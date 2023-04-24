Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Onxeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALONX   FR0010095596

ONXEO

(ALONX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:14 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.3000 EUR   -1.64%
02:12pOnxeo Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development Updates
BU
04/21Onxeo will publish its full-year results on April 24, 2023
BU
03/31ONXEO : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onxeo Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development Updates

04/24/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Phase 1b/2 trial of AsiDNA™ in combination with olaparib in the United States in recurrent ovarian, breast and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer continues to enroll patients
  • Advancing Second Product, OX425, a pan-DDR decoy targeting multiple proteins & repair pathways towards submission of US IND in the second half of 2023
    • Preclinical update at AACR 2023 provided a comprehensive preclinical rationale for the potential use of OX425 in patients bearing HRD/HRP tumors or acquired PARPi-resistance
  • Cash position of €14.6 million as of December 31, 2022
  • Financial visibility until the 2nd quarter of 2024

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) and driver oncogenes, today reported its consolidated results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO, stated: “2022 was a pivotal year for our Company, with renewed governance. Thanks to the support of our two main and historical shareholders, Invus and Financière de la Montagne, we were able to refocus our R&D efforts to the United States. A first major step in this direction was the FDA clearance of the initial Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AsiDNA™, our first-in-class drug candidate, last June 30. Since then, we have initiated, in December 2022, a Phase 1b/2 trial for AsiDNA™ in combination with Olaparib in recurrent ovarian, breast and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. At the same time, REVOCAN study, Phase 1b/2 study is ongoing, and we observed encouraging activity from the preliminary data highlighting the potential of AsiDNA™ for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer who are progressing on an initial treatment with a PARP inhibitor. This study sponsored by Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus continues to enroll patients and we look forward to obtaining additional data. Last but not least, we are finalizing the preclinical development of OX425, our new compound sourced from the PlatON™ platform, in order to file an IND application in the United States in the second half of 2023.

As the company is actively moving forward its R&D portfolio, the Company has received the necessary financial support, which will allow the extension of the Company’s runway to the second quarter of 2024.

FY 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS*

Consolidated income statement (IFRS)

In thousands of euros

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Revenues

1,443

4,062

Operating expenses, of which:

(19,008)

(9,722)

R&D expenses

(11,054)

(4,904)

Other recurring operating income

450

78

Recurring operating income/loss

(17,115)

(5,582)

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

389

439

Operating income/loss after income from equity affiliates

(16,727)

(5,143)

Financial result

(2,549)

(693)

tax

(285)

(100)

Loss

(19,562)

(5,937)

*Audit procedures on the consolidated accounts have been carried out. The certification report will be issued once the management report has been verified.

Revenues for full-year 2022 totaled €1.4 million and consisted of flat-rate royalties due from Biogen under a licensing agreement for a non-strategic product.

Operating expenses rose sharply from €9.7 million in 2021 to €19.0 million in 2022, mainly due to:

  • Personnel expenses, which increase from €4.0 million to €8.6 million, as a result of the recruitment of Onxeo's American team during the second quarter of 2022 and the changes in management and staff in 2022.
  • External expenses increased from €4.1 million to €9.4 million, due to the growth of R&D expenses related to the industrial development of AsiDNA and the preclinical development of OX425. These R&D expenses thus increase from 4.9 million in 2021 to €11.1 million in 2022.

The financial result was a loss of €2.6 million in 2022, and primarily consisted of interest on the bond loan with SWK, which has been fully repaid during the year.

After taking into account a corporate tax expense of €0.3 million, the Group recorded a net loss of €19.5 million in 2022 compared to a loss of €5.9 million in 2021.

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

As of December 31, 2022, the Group had a cash position of €14.6 million, compared with €17.9 million at December 31, 2021. The outstanding financial debt at the end of 2022 amounted to €9.1 million, which includes state-backed loans obtained in February 2021 as well as the €4 million convertible bond debt issued in April 2022.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. This principle has been adopted by the Board of Directors on the basis of a consolidated net cash position of 14.6 million euros at December 31, 2022 and the financing commitments received from its main shareholders Invus and Financière de la Montagne, as well as from a new investor, in the amount of 14.3 million euros. The Group will thus be able to finance its activities at least until the second quarter of 2024 on the basis of its financing plan.

2022 HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Preclinical development

Onxeo presented new preclinical data on March 9, 2022, confirming the relevance of combining AsiDNA™ with PARP inhibitors (PARPi) in tumor models with an active homologous recombination repair (HRP) pathway at the ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress. Although PARP inhibitors have shown significant benefits in cancer patients with deficient homologous recombination repair (HRD), they show no or very limited efficacy in tumors with active or proficient homologous recombination repair (HRP). The data presented by Onxeo highlight the therapeutic opportunity of combining AsiDNA™ and PARPi in HRP tumors to overcome intrinsic or acquired resistance in clinical situation.

At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 8 to 13, 2022, the Company presented new preclinical data confirming the capabilities of AsiDNA™ to protect against cancer therapy toxicity and to combat tumor resistance:

  • In the collaboration with Prof. Gilles Favre (Toulouse Cancer Research Center), AsiDNA™ was shown to prevent the emergence of resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors in several oncogenic addiction models, highlighting the therapeutic opportunity of combining AsiDNA™ with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) to overcome resistance in a clinical setting.
  • In addition, within the framework of the collaboration with Prof. Marie Dutreix (Institut Curie), experiments in in vivo and in vitro models have shown the potential of AsiDNA™ to protect healthy cells from the toxicity of several cancer treatments. Indeed, when combined with different anticancer treatments (carboplatin +/- Paclitaxel in long-term treatment, Radiotherapy, Doxorubicin, PARP inhibitors), AsiDNA™ induces its nuclear target engagement only in dividing cells, while preserving healthy non dividing cells. Furthermore, in some proliferating healthy cells, AsiDNA™ induces division arrest or boosts their DNA repair activity, protecting them from the toxic effects of anti-cancer treatments.

Clinical development

On June 30, 2022, the Company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued “Safe to Proceed” to our first Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AsiDNA™.

This decision allowed the Company to initiate a multi-center Phase 1b/2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA™ in combination with the PARP inhibitor Olaparib in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer, breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, who have progressed after initial treatment with PARP inhibitors. This clinical trial started in December 2022, with the activation of the first clinical study site in the United States, Next Oncology in San Antonio and enrolled first patient in March 2023.

In addition, during 2022, Onxeo continued its two trials conducted in collaboration with two academic research centers of excellence in oncology:

  • The REVOCAN study, a phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the combination of AsiDNA™ with PARP inhibitors in the 2nd line maintenance treatment of relapsed ovarian cancer. Gustave Roussy is the sponsor of this study. The first interim analysis in 10 patients in January 2023 did not show any dose-limiting toxicity and demonstrated that the combination is generally well tolerated. The interim analysis demonstrated encouraging clinical activity with six patients showing stable disease and one patient showing a complete response with a disease control rate of approximately 70%. The study has enrolled 17 patients so far, a detailed results of the interim analysis will be published by the investigator.
  • The Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating AsiDNA in combination with radiotherapy in the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma in children, an indication with a particularly poor prognosis. Institut Curie is the sponsor of this study, which is supported by a grant from the European Fight Kids Cancer program. Onxeo has announced the treatment of a first patient in early September 2022. Five patients have been enrolled so far, and the combination has been well tolerated.

Governance

  • On January 3, 2022, Onxeo announced the appointment of Julien Miara as interim Chief Executive Officer, replacing Judith Greciet. Ms. Greciet left the Company during the first half of 2022.
  • On April 7, 2022, Dr. Shefali Agarwal, M.D succeeded Julien Miara and was appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo.
  • The Annual General Meeting of June 15, 2022, appointed Khalil Barrage, Managing Director at Invus, as a new Director for three years. The shareholders also renewed the mandate of GammaX Corporate Advisory, represented by Jacques Mallet, as Director for a further three years. Danielle Guyot-Caparros, whose third mandate expired at this General Meeting, did not wish to renew her mandate.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors is composed of seven members, three of whom are independent.

2023 OUTLOOK

In 2023, the Company will continue to pursue its value creation strategy based on the development of its therapeutic innovations until proof of concept in humans, with the following main milestones:

AsiDNA™

  • Enrollment to continue in the U.S. phase 1b/2 trial in combination with Olaparib in ovarian, breast and prostate cancers to identify the RP2D in combination with Olaparib.
  • Clinical updates expected in the second half of 2023 from phase 1b/2 trials conducted in France and European Union under the sponsorship of academic centers:
    • REVOCAN trial with Gustave Roussy
    • Pediatric trial in High-Grade Glioma with Institut Curie
  • Submissions for publications in international scientific journals of the results of preclinical or clinical studies as part of the development plan to demonstrate the potential of AsiDNA.

OX425

  • Finalization of the IND-enabling preclinical studies.
  • Preparation of an IND application with the FDA in S2 2023.

PlatON

  • Continued evaluation and optimization of PlatON platform and potential new drug candidates.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

PlatON is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of DNA decoy therapeutics, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stage first-in-class candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its DNA decoy therapeutic mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio-chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently being studied in Europe and the US in combination with other treatment modalities in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

OX425, the second compound from platON, is a novel pan-DDR Decoy with high antitumor activity. It also mediates multiple immunostimulatory effects by activating the STING pathway. OX425 is currently undergoing IND-enabling preclinical development.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company’s registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

APPENDICE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31/12/2022

The 2022 Financial Report will be available on the Company's website as of April 28, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS in €K

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Non-current assets

 

 

Intangible fixed assets

20,531

20,531

Tangible assets

794

180

Rights of use

1,093

2,057

Other financial fixed assets

90

162

Total non-current assets

22,507

22,930

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Trade receivables and related accounts

1,473

8,526

Other receivables

4,521

3,721

Cash and cash equivalents

14,856

17,887

Total current assets

20,579

30,133

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

43,086

53,063

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY K€

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Shareholders' equity

 

 

Capital

27,877

22,999

Less: Treasury shares

-81

-181

Share premium

27,705

24,583

Reserves

-13,669

-8,522

Earnings

-19,562

-5,937

Total shareholders’ equity

22,270

32,942

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

Provisions

869

1,508

Deferred tax liability

0

204

Non-current financial debts

8,104

5,082

Non-current lease liabilities

646

1,428

Other non-current liabilities

4,048

4,835

Total non-current liabilities

13,667

13,057

 

 

Current liabilities

 

Current provisions

20

 

Short-term borrowings and financial liabilities

1,003

2,953

Current lease liabilities

335

471

Trade payables and related accounts

3,449

2,832

Other current liabilities

2,342

807

Total current liabilities

7,149

7,063

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

43,086

53,063

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In K€

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Revenues

1,443

4,062

Purchases

-514

-368

Personnel expenses

-8,624

-3,984

External expenses

-9,392

-4,131

Taxes and duties

-52

-99

Net depreciation, amortization and provisions

-1

-468

Other current operating expenses

-423

-672

Operating expenses

-19,008

-9,722

Other current operating income and expenses

450

78

Current operating income

-17,115

-5,582

Other non-current operating income

395

439

Other non-current operating expenses

-6

 

Share of income from equity affiliates

 

 

Operating result after share of income from equity affiliates

-16,727

-5,143

Net cost of financial debt

-2,173

-840

Other financial income

124

513

Other financial expenses

-500

-366

Financial income

-2,549

-693

Tax expenses

-285

-100

- of which deferred taxes

204

211

Consolidated net income

-19,562

-5,937

Earnings per share

-0.18

-0.07

Diluted earnings per share

-0.18

-0.07

 

 

 

In K€

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Result for the period

-19,562

-5,937

Currency translation adjustments

105

218

Other items recyclable as a result

105

218

Actuarial gains and losses

86

49

Other items non-recyclable as a result

86

49

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

191

267

Total comprehensive income for the period

-19,371

-5,670

Total comprehensive income attributable to

 

the parent company owners

-19,371

-5,670

Minority interests

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF NET CASH FLOWS

K€

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Consolidated net loss

-19,562

-5,937

+/- Depreciation, amortization and provisions, net

-167

511

(excluding provisions against working capital)

 

 

+/- Unrealized gain and losses associated with changes in fair value

213

-182

+/- Non-cash income and expenses on stock options and similar items

724

224

+/- Other calculated income and expenses

 

 

+/- Capital gains and losses on disposal

 

 

+/- Dilution gains and losses

 

 

+/- Share of equity affiliates

 

 

Gross operating cash flow after cost of net debt and taxes

-18,792

-5,384

+ Cost of net debt

2,189

848

+/- Tax expenses (including deferred taxes)

285

100

Gross Operating cash flow before cost of net debt and taxes

-16,318

-4,436

- Taxes paid

 

 

+/- Changes in operating WCR (including debt related to employee benefits)

6,875

-4,136

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

-9,443

-8,572

- Expenditures on acquisition of tangible and intangible assets

-488

-139

+ Proceeds of disposal of tangible and intangible assets

 

 

- Expenditures on acquisition of financial assets

 

 

+ Proceeds of disposal of financial assets

80

73

+/- Effect on changes in scope of consolidation

 

 

+ Dividends received (equity affiliates, unconsolidated investments)

 

 

+/- Change in loans and advances granted

 

 

+ Capital grants received

 

 

+/- Other changes from investment transactions

 

 

NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-409

-66

+ Net amount received from shareholders on capital increase

 

 

. Paid by shareholders of the parent company

7,875

9,351

. Paid by minority interest in consolidated companies

 

 

+ Amount received on exercise of stock options

 

 

-/+ Purchase and Sale of treasury shares

99

1

+ Amounts received on issuances of new loans

 

 

- Reimbursements of loans (including lease debts)

-1,513

2,620

o/w repayment of lease debts (IFRS16)

-405

-487

+/- Others flows related to financing activities

1

4

NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

6,463

11,976

+/- Effects of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

87

25

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

-3,301

3,363

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT START OF YEAR

17,886

14,523

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT YEAR END

14,585

17,886

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ONXEO
02:12pOnxeo Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development Update..
BU
04/21Onxeo will publish its full-year results on April 24, 2023
BU
03/31ONXEO : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
02/28ONXEO : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
01/31ONXEO : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
01/25Onxeo SA Provides Update on the Development Program For Drug Candidate AsiDNATM
CI
01/18Onxeo : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
PU
01/04Half-year liquidity contract statement for ONXEO
BU
2022Onxeo SA Advances Its Second Lead Candidate Ox425 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
CI
2022ONXEO : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONXEO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4,06 M 4,46 M 4,46 M
Net income 2021 -5,94 M -6,52 M -6,52 M
Net cash 2021 7,95 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart ONXEO
Duration : Period :
Onxeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,31 €
Average target price 1,20 €
Spread / Average Target 293%
Managers and Directors
Shefali Agarwal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ashish Gulati Vice President-Medical & Clinical Development
Jean Nicolas Trebouta Independent Director
Robert L Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONXEO116.62%37
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.90%425 206
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.12%385 578
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.30%347 447
MERCK & CO., INC.3.98%292 774
ABBVIE INC.0.50%286 514
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer