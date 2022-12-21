Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Onward Medical N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONWD   NL0015000HT4

ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.

(ONWD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:55 2022-12-21 am EST
6.080 EUR   +1.00%
12/08Onward's Implantable Therapy Raises Blood Pressure Levels of Spinal Cord Injury Patients
MT
12/08ONWARD Reports Interim Clinical Outcomes for Implantable ARC Therapy Demonstrating Potential to Improve Blood Pressure Regulation after Spinal Cord Injury
BU
12/08Onward Medical N.V. Reports Interim Clinical Outcomes for Implantable ARC Therapy Demonstrating Potential to Improve Blood Pressure Regulation After Spinal Cord Injury
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onward Medical N : ONWD – Company Presentation (December 2022)

12/21/2022 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Deck

December 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation may include statements, including the Company's financial and operational medium- term objectives, that may be deemed to be ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms '' believes''," aims"," forecasts"," continues",'' estimates'','' plans'','' projects'','' anticipates'','' expects'','' intends'','' may'','' or '' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view concerning future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

ONWARD Company Deck

2

Key Facts

  1. Founded in 2015
  1. 100+ FTEs1
  1. HQ in Eindhoven, the Netherlands
  1. Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland
  1. Growing US presence centered in Boston, Massachusetts
  1. IPO 2021, Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam; $150M+ raised since inception

1 As of 01 December 2022

ONWARD at a Glance

Technology - 2 purpose-built neuromodulation platforms that stimulate the spinal cord via implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) technologies

Innovation - 5+ FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and 330+ issued or pending patents

Clinical Validation - One pivotal trial complete with positive top line results reported for ARCEX; positive interim outcomes also reported for ARCIM blood pressure indication

Commercialization - Large Total Available Market ($20B+); first commercial sale expected in H2 2023; favorable reimbursement for ARCIM in the US; strategic relationship with Christopher Reeve Foundation

ONWARD Company Deck

3

Large unmet need:

There is no cure for spinal cord injury (SCI)

Devastating

Prevalent

Not only paralysis & loss of

US & Europe1,2

sensation; frequently also

Prevalence ~650,000

infection, incontinence, loss of

Incidence ~50,000

sexual function, and other

challenges

Global2

Prevalence ~7,000,000

Assistance required to support

Incidence ~768,000

activities of daily life

Quality of life can be poor

  1. NSCISC Annual Report, US and Europe only - with 25 years old patients, World Health Organization Fact Sheet, November 2013, estimate 40-80 cases per million.
  2. Kumar et al. 2018, Traumatic Spinal Injury: Global Epidemiology and Worldwide Volume - Traumatic spinal injury may be broader than traumatic spinal cord injury.

Problem

Costly

Avg Lifetime Cost (paraplegic)

$2.5M

Avg Lifetime Cost (tetraplegic)

$5.0M

ONWARD Company Deck

4

Vision

Empowered by movement, people with spinal cord injury will enjoy life in every way that matters to them

Confidentiall

ONWARD Company Deck

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ONWARD Medical NV published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
12/08Onward's Implantable Therapy Raises Blood Pressure Levels of Spinal Cord Injury Patient..
MT
12/08ONWARD Reports Interim Clinical Outcomes for Implantable ARC Therapy Demonstrating Pote..
BU
12/08Onward Medical N.V. Reports Interim Clinical Outcomes for Implantable ARC Therapy Demon..
CI
11/22ONWARD Awarded European Innovation Council Grant to Further Develop Brain-Computer Inte..
AQ
11/21ONWARD Awarded European Innovation Council Grant to Further Develop Brain-Computer Inte..
BU
11/21European Innovation Council Awards Second Grant to ONWARD Medical N.V. to Further Devel..
CI
11/11ONWARD's Research Partner NeuroRestore Publishes Groundbreaking Paper Identifying Neuro..
AQ
11/10ONWARD's Research Partner .NeuroRestore Publishes Groundbreaking Paper Identifying Neur..
BU
11/08ONWARD Reports Third Quarter 2022 Highlights and Provides Business Update
BU
10/27ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide Third Quarter Business Update and Announces Partici..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,40 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2022 -28,7 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net cash 2022 54,5 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 318x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1 817x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Onward Medical N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,02 €
Average target price 17,00 €
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Marver Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lara Smith-Weber Chief Financial Officer
Jan K. Öhrström Chairman
Grégoire Courtine Director & Chief Scientific Officer
J. M. Murphy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.-40.98%193
PENUMBRA, INC.-23.40%8 359
NOVOCURE LIMITED0.48%7 917
MASIMO CORPORATION-50.23%7 660
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.18.75%7 654
GETINGE AB-47.23%5 439