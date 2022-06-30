Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Onxeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALONX   FR0010095596

ONXEO

(ALONX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:49 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.3210 EUR   -5.59%
01:33pONXEO : Initial IND application for AsiDNA Granted “Study May Proceed” by the U.S. FDA
PU
06/16ONXEO : Proceedings of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 15, 2022
BU
06/16Onxeo S.A. Appoints Khalil Barrage as New Board Member
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onxeo : Initial IND application for AsiDNA Granted “Study May Proceed” by the U.S. FDA

06/30/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Onxeo to initiate its first phase 1b/2 trial in the United States in patients with solid tumors

Paris (France), June 30, 2022- 07:00 pm CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: ONXEO), hereafter "Onxeo" or the "Company", a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the initial IND for its first-in-class drug candidate AsiDNA. This is the first US IND Onxeo filed since the US team came on board in April 2022.

This FDA decision enables the Company to initiate a Phase 1b/2 multicenter, basket trial to assess the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA in combination with the PARP inhibitor Olaparib in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer, breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have demonstrated progression on previous PARP inhibitor therapy. The Company plans to initiate the trial in the second half of 2022 at 3-5 potential clinical sites across the United States.

"I am very proud that our team has been able to file and obtain FDA clearance of its first US IND in a very short period. We are now ready to start our first clinical trial with AsiDNA in the US, with the full support of our clinical and regulatory teams," said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO. "We believe that our drug candidate has the potential to meaningfully impact the lives of patients with recurrent solid tumors who have progressed on an initial treatment with a PARP inhibitor. This is consistent with the preclinical findings of AsiDNA, which increased our understanding of its potential against acquired resistance to PARP inhibitors and which formed the basis for our first-in-human study."

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONXEO
01:33pONXEO : Initial IND application for AsiDNA Granted “Study May Proceed” by the ..
PU
06/16ONXEO : Proceedings of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 15, 2022
BU
06/16Onxeo S.A. Appoints Khalil Barrage as New Board Member
CI
06/15ONXEO : Proxy Statments
CO
04/28ONXEO :  Publication of the 2021 Annual Financial Report
BU
04/28ONXEO : Publication of the 2021 Annual Financial Report
PU
04/28ONXEO : Financial report
CO
04/07French Biotechnology Company Onxeo Names Chair as President/CEO
MT
04/07Onxeo Appoints Dr. Shefali Agarwal as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
04/07Onxeo S.A. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,06 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net income 2021 -5,94 M -6,22 M -6,22 M
Net cash 2021 7,95 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ONXEO
Duration : Period :
Onxeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,34 €
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 271%
Managers and Directors
Shefali Agarwal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Olivier de Beaumont Chief Medical Officer & Head-Regulatory Affairs
Jean Nicolas Trebouta Independent Director
Danièle Guyot-Caparros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONXEO-19.05%40
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.43%465 732
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%290 752
PFIZER, INC.-14.21%285 819
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.68%273 835
ABBVIE INC.13.84%272 382