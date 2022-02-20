Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OOh!media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OML   AU000000OML6

OOH!MEDIA LIMITED

(OML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

oOh media : Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Change
%
2021 $'000
Restated(1) 2020 $'000

oOh!media Limited and its Controlled Entities (the Group)

ACN 602 195 380

onlyAPPENDIX 4E PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

DETAILS OF THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THE PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING REPORTING PERIOD

Reporting period: For the year ended 31 December 2021 usePr vious corresponding period: For the year ended 31 December 2020

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, the Board and management of oOh!media Limited have enclosed an Appendix 4E for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Revenues from ordinary activities(2)

Increased

18.1%

503,734

426,525

(Loss)/Profit from ordinary activities after income tax

Decreased

-71.6%

(10,288)

(36,183)

attributable to members(2)(5)

Net (Loss)/Profit for the period attributable to the members(1)(4)

Decreased

-71.6%

(10,288)

(36,183)

EBITDA - Statutory(2) and (3)

Increased

1.1%

240,281

237,685

EBITDA - Underlying(2), (3) and (4)

Decreased

-0.7%

236,255

237,938

Underlying EBITDA Pre AASB16(2),(3),(4) and (5)

Increased

24.1%

77,553

62,499

(1)

As a result of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IC) agenda decision, the Group has changed its accounting policy, retrospectively adjusting

the deferred tax accounting for configuration or customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement.

(2)

All the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated.

(3)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is non-IFRS measure. This is included in management reports reviewed by

the Group's Chief Operating Decision Maker (the Board)

(4)

The Directors believe that the Underlying presentation of results is a better indicator of performance and differs from the statutory presentation.

The Underlying results exclude the impact of acquisition, and integration costs, or disposal related proceeds and other items. Refer to Note 3 -

personalOperating segments, of the consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation between statutory and underlying EBITDA.

(5)

AASB16 became effective for the Group on 1 January 2019. AASB16 establishes principles for the recognition and measurement of leasing

arrangements. The underlying EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2021 does not include fixed rent costs due to the implementation of

AASB16. These are now accounted for as depreciation of the right of use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. The Board and executive

management monitor the Underlying EBITDA Pre AASB16.

Refer to the Operating and Financial Review in the Directors' report for discussion of the results.

Franked amount per share

Tax rate for

Dividend information

(cents)

franking credit

For

Current period

Final 2021 dividend (declared after balance date)

1.0

1.0

30%

Previous period

Final 2019 dividend (paid 3 April 2020)

7.5

7.5

30%

Final 2022 dividend dates

Ex-dividend date

02 March 2022

Record date

03 March 2022

Payment date

24 March 2022

Restated*

Earnings per share

2021

2020

Basic earnings per share (cents)

(1.7)

(7.1)

Diluted earnings per share (cents)

(1.7)

(7.1)

Net tangible assets

2021

2020

Net tangible assets per security (dollars)(a)(c)

0.06

0.05

Net assets per security (dollars)(b)

1.34

1.36

  1. Derived by dividing the net assets less intangible assets, calculated on total issued shares of 598,645,873 (2020: 591,788,280 shares).
  2. Derived by dividing the net assets, calculated on total issued shares of 598,645,873 (2020: 591,788,280 shares).
  3. As a result of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IC) agenda decision, the Group has changed its accounting policy, retrospectively adjusting the deferred tax accounting for configuration or customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement.

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

Commentary in relation to operating performance, earnings per share, segment results, returns to shareholders and trends in performance can be found in the attached Annual Report, which includes the Directors' Report (predominately the Operating and Financial Review Section) and Audited Financial Statements

CONTROL GAINED AND LOST OVER ENTITIES DURING THE PERIOD

Control was lost by way of disposal of Junkee Media Pty Limited in December 2021.

DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

The Group acquired a 50% interest in Callibre Pty Limited in January 2021.

AUDIT QUALIFICATION OR REVIEW

The financial statements have been audited and an unqualified opinion has been issued which is included in the Annual Financial Report.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information required under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, please refer to the attached Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 of oOh!media Limited and its controlled entities.

oOh!media

Annual Financial Report 2021

Contents

  1. Operating and Financial Review
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Remuneration Report
  1. Financial Statements
  1. Directors' Declaration
  2. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Glossary
  1. Corporate Directory

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

oOh!media Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 503 M 361 M 361 M
Net income 2021 -5,10 M -3,66 M -3,66 M
Net Debt 2021 102 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 435x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 988 M 709 M 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
oOh!media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,65 AUD
Average target price 1,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cathy O'Connor Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sheila A. Lines Chief Financial Officer
Tony Faure Non-Executive Chairman
Mat Yelavich Chief Technology & Information Officer
Noel Cook Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOH!MEDIA LIMITED-2.37%709
WPP PLC5.76%18 303
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.71%17 976
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.27%17 580
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-3.58%14 219
CYBERAGENT, INC.-20.90%6 647