Onward Technologies : Investor Presentation

Mr Harish Mehta founded Onward Technologies in 1991

An independent 50:50 Joint Venture formed with Novell Inc (Onward Novell Pvt. Ltd).

Listing on Stock Exchange in India in 1995

Mr Harish Mehta awarded CEO of the year in 1996 by World HRD Congress in India

Expanded footprint in North America by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in USA

Mr Jigar Mehta appointed Managing Director in May 2016

Set up multiple ODCs in Pune & Chennai for American & European clients

Mr Harish Mehta awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the IT Industry

Investments made in Embedded & Electronics, and Digital capabilities