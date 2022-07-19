Onward Technologies : Annual General Meeting

Subject: Proceedings of the 31stAnnual General Meeting of Onward Technologies Limited held on Monday, July 18, 2022 in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
The Company hereby informs that the 31st Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held on Monday, July 18, 2022 through VC/OAVM at 03.15 p.m. The meeting concluded on 03:39 p.m.
Ms. Dimple Chauhan, Company Secretary welcomed all the Members and provided necessary instructions.
Mr. Harish Mehta, being the Executive Chairman took the Chair and conducted the proceedings of the Meeting, requisite quorum being present. The Chairman therefore introduced to the directors present in the meeting and addressed the Members through his welcome speech.
Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director briefed about the business and financial performance of the Company and the future outlook for the Company's business.
The queries raised by the Members were replied by the Managing Director.
The Chairman informed the Members that remote e-voting process was made available to the Members from July 14, 2022 (9.00 a.m.) to July 17, 2022 (5.00 p.m.). Members who have not yet voted were given 15 minutes time after the meeting to do so. The Members were also informed that M/s Nilesh A. Pradhan & Co. LLP, Pr. Company Secretaries was appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting through electronic means (i.e. remote e-voting and voting at the meeting by using electronic system).
The following businesses were transacted at the Meeting:
Resolution
Nos.
Resolution(s)
To receive, consider and adopt:
Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March
31, 2022 together with the Reports of Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Report of Auditors thereon.
To declare final dividend on equity shares for the FY ended March 31, 2022.
To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Prachi Mehta (DIN: 06811085), who retires by
rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.
To consider the appointment of M/s. BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as the
Statutory Auditors of the Company and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, with or without modification(s), as anOrdinary Resolution.
To consider the appointment of Mr. Harsha Raghavan (DIN 01761512), appointed as an
Additional Director as on June 30, 2021, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company as an Ordinary Resolution.
To consider Mr. S. K. Mitra (DIN:00029961) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for his remaining tenure up to July 21, 2023, notwithstanding that on January 08, 2023 he attains the age of 75 (Seventy Five)
years during the tenure and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, if any, the following resolution as aSpecial Resolution.
The result of the e-voting is being intimated to you separately.
For Onward Technologies Limited
Dimple Chauhan
Company Secretary
