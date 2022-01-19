Onward Medical N : Announces Participation at Upcoming Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference

ONWARD Announces Participation at Upcoming Degroof

Petercam Healthcare Conference

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland-January 19, 2022--ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announces that its senior leadership will participate at the upcoming Degroof Petercam Healthcare Conference. Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on January 26, 2022.

About ONWARD

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury. ONWARD's work builds on more thana decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience

laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. The company's first FDA pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT,completed enrollment in December 2021 with 65 subjects worldwide.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains an office at the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a growing U.S. presencein Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com. To access the 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

