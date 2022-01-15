Onward Technologies : Investor Presentation
9M / Q3-FY22
EARNINGS PRESENTATION
Jan 2022
Value Proposition of Onward Tech
The Power of One
Agile, diverse, global team of 2250+ employees
13 Offices in 6 countries for customer proximity
Capacity expansions based on Customer requirements planned in India centers in FY22
Global 2000 customers
6 of global top-10 automotive companies
5 of global top-8 heavy machinery companies
Strong customer base and relationships to fuel double digit growth in top line
Geared for double-digit growth
Young leadership team from tier-1 companies
Focused on growing existing top-25 accounts
Margin expansion through India advantage (talent pyramid, costs)
Digital play across all lines of business
Mechanical Engineering
Electronics and Embedded
Digital Transformation
Enterprise IT
2 Focused industry verticals
Transportation & Mobility
Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery
Diversification and investment in 2 high- growth verticals: Healthcare & Medical Devices, Hi-Tech
Strong Financial Turnaround
Net debt-free, sound balance sheet & cash reserves
5-yearPAT CAGR at 18.16%
6-yeartrack-record of consistent dividend payout
Revenue (INR Mn) & EBITDA Margin (%)
2,610
2,715
2,404
2,198
8.58%
8.58%
7.20%
6.87%
FY19
FY20
FY21
9M-FY22
9M-FY22 Segmental
Revenue
Digital 8%
ITS,
21%
ER&D,
71%
9M-FY22 Segmental Revenue
Healthcare 7%
Others 20%
Industrial Equipment
& Heavy Machinery
46%
Transportaion &
Mobility
28%
JAN 2022
9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
Who We Are - Some Key Milestones
Pune city chosen for expanding operations
Engineering Design Services became the mainstream focus of the company
Built a dedicated ODC in Pune for one of the company's top 5 customers
ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certification for Pune Center
Expansion in Europe by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany & Branch office in UK
1991
-
2000
2001
-
2010
2011
-
2020
Mr Harish Mehta founded Onward Technologies in 1991
An independent 50:50 Joint Venture formed with Novell Inc (Onward Novell Pvt. Ltd).
Listing on Stock Exchange in India in 1995
Mr Harish Mehta awarded CEO of the year in 1996 by World HRD Congress in India
Expanded footprint in North America by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in USA
Mr Jigar Mehta appointed Managing Director in May 2016
Set up multiple ODCs in Pune & Chennai for American & European clients
Mr Harish Mehta awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the IT Industry
Investments made in Embedded & Electronics, and Digital capabilities
Expansions planned in India (Bengaluru & NCR) as well as in North America & Europe
9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
3
Strategic Presence Across Geographies
Cleveland
Chicago Troy
Toronto
HQ
Offshore Development Centre
Office
Strategic presence across geographies
Stockholm
London
Amsterdam
Frankfurt
Paris
Tokyo
NCR
Pune
Mumbai
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
FY21 Revenue Breakup - Client Location
India
USA
36%
53%
Europe
5%
UK
6%
6 Of global top-10 automotive companies
5 Of global top-8 heavy machinery companies
9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
4
FY 2021
Top 10
Customers
(45%)
Top 11-50 Customer s
(41%)
Remaining Customers
(14%)
Pivot to digital engineering services
Invested in the digital maturity curve of our customers
See a clear roadmap of growth in digital budgets
Witnessing a shift from POC to adoption at scale
Core areas include Industry 4.0, AI/ML, ADAS, cloud and DevOps
Focused verticals and structured LOBs
Leadership team with a strong experience across verticals
Focus on Transportation & Mobility, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery
Hi-Tech,Healthcare & Medical Devices unlock new, high-growth areas
Digital play across all lines of business
TARGET FY2025
Top 10
Customers
(70%)
Top 11-50 Custome
rs
(20%)
Remaining Customers
(10%)
Digital 2%
ITS 26%
ER&D
72%
Growth in top-accounts
Suitably positioned to scale up TCV from top-25 clients
These accounts are part of Global 2000, projecting large R&D allocations
Growth/technology-partnerstatus is several accounts
Focused on long-duration contracts, recurring revenues, consistent billing growth
People, policies, and performance
Continue to upskill, hire the finest talent in digital engineering
Agile operations with steadily increasing offshore leverage driving margin expansion
HR policies, growth opportunities tuned to enhance career path
Benefits aligned with industry standards
Digital
Transformation
50%
ER&D
50%
JAN 2022
9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
5
