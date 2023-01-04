Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Onxeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALONX   FR0010095596

ONXEO

(ALONX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
0.1630 EUR   +10.14%
2022Onxeo SA Advances Its Second Lead Candidate Ox425 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
CI
2022Onxeo : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
2022Onxeo Reports its Half-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides an Update on its Activities
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ONXEO

01/04/2023 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

- 575,697 shares

- € 10,983.50

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for € 82,028.30

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for € 59,090.63

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 448,434 shares

- € 33,899.60

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 255

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 222

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 269,935 shares for € 99,624.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 251,351 shares for € 96,727.03

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 87,612 shares

- € 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ONXEO
2022Onxeo SA Advances Its Second Lead Candidate Ox425 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
CI
2022Onxeo : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
2022Onxeo Reports its Half-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides an Update on its Activi..
BU
2022Onxeo SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022ONXEO : 1st-half-year results
CO
2022ONXEO : Half-year report
CO
2022High-grade Glioma Relapse In Childre : Onxeo Announces the Enrollment of the First Patient..
BU
2022Onxeo SA Announces the Enrollment of the First Patient in the Phase 1B/2 Clinical Study..
CI
2022Onxeo Wins Bourse Approval To Delist From Denmark's Nasdaq First North Market
MT
2022Onxeo Announces That Nasdaq Approved the Delisting of Its Shares From the First North G..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,06 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net income 2021 -5,94 M -6,30 M -6,30 M
Net cash 2021 7,95 M 8,44 M 8,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart ONXEO
Duration : Period :
Onxeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,15 €
Average target price 1,20 €
Spread / Average Target 711%
Managers and Directors
Shefali Agarwal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ashish Gulati Vice President-Medical & Clinical Development
Jean Nicolas Trebouta Independent Director
Robert L Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONXEO5.11%17
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%465 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%346 805
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.23%310 389
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 739
ABBVIE INC.0.48%287 068