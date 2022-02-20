oOh media : Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report

For personal use only

Final 2022 dividend dates Ex-dividend date 02 March 2022 Record date 03 March 2022 Payment date 24 March 2022 Restated* Earnings per share 2021 2020 Basic earnings per share (cents) (1.7) (7.1) Diluted earnings per share (cents) (1.7) (7.1) Net tangible assets 2021 2020 Net tangible assets per security (dollars)(a)(c) 0.06 0.05 Net assets per security (dollars)(b) 1.34 1.36

Derived by dividing the net assets less intangible assets, calculated on total issued shares of 598,645,873 (2020: 591,788,280 shares). Derived by dividing the net assets, calculated on total issued shares of 598,645,873 (2020: 591,788,280 shares). As a result of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IC) agenda decision, the Group has changed its accounting policy, retrospectively adjusting the deferred tax accounting for configuration or customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement.

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

Commentary in relation to operating performance, earnings per share, segment results, returns to shareholders and trends in performance can be found in the attached Annual Report, which includes the Directors' Report (predominately the Operating and Financial Review Section) and Audited Financial Statements

CONTROL GAINED AND LOST OVER ENTITIES DURING THE PERIOD

Control was lost by way of disposal of Junkee Media Pty Limited in December 2021.

DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

The Group acquired a 50% interest in Callibre Pty Limited in January 2021.

AUDIT QUALIFICATION OR REVIEW

The financial statements have been audited and an unqualified opinion has been issued which is included in the Annual Financial Report.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information required under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, please refer to the attached Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 of oOh!media Limited and its controlled entities.