Onward Medical N : ONWD – Company Presentation (December 2022)
12/21/2022 | 07:09am EST
Company Deck
December 2022
Forward Looking Statements
Key Facts
Founded in 2015
100+ FTEs1
HQ in Eindhoven, the Netherlands
Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland
Growing US presence centered in Boston, Massachusetts
IPO 2021, Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam; $150M+ raised since inception
1 As of 01 December 2022
ONWARD at a Glance
Technology - 2 purpose-built neuromodulation platforms that stimulate the spinal cord via implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) technologies
Innovation - 5+ FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and 330+ issued or pending patents
Clinical Validation - One pivotal trial complete with positive top line results reported for ARCEX; positive interim outcomes also reported for ARCIM blood pressure indication
Commercialization - Large Total Available Market ($20B+); first commercial sale expected in H2 2023; favorable reimbursement for ARCIM in the US; strategic relationship with Christopher Reeve Foundation
Large unmet need:
There is no cure for spinal cord injury (SCI)
Devastating
Prevalent
Not only paralysis & loss of
US & Europe1,2
sensation; frequently also
Prevalence ~650,000
infection, incontinence, loss of
Incidence ~50,000
sexual function, and other
challenges
Global2
Prevalence ~7,000,000
Assistance required to support
Incidence ~768,000
activities of daily life
Quality of life can be poor
NSCISC Annual Report, US and Europe only - with 25 years old patients, World Health Organization Fact Sheet, November 2013, estimate 40-80 cases per million.
Kumar et al. 2018, Traumatic Spinal Injury: Global Epidemiology and Worldwide Volume - Traumatic spinal injury may be broader than traumatic spinal cord injury.
Problem
Costly
Avg Lifetime Cost (paraplegic)
$2.5M
Avg Lifetime Cost (tetraplegic)
$5.0M
Vision
Empowered by movement, people with spinal cord injury will enjoy life in every way that matters to them
