September 2023

Key Facts

  1. Founded in 2015
  1. 110+ FTEs1
  1. HQ in Eindhoven, the Netherlands
  1. Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland
  1. US office in Boston, Massachusetts
  1. IPO 2021, Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam; $170M+ raised since inception

ONWARD at a Glance

Technology - 2 purpose-built neuromodulation platforms that stimulate the spinal cord via implantable (ARCIM®) or external (ARCEX®) technologies

Innovation - 9 FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and 360+ issued or pending patents (200+ issued)

Clinical Validation - One pivotal study complete with positive top line results reported for ARCEX; positive interim results also reported for ARCIM blood pressure indication

Commercialization - Large total available market ($20B+); first commercial

sale expected 2H 2024; strategic relationship with Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Large unmet need:

There is no cure for spinal cord injury (SCI)

Devastating

Prevalent

Not only paralysis & loss of

US & Europe1,2

sensation; frequently also

Prevalence ~650,000

infection, incontinence, loss of

Incidence ~50,000

sexual function, and other

challenges

Global2

Prevalence ~7,000,000

Assistance required to support

Incidence ~768,000

activities of daily life

Quality of life can be poor

Problem

Costly

Avg Lifetime Cost3(paraplegic)

$2.9M

Avg Lifetime Cost3(tetraplegic)

$5.1M

  NSCISC Annual Report, US and Europe only, World Health Organization Fact Sheet, November 2013, estimate 40-80 cases per million
  Kumar et al. 2018, Traumatic Spinal Injury: Global Epidemiology and Worldwide Volume
  NSCISC Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Facts and Figures at a Glance (2023 SCI Data Sheet); estimated lifetime costs for a person aged 25 at the time of injury with injury severity AIS ABC; costs for a tetraplegic person

calculated as the average cost for a person with high tetraplegiaand a person with low tetraplegia

Vision

Empowered by movement, people with spinal cord injury will enjoy life in every way that matters to them

