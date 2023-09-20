Company Deck
September 2023
Key Facts
- Founded in 2015
- 110+ FTEs1
- HQ in Eindhoven, the Netherlands
- Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland
- US office in Boston, Massachusetts
- IPO 2021, Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam; $170M+ raised since inception
Note: 1 EUR = 1.1 USD
1 As of August 31, 2023
ONWARD at a Glance
Technology - 2 purpose-built neuromodulation platforms that stimulate the spinal cord via implantable (ARCIM®) or external (ARCEX®) technologies
Innovation - 9 FDA Breakthrough Device Designations and 360+ issued or pending patents (200+ issued)
Clinical Validation - One pivotal study complete with positive top line results reported for ARCEX; positive interim results also reported for ARCIM blood pressure indication
Commercialization - Large total available market ($20B+); first commercial
sale expected 2H 2024; strategic relationship with Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
Large unmet need:
There is no cure for spinal cord injury (SCI)
Devastating
Prevalent
Not only paralysis & loss of
US & Europe1,2
sensation; frequently also
Prevalence ~650,000
infection, incontinence, loss of
Incidence ~50,000
sexual function, and other
challenges
Global2
Prevalence ~7,000,000
Assistance required to support
Incidence ~768,000
activities of daily life
Quality of life can be poor
Problem
Costly
Avg Lifetime Cost3(paraplegic)
$2.9M
Avg Lifetime Cost3(tetraplegic)
$5.1M
- NSCISC Annual Report, US and Europe only, World Health Organization Fact Sheet, November 2013, estimate 40-80 cases per million
- Kumar et al. 2018, Traumatic Spinal Injury: Global Epidemiology and Worldwide Volume
- NSCISC Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Facts and Figures at a Glance (2023 SCI Data Sheet); estimated lifetime costs for a person aged 25 at the time of injury with injury severity AIS ABC; costs for a tetraplegic person
calculated as the average cost for a person with high tetraplegiaand a person with low tetraplegia
Vision
Empowered by movement, people with spinal cord injury will enjoy life in every way that matters to them
