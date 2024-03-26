D.L. Marver - Onward Medical N.V. - Eindhoven
Date of transaction25 mar 2024
Person obliged to notifyD.L. Marver
Issuing institutionOnward Medical N.V.
Place of residenceEindhoven
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares40.010,00 Number of voting rights40.010,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Landseer Investments LLC) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares954.814,00 Number of voting rights954.814,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,28 % Directly real3,16 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,12 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,28 % Directly real3,16 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,12 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 26 March 2024

