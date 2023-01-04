Half-year liquidity contract statement for ONXEO

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

- 575,697 shares

- € 10,983.50

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for € 82,028.30

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for € 59,090.63

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 448,434 shares

- € 33,899.60

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 255

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 222

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 269,935 shares for € 99,624.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 251,351 shares for € 96,727.03

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 87,612 shares

- € 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

