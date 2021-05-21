Onxeo's Combined General Meeting on June 10, 2021 in camera: availability of preparatory documents and live webcast login information

Paris (France), May 21, 2021 - 5:45 p.m. CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO - FR0010095596), ('Onxeo', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for its Combined General Meeting of June 10, 2021 and specifies the live webcast login information.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Combined General Meeting on June 10, 2021 at 03:00 p.m., will be held in camera, without the presence of shareholders or other persons usually eligible to attend.

The General Meeting will be webcasted live (in French) via a web conferencing system and shareholders of Onxeo are invited to login through the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GkVbNWV8RhutMoH7cekSyw

This link allows shareholders to pre-register for the General Meeting by indicating your name, first name and e-mail . They will then receive a confirmation of their registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda.

and . They will then receive a confirmation of their registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda. On June 10, 2021, the shareholders will be able to log on to this same link. The Meeting will start at 03:00 pm sharp and they will be able to follow the presentation commented by the management of Onxeo and the course of the Meeting directly on their computer.

At any time during the presentation, they will be able to send their questions via the web platform. Questions will be answered during the Q&A session*.

In accordance with current regulations and the recent recommendations of the French stock-market authority (AMF), Onxeo shareholders are requested to cast their votes exclusively through mail or online voting prior to the General Meeting:

online voting is available and must be used as a priority: the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS in France and Computershare in Denmark will be active on May 21, 2021 at 9 a.m.;

the secure voting platforms in France and in Denmark will be active on May 21, 2021 at 9 a.m.; alternatively, shareholders can also vote by postal ballot, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the prior notice published in the BALO on May 5, 2021.

All documents relating to this General Meeting are available on the company's website, in the General Meetings section.

The Meeting will be chaired by Mrs Danièle Guyot-Caparros as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Nicolas Fellmann, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will act as Secretary of the Bureau. In accordance with the terms of Article 8 of Decree dated December 18, 2020, Financière de la Montagne, represented by Mr. Nicolas Trebouta, and Invus Public Equities LP, represented by Mr. Julien Miara, have been appointed scrutineers and have agreed to perform these duties.

If you have any questions about voting procedures, please contact the Investor Relations team by e-mail at ag2021@onxeo.com.

* Please note that, given the impossibility of verifying the shareholder status of participants in the video transmission, the Q&A session is informal and has no legal value within the meaning of Article L 225-108 of the French Commercial Code. The procedures for written questions from shareholders within the meaning of the regulations are detailed in the notice of meeting published in the BALO and the JAL on May 21, 2021 and available on the Company's website.