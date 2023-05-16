Advanced search
    ONWD   NL0015000HT4

ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.

(ONWD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:24 2023-05-15 am EDT
4.880 EUR   +0.62%
Onward Medical N : – Company Presentation (May 2023)

05/16/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Deck

May 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation may include statements, including the Company's financial and operational medium- term objectives, that may be deemed to be ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking

statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms '' believes''," aims"," forecasts"," continues",'' estimates'','' plans'','' projects'','' anticipates'','' expects'','' intends'','' may'','' or '' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view concerning future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

ONWARD Company Deck 2

Key Facts

  1. Founded in 2015
  1. 110+ FTEs1
  1. HQ in Eindhoven, the Netherlands
  1. Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland
  1. US office in Boston, Massachusetts
  1. IPO 2021, Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam; $170M+ raised since inception

Note: 1 EUR = 1.1 USD

1 As of April 30, 2023

ONWARD at a Glance

Technology - 2 purpose-built neuromodulation platforms that stimulate the

spinal cord via implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) technologies

Innovation - 9 FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and 340+ issued or pending patents

Clinical Validation - One pivotal study complete with positive top line results reported for ARCEX; positive interim outcomes also reported for ARCIM blood pressure indication

Commercialization - Large total available market ($20B+); first commercial sale expected late 2023 or early 2024; strategic relationship with Christopher

& Dana Reeve Foundation

ONWARD Company Deck 3

Large unmet need:

There is no cure for spinal cord injury (SCI)

Devastating

Prevalent

Not only paralysis & loss of

US & Europe1,2

sensation; frequently also

Prevalence ~650,000

infection, incontinence, loss of

Incidence ~50,000

sexual function, and other

challenges

Global2

Prevalence ~7,000,000

Assistance required to support

Incidence ~768,000

activities of daily life

Quality of life can be poor

  1. NSCISC Annual Report, US and Europe only - with 25 years old patients, World Health Organization Fact Sheet, November 2013, estimate 40-80 cases per million.
  2. Kumar et al. 2018, Traumatic Spinal Injury: Global Epidemiology and Worldwide Volume - Traumatic spinal injury may be broader than traumatic spinal cord injury.

Problem

Costly

Avg Lifetime Cost (paraplegic)

$2.5M

Avg Lifetime Cost (tetraplegic)

$5.0M

ONWARD Company Deck 4

Vision

Empowered by movement, people with spinal cord injury will enjoy life in every way that matters to them

ONWARD Company Deck 5

Disclaimer

ONWARD Medical NV published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 05:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2,00 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net income 2023 -36,4 M -39,6 M -39,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 147 M 160 M 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 73,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Onward Medical N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,88 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Marver Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lara Smith-Weber Chief Financial Officer
Jan K. Öhrström Chairman
Grégoire Courtine Director & Chief Scientific Officer
J. M. Murphy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.-21.54%160
PENUMBRA, INC.41.56%12 259
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.44.06%10 839
MASIMO CORPORATION16.68%9 081
NOVOCURE LIMITED2.26%7 967
GETINGE AB14.84%6 520
