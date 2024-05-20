Company Deck
Company Overview
Key Facts
o Founded in 2015
- ~100 FTEs
o HQ in Eindhoven, the Netherlands
- Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland
- US office in Boston, Massachusetts
- IPO 2021, Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam
- Followed by Stifel, Bryan, Garnier & Co, Degroof Petercam, Kepler Cheuvreux and KBC Securities
1 Includes EP country validations
1 Includes EP country validations
ONWARD® Medical at a Glance
Technology - 2 purpose-built neuromodulation platforms that stimulate the spinal cord via implantable (ARCIM®) or external (ARCEX®) technologies
Innovation - 10 FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and 240+ issued patents1
Clinical Success -
- Pivotal study demonstrated safety and effectiveness of ARCEX Therapy for upper limb mobility; published in Nature Medicine, May 2024
- Positive interim results reported for ARCIM Therapy to improve blood pressure regulation
Market Opportunity - Large total addressable market ($20B+ / €19B) with limited competition
Commercialization - Expect to launch first product and realize first revenues in 2H 2024
There are no cures nor effective therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI)
Unmet Need
Devastating
Prevalent
Not only paralysis & loss of
US & Europe1,2
sensation; frequently also
Prevalence ~650,000
infection, incontinence, blood
Incidence ~50,000
pressure instability, loss of sexual
function, and other challenges
Global2
Prevalence ~7,000,000
Assistance required to support
Incidence ~768,000
activities of daily life
Quality of life can be poor
Costly
Avg Lifetime Cost3 (paraplegic)
$2.9M/€2.6M
Avg Lifetime Cost3 (tetraplegic)
$5.1M/€4.6M

- NSCISC Annual Report, US and Europe only, World Health Organization Fact Sheet, November 2013, estimate 40-80 cases per million
- Kumar et al. 2018, Traumatic Spinal Injury: Global Epidemiology and Worldwide Volume
- NSCISC Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Facts and Figures at a Glance (2023 SCI Data Sheet); estimated lifetime costs for a person aged 25 at the time of injury with injury severity AIS ABC; costs for a tetraplegic person calculated as the average cost for a person with high tetraplegia and a person with low tetraplegia
Targeted, programmed electrical stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury
Our Technology
Note: Investigational devices, not available for commercial use
Reach commercial stage by year-end, then expand labeling and platforms
Company Focus
Short Term
Medium Term
2024
2026
Commercialize external platform (ARCEX)
Commercialize implantable platform (ARCIM)
First indication: Upper Limb
First indication: Blood Pressure
Population: SCI
Population: SCI
Generate revenue and develop market for ARCIM
Enter traditional medtech IPO/M&A window
Note: Investigational devices, not available for commercial use; SCI = Spinal Cord Injury
2024 comprises key value inflection points for ONWARD Medical
2024
2024 Strategic Priorities
ARCEX commercial launch (upper limb)
- FDA De Novo request submission (COMPLETED) o FDA clearance
o First commercial sale
ARCIM pivotal study first participant enrollment (blood pressure)
- IDE submission o IDE approval
o First participant enrollment
Continue clinical studies1 and strengthen unique position in BCI field (upper limb and mobility)
Note: Investigational devices, not available for commercial use
1 Funded by European Innovation Council and Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation grants
9 indications under clinical or pre-clinical evaluation, with 3 in current roadmap
Short and medium term focus
Funded primarily through grants and research partners
Current Pipeline
Platform
Indication
FDA BDD1 Pre-clinical
Human PoC
Clinical
Pivotal
Feasibility2
ARCEX
Upper Limb
ARCIM
Blood Pressure
ARCIM
Mobility / Second
Indication
ARCEX
Mobility
ARCIM
Parkinson's - Mobility
ARCIM
Bladder
Human PoC
expected in 20243
ARCBCI
Mobility
ARCBCI
Upper Limb
ARCDBS
Mobility
BDD1 Granted
Current Roadmap
Label Expansion
Platform Expansion
Note: The company may modify the pipeline based on clinical progress and marketplace considerations
- BDD = FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. ONWARD has been granted four additional BDDs for ARCEX Bladder, ARCEX Blood Pressure, ARCEX Spasticity and ARCIM Spasticity
- Includes both early feasibility (typically before device design finalized) and feasibility (near-final or final device design) studies
- Funded by Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation grant
Technology and Evidence
