Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Onxeo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALONX   FR0010095596

ONXEO

(ALONX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:57 2023-01-18 am EST
0.4580 EUR   -3.48%
03:20pOnxeo : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
PU
01/04Half-year liquidity contract statement for ONXEO
BU
2022Onxeo SA Advances Its Second Lead Candidate Ox425 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onxeo : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

01/18/2023 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Extraordinary General Meeting of February 6, 2023:

availability of preparatory documents

Paris (France), January 18, 2023 - 6:00 pm CET - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX), hereafter "Onxeo" or the "Company", a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA damage response (DDR) mechanisms to fight rare or resistant cancers, today announces the availability of the preparatory documents for its Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Paris Nobel Tour Eiffel Hotel, 55 avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris - France.

The shareholders are called upon to deliberate, in particular, on the authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to proceed with a capital reduction by way of a reduction in the par value of the shares, as well as on a proposed reverse stock split of the shares comprising the Company's share capital. These two potential operations would only represent a purely arithmetical technical adjustment and have no impact on the value of the share portfolio held by a shareholder, nor on the market capitalization of Onxeo.

The notice of meeting was published in the BALO on December 28, 2022 and a corrective notice was published in the BALO on January 16, 2023. These notices, as well as all documents relating to this General Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stagefirst-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stagefirst-in-class candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio- chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently being studied in Europe and the US in combination with other treatment modalities in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

OX425, the second compound from platON, is a novel DDR Decoy Agonist with high antitumor activity. It also mediates multiple immunostimulatory effects by activating the STING pathway. OX425 is currently undergoing IND-enabling preclinical development.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

1/2

Contacts

Onxeo

Investor Relations

investors@onxeo.com+33 1 45 58 76 00

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé NewCap onxeo@newcap.eu+33 1 44 71 94 98

PRESS RELEASE

Investor Relations / Strategic Communication

Dušan Orešanský / Emmanuel Huynh

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu+33 1 44 71 94 92

2/2

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ONXEO
03:20pOnxeo : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
PU
01/04Half-year liquidity contract statement for ONXEO
BU
2022Onxeo SA Advances Its Second Lead Candidate Ox425 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
CI
2022Onxeo : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
2022Onxeo Reports its Half-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides an Update on its Activi..
BU
2022Onxeo SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022ONXEO : 1st-half-year results
CO
2022ONXEO : Half-year report
CO
2022High-grade Glioma Relapse In Childre : Onxeo Announces the Enrollment of the First Patient..
BU
2022Onxeo SA Announces the Enrollment of the First Patient in the Phase 1B/2 Clinical Study..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,06 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
Net income 2021 -5,94 M -6,42 M -6,42 M
Net cash 2021 7,95 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart ONXEO
Duration : Period :
Onxeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 €
Average target price 1,20 €
Spread / Average Target 153%
Managers and Directors
Shefali Agarwal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ashish Gulati Vice President-Medical & Clinical Development
Jean Nicolas Trebouta Independent Director
Robert L Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONXEO237.00%57
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.82%450 632
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.15%339 917
NOVO NORDISK A/S1.66%312 789
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.45%280 034
ABBVIE INC.-5.43%270 185