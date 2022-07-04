Summary of ONXEO's Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 448,434 shares

- € 33,899.60

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 255

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 222

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 269,935 shares for € 99,624.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 251,351 shares for € 96,727.03

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 429,850 shares

- € 36,891.92

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 256

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 155

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 357,510 shares for € 179,383.26

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 221,580 shares for € 115,071.34

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 87,612 shares

- € 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stage first-in-class candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio-chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently being studied in Europe in combination with other treatment modalities in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

OX400 is a series of new drug candidates from platON, designed to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. The lead OX400 candidate is currently being optimized and is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company’s registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

APPENDIX

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 255 269,935 99,624.74 222 251,351 96,727.03 03/01/2022 - - - 2 10,000 4,400.00 04/01/2022 3 5,000 2,200.00 1 5,000 2,250.00 05/01/2022 2 5,000 2,150.00 - - - 06/01/2022 2 5,000 2,100.00 - - - 07/01/2022 - - - 14 7,267 3,124.81 10/01/2022 2 4,193 1,761.06 - - - 11/01/2022 6 5,807 2,497.01 3 12,733 5,602.52 12/01/2022 1 4,645 1,997.35 - - - 13/01/2022 3 7,786 3,347.98 1 5,000 2,200.00 17/01/2022 1 2,569 1,078.98 - - - 20/01/2022 1 5,000 2,050.00 - - - 24/01/2022 3 5,000 2,000.00 1 1 0.42 25/01/2022 - - - 2 5,000 2,050.00 28/01/2022 2 1,443 577.20 - - - 31/01/2022 1 1 0.40 2 2,894 1,215.48 01/02/2022 1 3,556 1,422.40 - - - 03/02/2022 - - - 1 2,133 874.53 09/02/2022 3 625 243.75 - - - 10/02/2022 6 4,376 1,706.64 1 1 0.40 11/02/2022 1 1 0.40 1 1 0.40 16/02/2022 1 1 0.40 1 1 0.40 21/02/2022 4 10,000 3,800.00 1 1 0.38 22/02/2022 4 5,000 1,800.00 5 1,529 565.73 23/02/2022 - - - 10 3,471 1,284.27 24/02/2022 13 15,235 5,332.25 - - - 25/02/2022 2 4,765 1,572.45 9 6,071 2,064.14 28/02/2022 - - - 7 8,929 3,125.15 01/03/2022 3 2,410 819.40 8 25,000 9,250.00 02/03/2022 4 4,362 1,570.32 2 301 114.38 03/03/2022 - - - 1 1 0.38 04/03/2022 10 18,475 6,281.50 - - - 07/03/2022 13 15,000 4,800.00 - - - 08/03/2022 - - - 2 5,000 1,650.00 09/03/2022 - - - 7 18,860 6,789.60 11/03/2022 1 5,000 1,700.00 - - - 15/03/2022 1 1 0.35 2 2,001 720.36 16/03/2022 1 1 0.35 1 2,000 740.00 17/03/2022 2 2,001 720.36 1 1 0.36 18/03/2022 4 2,122 742.70 2 2,000 740.00 22/03/2022 - - - 4 2,000 740.00 23/03/2022 3 2,001 720.36 1 1 0.37 24/03/2022 7 2,001 720.36 5 2,001 720.36 28/03/2022 2 555 194.25 3 2,000 720.00 29/03/2022 4 2,000 720.00 1 100 37.00 30/03/2022 2 180 63.00 - - - 31/03/2022 1 1,265 442.75 5 2,001 740.37 01/04/2022 - - - 20 29,899 11,959.60 04/04/2022 2 930 372.00 2 4,000 1,720.00 05/04/2022 - - - 4 4,000 1,720.00 06/04/2022 3 4,000 1,720.00 6 8,000 3,440.00 07/04/2022 3 4,000 1,640.00 4 3,842 1,652.06 08/04/2022 6 8,000 3,360.00 - - - 11/04/2022 - - - 1 2,000 840.00 12/04/2022 1 1 0.41 1 1 0.41 13/04/2022 4 6,615 2,579.85 3 2,000 800.00 14/04/2022 4 6,000 2,280.00 - - - 19/04/2022 1 2,000 760.00 1 2,000 780.00 20/04/2022 3 2,000 760.00 3 6,000 2,340.00 22/04/2022 1 1 0.39 4 2,838 1,135.20 25/04/2022 3 2,000 780.00 - - - 26/04/2022 2 127 49.53 2 1,164 465.60 27/04/2022 3 3,875 1,511.25 1 1 0.39 28/04/2022 5 2,001 760.38 1 1 0.38 29/04/2022 2 1,881 695.97 - - - 02/05/2022 3 2,120 784.40 2 401 152.38 03/05/2022 - - - 2 445 169.10 04/05/2022 2 2,001 720.36 1 1 0.38 05/05/2022 7 5,999 2,099.65 - - - 06/05/2022 2 780 273.00 4 4,000 1,440.00 09/05/2022 3 3,220 1,127.00 - - - 10/05/2022 1 800 280.00 2 4,000 1,440.00 11/05/2022 - - - 5 4,000 1,440.00 12/05/2022 3 3,200 1,120.00 - - - 16/05/2022 2 4,000 1,360.00 - - - 17/05/2022 - - - 2 2,000 700.00 18/05/2022 3 4,000 1,360.00 - - - 23/05/2022 - - - 1 2,000 700.00 24/05/2022 1 1 0.34 2 2,001 700.35 25/05/2022 6 2,000 680.00 1 1,000 350.00 27/05/2022 1 1 0.34 1 1 0.34 30/05/2022 1 35 11.90 1 2,000 700.00 31/05/2022 1 1 0.35 1 1 0.35 01/06/2022 6 3,965 1,387.75 1 1 0.36 02/06/2022 2 81 28.35 5 2,000 720.00 03/06/2022 1 523 183.05 - - - 06/06/2022 1 1 0.35 - - - 07/06/2022 1 1 0.36 5 2,029 730.44 08/06/2022 2 3,396 1,188.60 - - - 09/06/2022 1 2,000 680.00 - - - 10/06/2022 - - - 1 1 0.35 13/06/2022 3 2,000 680.00 1 1,999 699.65 14/06/2022 6 4,127 1,444.45 - - - 15/06/2022 8 11,873 3,918.09 2 3,767 1,243.11 16/06/2022 3 3,199 1,023.68 2 3,500 1,155.00 17/06/2022 1 801 248.31 4 1,157 381.81 20/06/2022 1 120 38.40 4 4,000 1,320.00 21/06/2022 2 3,880 1,241.60 - - - 22/06/2022 1 1 0.33 1 1 0.33 23/06/2022 - - - 4 6,000 2,040.00 24/06/2022 3 2,251 742.83 4 3,272 1,112.48 27/06/2022 3 1,284 436.56 3 2,729 955.15 28/06/2022 6 2,716 923.44 - - - 29/06/2022 3 753 248.49 - - - 30/06/2022 2 2,997 989.01 - - -

