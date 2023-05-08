Onward Medical N : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING

ONWARD Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders

Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands - May 8, 2023 - ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies for people with spinal cord injury, today announces all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) were duly passed. The meeting was held this afternoon in Amsterdam, the Netherlands at 2.00 p.m. CET. Full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found on IR.ONWD.com.

To learn more about ONWARD ARC Therapy™ and the Company's vision to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com.

About ONWARD® Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries. The Company's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD ARC Therapy™, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM™) or external (ARC-EX™) systems*, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received eight Breakthrough Device Designations from the US FDA. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top-line data were reported in 2022 from the Company's first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The Company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the US and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead placed near the spinal cord. The Company completed the first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator and reported positive interim clinical outcomes for ARC-IM Therapy for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI in 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has a growing US presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company has an academic partnership with .NeuroRestore, a collaboration between EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). For additional information about the Company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2023 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

*Devices are for investigational use only