    517536   INE229A01017

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(517536)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
280.35 INR   +0.63%
06:54aONWARD TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 FY2023 Corporate Governance Report
PU
07/08ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16Onward Technologies Posts Rise in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
Onward Technologies : Q1 FY2023 Corporate Governance Report

07/08/2022
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Regulation 27(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Name of Listed Entity: Onward Technologies Limited

Reporting Period: June 30, 2022

  1. Composition of Board of Directors

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson : Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO: Yes

Title

Name of the Director

PAN & DIN

Category

Date of Birth

Initial Date of

Date of

Date of

Tenure

No of

Number of

Number of

No of post of

(Mr./

(Chairperson/Executive/

Appointment

Appointment

Cessatio

(Applicabl

Directorshi

Independe

memberships

Chairperson

Ms.)

Non-

in the current

n

e only for

p in listed

nt Director

in Audit/

in Audit/

Executive/Independent/

term

Independe

entities

ship in

Stakeholder

Stakeholder

Nominee)

nt

including

listed

Committee(s)

Committee

Directors)

this listed

entity

including this

held in listed

in months

entity

including

listed entity

entities

(Reg. 17A)

this listed

(Reg. 26 (1))

including this

entity

listed entity

(Reg. 17A

(Reg. 26 (1)

(1))

Mr.

Harish S. Mehta

PAN:

Executive Chairman

09-10-1947

18-07-1991

14-05-2021

NA

NA

1

0

1

0

AAEPM3947L,

DIN: 00153549

Mr.

Jigar Mehta

PAN:

Managing Director

25-11-1979

16-05-2016

14-05-2021

NA

NA

1

0

0

0

AFFPM4849B,

DIN: 06829197

Mrs.

Prachi Mehta

PAN:

Non- Independent/ Non-

03-10-1978

27-05-2015

15-07-2021

NA

NA

1

0

1

0

AAKPM6046Q,

Executive

DIN: 06811085

Mr.

Rahul Rathi

PAN:

Independent / Non-

14-12-1972

24-04-2017

21-07-2020

NA

72

2

2

1

1

AARPR3931Q,

Executive

DIN: 00966359

Mr.

Parish Meghani

PAN:

Independent / Non-

31-07-1973

10-05-2017

21-07-2020

NA

72

1

1

1

0

AABPM1452H

Executive

DIN: 02106768

Mr.

Subrata Kumar Mitra

PAN:

Independent / Non-

16-01-1948

15-05-2020

15-05-2020

NA

36

5

5

9

5

ACPPM8147D

Executive

DIN: 00029961

Mr.

Jay Sonawala

PAN:

Independent / Non-

13-07-1976

15-05-2020

NA

NA

36

1

1

1

0

AAGPS5083B

Executive

DIN: 01401445

Mr.

Harsha Raghavan

PAN:

Additional Director / Non-

10-10-1971

30-06-2021

NA

NA

NA

4

0

3

0

AAHPR5185H

Executive

DIN: 01761512

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Regulation 27(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

  1. Composition of Committees

S No

Name of the Committee

Whether

Name of committee members,

Category (Chairperson/

Date of Appointment

Date of cessation

regular

Committee Positions

Executive/Non

chairperson

Executive/Independent Nominee

appointed

1.

Audit Committee

Yes

Rahul Rathi, Chairman

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Nil

Parish Meghani, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

11-May-17

Subrata Kumar Mitra, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Jay Sonawala, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Harsha Raghavan, Member

Non Independent / Non- Executive

30-Jun-21

2

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Yes

Parish Meghani, Chairman

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Nil

Harsha Raghavan, Member

Non Independent / Non- Executive

30-Jun-21

Subrata Kumar Mitra, Member

In Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Jay Sonawala, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

14-Jan-22

3

Stakeholders' Relationship Committee

Yes

Harish Mehta, Member

Non-Independent/Executive

21-Jul-20

Nil

Subrata Kumar Mitra, Chairman

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Prachi Mehta, Member

Non-Independent/Non-Executive

12-Jun-17

4

Risk Management Committee*

Yes

Jay Sonawala, Chairman

Independent / Non- Executive

13-May-22

Nil

Harsha Raghavan, Member

Non Independent / Non- Executive

13-May-22

Parish Meghani, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

13-May-22

5

Share Allotment Committee*

NA

Rahul Rathi, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

27-May-21

Nil

Parish Meghani, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

27-May-21

Jigar Mehta, Member

Executive Director

27-May-21

6

Banking Committee

NA

Harish Mehta, Member

Executive Director

18-Jul-21

Nil

Rahul Rathi, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

Jay Sonawala, Member

Independent / Non- Executive

21-Jul-20

  • Risk Management Committee was constituted with effect from May 13, 2022
  • Share Allotment Committee is dissolved with effect from May 13, 2022.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Regulation 27(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

III. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of

Maximum gap between any two

Whether requirement of Quorum met

Number of Directors present* (All

No of Independent Director attending

Previous quarter and Current quarter

consecutive (in number of days)

(Yes/ No)

directors including Independent

the meeting*

in chronological order)

Director)

14-01-2022

-

Yes

8

4

13-05-2022

118

Yes

7

4

IV.

Meeting of Committees

Name of Committee

Date(s) of meeting (Enter dates of

Maximum gap between any

Whether requirement of

Number of Directors present*

Number of Independent

Previous quarter and Current

two consecutive (in number of

Quorum met (Yes/ No)

(All directors including

Directors attending the

quarter in chronological order)

days)

Independent Director)

meeting

Audit Committee

14-01-2022

-

Yes

6

4

13-05-2022

118

Yes

4

4

Nomination and

13-05-2022

-

Yes

3

3

Remuneration Committee

V.

Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance Status (Yes/ No/ NA)

Whether prior approval of Audit Committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

NA

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Yes

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Regulation 27(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Annexure 1 - Affirmations

Subject

Yes/No/NA

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yes

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

Yes

a. Audit Committee

b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

c. Stakeholders' Relationship Committee

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Yes

Regulations, 2015.

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Yes

Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of

Yes

Directors may be mentioned here

Annexure II Annual Affirmations:

S. No.

Particulars

Regulation Number

Compliance status

(Yes/No/NA)

01

The Company has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance requirements with respect to subsidiary

NA

Yes

of the Company have been complied.

For Onward Technologies Limited

Dimple Chauhan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Onward Technologies Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
