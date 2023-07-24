UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023

ONYX ACQUISITION CO. I

104 5th Avenue

New York, New York10011

(212) 974-2844

Not Applicable

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A Ordinary Share, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one redeemable warrant ONYXU New York Stock Exchange LLC Class A Ordinary Shares included as part of the units ONYX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants included as part of the units, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50 ONYXW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 21, 2023, Onyx Acquisition Co. I (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at which the Company's shareholders approved a proposal to amend the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Articles"). The proposal would extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from August 7, 2023 to February 7, 2024 (the "Extension Amendment Proposal"). The Extension Amendment Proposal is described in more detail in the definitive proxy statement of the Company, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), as supplemented to date.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the amendment to the Company's Articles, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Meeting, holders of 9,286,529 Class A ordinary shares were present in person, virtually over the Internet or by proxy, representing approximately 86% of the voting power of the Company's ordinary shares as of June 16, 2023, the record date for the Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business. A summary of the voting results at the Meeting is set forth below:

The shareholders approved the Extension Amendment Proposal.

The voting results were as follows:

The Extension Amendment Proposal

For Against Abstain 9,286,520 3 6

As there were sufficient votes to approve the above proposal, the "Adjournment Proposal" described in the Proxy Statement was not presented to shareholders.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Redemptions

In connection with the vote to approve the Extension Amendment Proposal, holders of 2,198,202 Class A ordinary shares exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.85 per share, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $23.9 million. As a result, approximately $23,850,492 will be removed from the Trust Account to pay such holders and 2,011,826 Class A ordinary shares and 6,612,500 converted founder shares remain outstanding for a total of 8,624,326 shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Contribution and the conversion of the outstanding founder shares into Class A ordinary shares. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this Form 8-K:

Exhibit Number Description 3.1 Amendment to Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. 104 Cover Pate Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 21, 2023 ONYX ACQUISITION CO. I By: /s/ Michael Stern Name: Michael Stern Title: Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer