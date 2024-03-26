Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares40.010,00
|Number of voting rights40.010,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Landseer Investments LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares954.814,00
|Number of voting rights954.814,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,28 %
|Directly real3,16 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,12 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,28 %
|Directly real3,16 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,12 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 26 March 2024
Disclaimer
