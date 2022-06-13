Log in
ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.

2022-06-13
5.540 EUR   -1.07%
Onward Medical N : Announces New Board Appointment

06/13/2022
ONWARD Announces New Board Appointment

Market Access expert Kristina Dziekan appointed as Non-Executive Director

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland-June 13, 2022--ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announces the appointment of Kristina Dziekan to its Board of Directors.

"Kristina strengthens our Board, bringing judgment and expertise

needed for our next phase of growth," said Dave Marver, CEO of

ONWARD. "She has extensive experience in market access and

reimbursement across global markets, and specific industry

experience in neuromodulation. All of this will be important as we

prepare to commercialize our breakthrough therapies in the US

and Europe starting next year."

Ms. Dziekan is currently Head of Market Access, Government

Affairs, and Tendering for Alcon's Surgical Division in Europe. She

previously served as Senior Global Reimbursement and Health

Economics Director for Medtronic Neuromodulation and was also

Health Outcomes Manager for GlaxoSmithKline in the UK and

parts of Asia.

Kristina Dziekan

She earned an MSc in Health Policy, Planning, and Financing from the London School of Economics, an MA in International Economics and European Studies from Johns Hopkins University, a BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford University, and a Vordiplom in Business Administration and Economics from Georg August University.

Ms. Dziekan was appointed to a four-year term during ONWARD's Annual General Meeting, held 10 June 2022 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About ONWARD

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. The Company's first FDA pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT, completed enrollment in December 2021 with 65 subjects worldwide. It recently completed first-in-human use of its ARCIM neurostimulator in May 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a significant team in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the Company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

For Media Enquiries: Andy Dolan media@onwd.com+1.508.649.8466

For Investor Enquiries: investors@onwd.com

For Company Enquiries:info@onwd.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

ONWARD Medical NV published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,40 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 178 M 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 423x
Capi. / Sales 2023 241x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float -
Onward Medical N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 204%
David L. Marver Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marko Jansen Chief Financial Officer
Jan K. Öhrström Chairman
Grégoire Courtine Director & Chief Scientific Officer
J. M. Murphy Chief Technology Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.-45.10%178
MASIMO CORPORATION-52.65%7 695
GETINGE AB-30.75%7 436
NOVOCURE LIMITED-7.50%7 264
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.5.90%6 760
PENUMBRA, INC.-54.21%4 957