Onxeo S.A.: Combined General Meeting of August 17, 2022: Availability of Preparatory Documents and Participation & Voting Procedures

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO) (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) in particular against rare or resistant forms of cancer, today announced the availability of the preparatory documents for its Combined General Meeting of August 17, 2022.

In order to submit their votes, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on July 13, 2022:

attend the meeting in person;

vote by mail, using a voting form;

or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to a third party.

All documents related to this general meeting are available on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section, in particular the report of the Board of Directors, which details the aims and consequences of the delisting of the Company from the Nasdaq First North market in Copenhagen, as well as Frequently asked questions.

If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team by e-mail at the dedicated address: ag2022@onxeo.com.

