    517536   INE229A01017

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(517536)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
282.15 INR   -3.98%
03:04aONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting
PU
01:04aONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : July 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:53aOnward Technologies' Consolidated Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q1
MT
Onward Technologies : Annual General Meeting

07/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Date: July 19, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Corporate Relations Department

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

P J Towers, Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051.

Ref: Scrip Code: BSE: 517536 NSE: ONWARDTEC

Subject: Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of Onward Technologies Limited held on Monday, July 18, 2022 in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Company hereby informs that the 31st Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held on Monday, July 18, 2022 through VC/OAVM at 03.15 p.m. The meeting concluded on 03:39 p.m.

Ms. Dimple Chauhan, Company Secretary welcomed all the Members and provided necessary instructions.

Mr. Harish Mehta, being the Executive Chairman took the Chair and conducted the proceedings of the Meeting, requisite quorum being present. The Chairman therefore introduced to the directors present in the meeting and addressed the Members through his welcome speech.

Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director briefed about the business and financial performance of the Company and the future outlook for the Company's business.

The queries raised by the Members were replied by the Managing Director.

The Chairman informed the Members that remote e-voting process was made available to the Members from July 14, 2022 (9.00 a.m.) to July 17, 2022 (5.00 p.m.). Members who have not yet voted were given 15 minutes time after the meeting to do so. The Members were also informed that M/s Nilesh A. Pradhan & Co. LLP, Pr. Company Secretaries was appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting through electronic means (i.e. remote e-voting and voting at the meeting by using electronic system).

Regd. address. : 2nd floor, Sterling Centre, Dr. A.B. Road, Worli, Mumbai 400018. Tel: +91 22 24926570

CIN: L28920MH1991PLC062542 | email: info@onwardgroup.com| website: www.onwardgroup.com

Mumbai | Pune | Chennai | Bengaluru | Chicago | Detroit | Cleveland | London | Frankfurt | Amsterdam | Toronto

The following businesses were transacted at the Meeting:

Resolution

Nos.

Resolution(s)

To receive, consider and adopt:

    1. Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March
  2. 31, 2022 together with the Reports of Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
    1. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Report of Auditors thereon.
  4. To declare final dividend on equity shares for the FY ended March 31, 2022.

To appoint a Director in place of Mrs. Prachi Mehta (DIN: 06811085), who retires by

  1. rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

To consider the appointment of M/s. BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as the

  1. Statutory Auditors of the Company and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, with or without modification(s), as an Ordinary Resolution.

To consider the appointment of Mr. Harsha Raghavan (DIN 01761512), appointed as an

  1. Additional Director as on June 30, 2021, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company as an Ordinary Resolution.

To consider Mr. S. K. Mitra (DIN:00029961) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for his remaining tenure up to July 21, 2023, notwithstanding that on January 08, 2023 he attains the age of 75 (Seventy Five)

  1. years during the tenure and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, if any, the following resolution as a Special Resolution.

The result of the e-voting is being intimated to you separately.

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you

For Onward Technologies Limited

Dimple Chauhan

Company Secretary

Onward Technologies Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 073 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2022 237 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net cash 2022 310 M 3,87 M 3,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 6 250 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 641
Free-Float 51,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jigar H. Mehta Managing Director & Executive Director
Devanand Ramandasani Chief Financial Officer
Harish S. Mehta Executive Chairman
Dimple Chauhan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rahul Ramkumar Rathi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-4.18%78
ACCENTURE PLC-35.19%171 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%137 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.16%89 452
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.23%75 239
FORTINET, INC.-19.31%48 335