oOh media : Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report
02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Change
%
2021 $'000
Restated(1)2020 $'000
oOh!media Limited and its Controlled Entities (the Group)
ACN 602 195 380
onlyAPPENDIX 4E PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
DETAILS OF THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THE PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING REPORTING PERIOD
Reporting period: For the year ended 31 December 2021 usePr vious corresponding period: For the year ended 31 December 2020
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
In accordance with the ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, the Board and management of oOh!media Limited have enclosed an Appendix 4E for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Revenues from ordinary activities(2)
Increased
18.1%
503,734
426,525
(Loss)/Profit from ordinary activities after income tax
Decreased
-71.6%
(10,288)
(36,183)
attributable to members(2)(5)
Net (Loss)/Profit for the period attributable to the members(1)(4)
Decreased
-71.6%
(10,288)
(36,183)
EBITDA - Statutory(2) and (3)
Increased
1.1%
240,281
237,685
EBITDA - Underlying(2), (3) and (4)
Decreased
-0.7%
236,255
237,938
Underlying EBITDA Pre AASB16(2),(3),(4) and (5)
Increased
24.1%
77,553
62,499
(1)
As a result of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IC) agenda decision, the Group has changed its accounting policy, retrospectively adjusting
the deferred tax accounting for configuration or customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement.
(2)
All the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated.
(3)
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is non-IFRS measure. This is included in management reports reviewed by
the Group's Chief Operating Decision Maker (the Board)
(4)
The Directors believe that the Underlying presentation of results is a better indicator of performance and differs from the statutory presentation.
The Underlying results exclude the impact of acquisition, and integration costs, or disposal related proceeds and other items. Refer to Note 3 -
personalOperating segments, of the consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation between statutory and underlying EBITDA.
(5)
AASB16 became effective for the Group on 1 January 2019. AASB16 establishes principles for the recognition and measurement of leasing
arrangements. The underlying EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2021 does not include fixed rent costs due to the implementation of
AASB16. These are now accounted for as depreciation of the right of use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. The Board and executive
management monitor the Underlying EBITDA Pre AASB16.
Refer to the Operating and Financial Review in the Directors' report for discussion of the results.
Franked amount per share
Tax rate for
Dividend information
(cents)
franking credit
For
Current period
Final 2021 dividend (declared after balance date)
1.0
1.0
30%
Previous period
Final 2019 dividend (paid 3 April 2020)
7.5
7.5
30%
Final 2022 dividend dates
Ex-dividend date
02 March 2022
Record date
03 March 2022
Payment date
24 March 2022
Restated*
Earnings per share
2021
2020
Basic earnings per share (cents)
(1.7)
(7.1)
Diluted earnings per share (cents)
(1.7)
(7.1)
Net tangible assets
2021
2020
Net tangible assets per security (dollars)(a)(c)
0.06
0.05
Net assets per security (dollars)(b)
1.34
1.36
Derived by dividing the net assets less intangible assets, calculated on total issued shares of 598,645,873 (2020: 591,788,280 shares).
Derived by dividing the net assets, calculated on total issued shares of 598,645,873 (2020: 591,788,280 shares).
As a result of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IC) agenda decision, the Group has changed its accounting policy, retrospectively adjusting the deferred tax accounting for configuration or customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement.
COMMENTARY ON RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD
Commentary in relation to operating performance, earnings per share, segment results, returns to shareholders and trends in performance can be found in the attached Annual Report, which includes the Directors' Report (predominately the Operating and Financial Review Section) and Audited Financial Statements
CONTROL GAINED AND LOST OVER ENTITIES DURING THE PERIOD
Control was lost by way of disposal of Junkee Media Pty Limited in December 2021.
DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES
The Group acquired a 50% interest in Callibre Pty Limited in January 2021.
AUDIT QUALIFICATION OR REVIEW
The financial statements have been audited and an unqualified opinion has been issued which is included in the Annual Financial Report.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information required under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, please refer to the attached Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 of oOh!media Limited and its controlled entities.
oOh!media
Annual Financial Report 2021
Contents
Operating and Financial Review
Board of Directors
Directors' Report
Remuneration Report
Financial Statements
Directors' Declaration
Independent Auditor's Report
Glossary
Corporate Directory
1
