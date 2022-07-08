Onward Technologies : Q1 FY2023 Corporate Governance Report
Regulation 27(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Name of Listed Entity: Onward Technologies Limited
Reporting Period: June 30, 2022
Composition of Board of Directors
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson : Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO: Yes
Title
Name of the Director
PAN & DIN
Category
Date of Birth
Initial Date of
Date of
Date of
Tenure
No of
Number of
Number of
No of post of
(Mr./
(Chairperson/Executive/
Appointment
Appointment
Cessatio
(Applicabl
Directorshi
Independe
memberships
Chairperson
Ms.)
Non-
in the current
n
e only for
p in listed
nt Director
in Audit/
in Audit/
Executive/Independent/
term
Independe
entities
ship in
Stakeholder
Stakeholder
Nominee)
nt
including
listed
Committee(s)
Committee
Directors)
this listed
entity
including this
held in listed
in months
entity
including
listed entity
entities
(Reg. 17A)
this listed
(Reg. 26 (1))
including this
entity
listed entity
(Reg. 17A
(Reg. 26 (1)
(1))
Mr.
Harish S. Mehta
PAN:
Executive Chairman
09-10-1947
18-07-1991
14-05-2021
NA
NA
1
0
1
0
AAEPM3947L,
DIN: 00153549
Mr.
Jigar Mehta
PAN:
Managing Director
25-11-1979
16-05-2016
14-05-2021
NA
NA
1
0
0
0
AFFPM4849B,
DIN: 06829197
Mrs.
Prachi Mehta
PAN:
Non- Independent/ Non-
03-10-1978
27-05-2015
15-07-2021
NA
NA
1
0
1
0
AAKPM6046Q,
Executive
DIN: 06811085
Mr.
Rahul Rathi
PAN:
Independent / Non-
14-12-1972
24-04-2017
21-07-2020
NA
72
2
2
1
1
AARPR3931Q,
Executive
DIN: 00966359
Mr.
Parish Meghani
PAN:
Independent / Non-
31-07-1973
10-05-2017
21-07-2020
NA
72
1
1
1
0
AABPM1452H
Executive
DIN: 02106768
Mr.
Subrata Kumar Mitra
PAN:
Independent / Non-
16-01-1948
15-05-2020
15-05-2020
NA
36
5
5
9
5
ACPPM8147D
Executive
DIN: 00029961
Mr.
Jay Sonawala
PAN:
Independent / Non-
13-07-1976
15-05-2020
NA
NA
36
1
1
1
0
AAGPS5083B
Executive
DIN: 01401445
Mr.
Harsha Raghavan
PAN:
Additional Director / Non-
10-10-1971
30-06-2021
NA
NA
NA
4
0
3
0
AAHPR5185H
Executive
DIN: 01761512
Composition of Committees
S No
Name of the Committee
Whether
Name of committee members,
Category (Chairperson/
Date of Appointment
Date of cessation
regular
Committee Positions
Executive/Non
chairperson
Executive/Independent Nominee
appointed
1.
Audit Committee
Yes
Rahul Rathi, Chairman
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Nil
Parish Meghani, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
11-May-17
Subrata Kumar Mitra, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Jay Sonawala, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Harsha Raghavan, Member
Non Independent / Non- Executive
30-Jun-21
2
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Yes
Parish Meghani, Chairman
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Nil
Harsha Raghavan, Member
Non Independent / Non- Executive
30-Jun-21
Subrata Kumar Mitra, Member
In Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Jay Sonawala, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
14-Jan-22
3
Stakeholders' Relationship Committee
Yes
Harish Mehta, Member
Non-Independent/Executive
21-Jul-20
Nil
Subrata Kumar Mitra, Chairman
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Prachi Mehta, Member
Non-Independent/Non-Executive
12-Jun-17
4
Risk Management Committee*
Yes
Jay Sonawala, Chairman
Independent / Non- Executive
13-May-22
Nil
Harsha Raghavan, Member
Non Independent / Non- Executive
13-May-22
Parish Meghani, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
13-May-22
5
Share Allotment Committee*
NA
Rahul Rathi, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
27-May-21
Nil
Parish Meghani, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
27-May-21
Jigar Mehta, Member
Executive Director
27-May-21
6
Banking Committee
NA
Harish Mehta, Member
Executive Director
18-Jul-21
Nil
Rahul Rathi, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Jay Sonawala, Member
Independent / Non- Executive
21-Jul-20
Risk Management Committee was constituted with effect from May 13, 2022
Share Allotment Committee is dissolved with effect from May 13, 2022.
III. Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of
Maximum gap between any two
Whether requirement of Quorum met
Number of Directors present* (All
No of Independent Director attending
Previous quarter and Current quarter
consecutive (in number of days)
(Yes/ No)
directors including Independent
the meeting*
in chronological order)
Director)
14-01-2022
-
Yes
8
4
13-05-2022
118
Yes
7
4
IV.
Meeting of Committees
Name of Committee
Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of
Maximum gap between any
Whether requirement of
Number of Directors present*
Number of Independent
Previous quarter and Current
two consecutive (in number of
Quorum met (Yes/ No)
(All directors including
Directors attending the
quarter in chronological order)
days)
Independent Director)
meeting
Audit Committee
14-01-2022
-
Yes
6
4
13-05-2022
118
Yes
4
4
Nomination and
13-05-2022
-
Yes
3
3
Remuneration Committee
V.
Related Party Transactions
Subject
Compliance Status (Yes/ No/ NA)
Whether prior approval of Audit Committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
NA
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Yes
Annexure 1 - Affirmations
Subject
Yes/No/NA
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yes
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:
Yes
a. Audit Committee
b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee
c. Stakeholders' Relationship Committee
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Yes
Regulations, 2015.
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Yes
Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of
Yes
Directors may be mentioned here
Annexure II Annual Affirmations:
S. No.
Particulars
Regulation Number
Compliance status
(Yes/No/NA)
01
The Company has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance requirements with respect to subsidiary
NA
Yes
of the Company have been complied.
For Onward Technologies Limited
Dimple Chauhan
Company Secretary
