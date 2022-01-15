Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Onward Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517536   INE229A01017

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(517536)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/14
338.25 INR   +5.00%
12:55aONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation
PU
01/14Onward Technologies' Consolidated Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/14ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Result Updates
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onward Technologies : Investor Presentation

01/15/2022 | 12:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9M / Q3-FY22

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Jan 2022

Value Proposition of Onward Tech

The Power of One

  • Agile, diverse, global team of 2250+ employees
  • 13 Offices in 6 countries for customer proximity
  • Capacity expansions based on Customer requirements planned in India centers in FY22

Global 2000 customers

  • 6 of global top-10 automotive companies
  • 5 of global top-8 heavy machinery companies
  • Strong customer base and relationships to fuel double digit growth in top line

Geared for double-digit growth

  • Young leadership team from tier-1 companies
  • Focused on growing existing top-25 accounts
  • Margin expansion through India advantage (talent pyramid, costs)

Digital play across all lines of business

  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Electronics and Embedded
  • Digital Transformation
  • Enterprise IT

2 Focused industry verticals

  • Transportation & Mobility
  • Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery
  • Diversification and investment in 2 high- growth verticals: Healthcare & Medical Devices, Hi-Tech

Strong Financial Turnaround

  • Net debt-free, sound balance sheet & cash reserves
  • 5-yearPAT CAGR at 18.16%
  • 6-yeartrack-record of consistent dividend payout

Revenue (INR Mn) & EBITDA Margin (%)

2,610

2,715

2,404

2,198

8.58%

8.58%

7.20%

6.87%

FY19

FY20

FY21

9M-FY22

9M-FY22 Segmental

Revenue

Digital 8%

ITS,

21%

ER&D,

71%

9M-FY22 Segmental Revenue

Healthcare 7%

Others 20%

Industrial Equipment

& Heavy Machinery

46%

Transportaion &

Mobility

28%

JAN 2022

9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

2

Who We Are - Some Key Milestones

  • Pune city chosen for expanding operations
  • Engineering Design Services became the mainstream focus of the company
  • Built a dedicated ODC in Pune for one of the company's top 5 customers
  • ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certification for Pune Center
  • Expansion in Europe by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany & Branch office in UK

1991

-

2000

2001

-

2010

2011

-

2020

  • Mr Harish Mehta founded Onward Technologies in 1991
  • An independent 50:50 Joint Venture formed with Novell Inc (Onward Novell Pvt. Ltd).
  • Listing on Stock Exchange in India in 1995
  • Mr Harish Mehta awarded CEO of the year in 1996 by World HRD Congress in India
  • Expanded footprint in North America by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in USA
  • Mr Jigar Mehta appointed Managing Director in May 2016
  • Set up multiple ODCs in Pune & Chennai for American & European clients
  • Mr Harish Mehta awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the IT Industry
  • Investments made in Embedded & Electronics, and Digital capabilities
  • Expansions planned in India (Bengaluru & NCR) as well as in North America & Europe

JAN 2022

9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

3

Strategic Presence Across Geographies

Cleveland

Chicago Troy

Toronto

HQ

Offshore Development Centre

Office

Strategic presence across geographies

Stockholm

London

AmsterdamFrankfurt

Paris

Tokyo

NCR

Pune

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

FY21 Revenue Breakup - Client Location

India

USA

36%

53%

Europe

5%

UK

6%

6 Of global top-10 automotive companies

JAN 2022

5 Of global top-8 heavy machinery companies

9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

4

Growth Strategy Enablers

FY 2021

Top 10

Customers

(45%)

Top 11-50 Customers

(41%)

Remaining Customers

(14%)

Pivot to digital engineering services

  • Invested in the digital maturity curve of our customers
  • See a clear roadmap of growth in digital budgets
  • Witnessing a shift from POC to adoption at scale
  • Core areas include Industry 4.0, AI/ML, ADAS, cloud and DevOps

Focused verticals and structured LOBs

  • Leadership team with a strong experience across verticals
  • Focus on Transportation & Mobility, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery
  • Hi-Tech,Healthcare & Medical Devices unlock new, high-growth areas
  • Digital play across all lines of business

TARGET FY2025

Top 10

Customers

(70%)

Top 11-50 Customers

(20%)

Remaining Customers

(10%)

Digital 2%

ITS 26%

ER&D

72%

Growth in top-accounts

  • Suitably positioned to scale up TCV from top-25 clients
  • These accounts are part of Global 2000, projecting large R&D allocations
  • Growth/technology-partnerstatus is several accounts
  • Focused on long-duration contracts, recurring revenues, consistent billing growth

People, policies, and performance

  • Continue to upskill, hire the finest talent in digital engineering
  • Agile operations with steadily increasing offshore leverage driving margin expansion
  • HR policies, growth opportunities tuned to enhance career path
  • Benefits aligned with industry standards

Digital

Transformation

50%

ER&D

50%

JAN 2022

9M / Q3-FY22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Onward Technologies Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 05:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
12:55aONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation
PU
01/14Onward Technologies' Consolidated Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/14ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Result Updates
PU
01/14ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
2021Onward Technologies Buys Indian Real Estate Developer
MT
2021Onward Technologies Limited completed the acquisition of NV Pune Technology Park Privat..
CI
2021Onward Technologies Limited agreed to acquire NV Pune Technology Park Private Limited.
CI
2021October 22, 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
2021October 25, 2021 Investor Analyst Call Transcript
PU
2021Onward Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 404 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2021 73,4 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2021 34,9 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 7 419 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Onward Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jigar H. Mehta Managing Director & Executive Director
Devanand Ramandasani Chief Financial Officer
Harish S. Mehta Executive Chairman
Dimple Chauhan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rahul Ramkumar Rathi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED14.88%100
ACCENTURE PLC-12.83%228 386
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.27%194 964
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.82%120 853
INFOSYS LIMITED0.48%107 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.94%97 732