Onward Technologies : Annual General Meeting

Ref: Scrip Code: BSE: 517536 NSE: ONWARDTEC

Subject: Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of Onward Technologies Limited held on Monday, July 18, 2022 in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Company hereby informs that the 31st Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held on Monday, July 18, 2022 through VC/OAVM at 03.15 p.m. The meeting concluded on 03:39 p.m.

Ms. Dimple Chauhan, Company Secretary welcomed all the Members and provided necessary instructions.

Mr. Harish Mehta, being the Executive Chairman took the Chair and conducted the proceedings of the Meeting, requisite quorum being present. The Chairman therefore introduced to the directors present in the meeting and addressed the Members through his welcome speech.

Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director briefed about the business and financial performance of the Company and the future outlook for the Company's business.

The queries raised by the Members were replied by the Managing Director.

The Chairman informed the Members that remote e-voting process was made available to the Members from July 14, 2022 (9.00 a.m.) to July 17, 2022 (5.00 p.m.). Members who have not yet voted were given 15 minutes time after the meeting to do so. The Members were also informed that M/s Nilesh A. Pradhan & Co. LLP, Pr. Company Secretaries was appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting through electronic means (i.e. remote e-voting and voting at the meeting by using electronic system).

