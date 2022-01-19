Log in
    ONWD   NL0015000HT4

ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.

(ONWD)
Onward Medical N : Announces Participation at Upcoming Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference

01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST
ONWARD Announces Participation at Upcoming Degroof

Petercam Healthcare Conference

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland-January 19, 2022--ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announces that its senior leadership will participate at the upcoming Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference. Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on January 26, 2022.

About ONWARD

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury. ONWARD's work builds on more thana decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience

laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. The company's first FDA pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT,completed enrollment in December 2021 with 65 subjects worldwide.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains an office at the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a growing U.S. presencein Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com. To access the 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

For Company Enquiries:

ONWARD info@onwd.com

For Media and Investor Enquiries:

Backstage Communication

Gunther De Backer

Tel: +32 (0)475 903 909 gunther@backstagecom.be

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events

described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclaimer

ONWARD Medical NV published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
David L. Marver Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marko Jansen Chief Financial Officer
Jan K. Öhrström Chairman
Grégoire Courtine Director & Chief Scientific Officer
J. M. Murphy Chief Technology Officer
