Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OOh!media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OML   AU000000OML6

OOH!MEDIA LIMITED

(OML)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:01 am EDT
1.405 AUD   +1.08%
10:09aOOH MEDIA : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM, WAA
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : OOh!media Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/10VMO acquired Office tower assets of oOh!media from Office tower assets of oOh!media.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

oOh media : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM, WAA

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

oOh!media Ltd (ASX:OML)

ACN/ARSN

ACN: 602 195 380

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on 26/05/2022

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

30,482,416

30,482,416

5.09%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Annexure C

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

Annexure C

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

interest

Cash

Non-cash

Annexure B

For personal use only

603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

n/a

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer Annexure A

Signature

print name

Martyn McCathie

capacity

Head of Operations

sign here

date

30/05/2022

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Annexure A

Wilson Asset Management Group

1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group

Name

MAM Pty Limited

WAM Capital Limited

only

WAM Research Limited

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

WAM Leaders Limited

WAM Microcap Limited

WAM Global Limited

WAM Strategic Value Limited

WAM Alternative Assets Limited

7. Addresses

Name

Address

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

MAM Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Capital Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Research Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Active Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Leaders Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Microcap Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Alternative Assets Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

useWAM Strategic Value Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Global Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Citigroup Pty Limited

Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000

personalFor

Signed: _______________________

Date: 30/05/2022

ACN / ARSN

(ACN 100 276 542) (ACN 086 587 395) (ACN 100 504 541) (ACN 126 420 719) (ACN 081 032 000) (ACN 611 053 751) (ACN 617 838 418) (ACN 624 572 925) (ACN 649 096 220) (ACN 168 941 704)

For personal use only

ANNEXURE B

Date of Change

Persons whose relevant interest changed

31-Jan-22

WAM Capital Limited

31-Jan-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

31-Jan-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

01-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

01-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

01-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

02-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

02-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

02-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

03-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

03-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

03-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

04-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

04-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

04-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

07-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

07-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

07-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

11-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

11-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

11-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

15-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

15-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

15-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

16-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

16-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

16-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

17-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

17-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

17-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

18-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

18-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

21-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

21-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

21-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

22-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

22-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

22-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

24-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

24-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

24-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

25-Feb-22

WAM Capital Limited

25-Feb-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

25-Feb-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

09-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

09-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

10-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

10-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

10-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

15-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

15-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

15-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

16-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

16-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

16-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

18-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

18-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

24-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

24-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

24-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

30-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

30-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

30-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

31-Mar-22

WAM Capital Limited

31-Mar-22

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

31-Mar-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

04-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

Consideration given in

Number of Securities

Class of Securities

Persons votes

Nature of Change

relation to change (9)

affected

affected

affected

On Market Purchase

(2,351,235.74)

1,475,402

Ordinary Shares

1,475,402

On Market Purchase

(205,096.21)

128,698

Ordinary Shares

128,698

On Market Purchase

(88,538.54)

55,558

Ordinary Shares

55,558

On Market Purchase

(1,550,664.38)

939,943

Ordinary Shares

939,943

On Market Purchase

(135,262.43)

81,990

Ordinary Shares

81,990

On Market Purchase

(58,392.65)

35,395

Ordinary Shares

35,395

On Market Purchase

(242,127.85)

142,518

Ordinary Shares

142,518

On Market Purchase

(21,121.07)

12,432

Ordinary Shares

12,432

On Market Purchase

(9,118.15)

5,367

Ordinary Shares

5,367

On Market Purchase

(2,647,091.93)

1,577,027

Ordinary Shares

1,577,027

On Market Purchase

(230,904.03)

137,563

Ordinary Shares

137,563

On Market Purchase

(99,679.69)

59,385

Ordinary Shares

59,385

On Market Purchase

(3,324.64)

1,964

Ordinary Shares

1,964

On Market Purchase

(289.46)

171

Ordinary Shares

171

On Market Purchase

(125.27)

74

Ordinary Shares

74

On Market Purchase

(4,560,162.88)

2,678,030

Ordinary Shares

2,678,030

On Market Purchase

(384,203.90)

225,630

Ordinary Shares

225,630

On Market Purchase

(164,048.24)

96,340

Ordinary Shares

96,340

On Market Purchase

(1,524,628.73)

877,301

Ordinary Shares

877,301

On Market Purchase

(147,549.76)

84,903

Ordinary Shares

84,903

On Market Purchase

(65,684.26)

37,796

Ordinary Shares

37,796

On Market Purchase

(612,624.70)

368,429

Ordinary Shares

368,429

On Market Purchase

(55,178.44)

33,184

Ordinary Shares

33,184

On Market Purchase

(23,134.57)

13,913

Ordinary Shares

13,913

On Market Purchase

(225,238.32)

132,916

Ordinary Shares

132,916

On Market Purchase

(20,431.69)

12,057

Ordinary Shares

12,057

On Market Purchase

(8,518.71)

5,027

Ordinary Shares

5,027

On Market Purchase

(208,175.93)

122,666

Ordinary Shares

122,666

On Market Purchase

(18,573.01)

10,944

Ordinary Shares

10,944

On Market Purchase

(7,859.25)

4,631

Ordinary Shares

4,631

On Market Purchase

(4,621,550.61)

2,791,838

Ordinary Shares

2,791,838

On Market Purchase

(403,250.38)

243,600

Ordinary Shares

243,600

On Market Purchase

(174,293.23)

105,289

Ordinary Shares

105,289

On Market Purchase

(6,165,876.13)

3,619,776

Ordinary Shares

3,619,776

On Market Purchase

(539,486.24)

316,714

Ordinary Shares

316,714

On Market Purchase

(232,425.32)

136,449

Ordinary Shares

136,449

On Market Purchase

(747,445.90)

444,387

Ordinary Shares

444,387

On Market Purchase

(65,361.38)

38,860

Ordinary Shares

38,860

On Market Purchase

(28,178.06)

16,753

Ordinary Shares

16,753

On Market Purchase

(291,962.78)

179,506

Ordinary Shares

179,506

On Market Purchase

(25,376.33)

15,602

Ordinary Shares

15,602

On Market Purchase

(12,349.85)

7,593

Ordinary Shares

7,593

On Market Purchase

(290,499.58)

174,722

Ordinary Shares

174,722

On Market Purchase

(25,248.83)

15,186

Ordinary Shares

15,186

On Market Purchase

(12,288.56)

7,391

Ordinary Shares

7,391

On Market Sale

1,445,904.98

902,758

Ordinary Shares

902,758

On Market Sale

117,984.16

73,664

Ordinary Shares

73,664

On Market Sale

53,839.57

33,615

Ordinary Shares

33,615

On Market Sale

1,486,135.51

887,387

Ordinary Shares

887,387

On Market Sale

130,860.22

78,138

Ordinary Shares

78,138

On Market Sale

57,736.39

34,475

Ordinary Shares

34,475

On Market Purchase

(834,109.90)

522,419

Ordinary Shares

522,419

On Market Purchase

(75,319.43)

47,174

Ordinary Shares

47,174

On Market Purchase

(32,582.43)

20,407

Ordinary Shares

20,407

On Market Purchase

(85,031.71)

53,127

Ordinary Shares

53,127

On Market Purchase

(7,679.37)

4,798

Ordinary Shares

4,798

On Market Purchase

(3,321.11)

2,075

Ordinary Shares

2,075

On Market Purchase

(594,605.95)

358,297

Ordinary Shares

358,297

On Market Purchase

(49,540.40)

29,852

Ordinary Shares

29,852

On Market Purchase

(19,667.13)

11,851

Ordinary Shares

11,851

On Market Purchase

(3,395,780.82)

2,169,442

Ordinary Shares

2,169,442

On Market Purchase

(297,266.73)

189,913

Ordinary Shares

189,913

On Market Purchase

(128,224.48)

81,918

Ordinary Shares

81,918

On Market Purchase

(1,217,920.92)

751,886

Ordinary Shares

751,886

On Market Purchase

(111,487.43)

68,827

Ordinary Shares

68,827

On Market Purchase

(47,439.71)

29,287

Ordinary Shares

29,287

On Market Purchase

(149,895.18)

91,995

Ordinary Shares

91,995

On Market Purchase

(3.25)

2

Ordinary Shares

2

On Market Purchase

(9,769.79)

5,996

Ordinary Shares

5,996

On Market Purchase

(141,579.56)

88,883

Ordinary Shares

88,883

For personal use only

04-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(12,359.13)

7,759

Ordinary Shares

7,759

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

04-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(5,348.87)

3,358

Ordinary Shares

3,358

07-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(139,483.84)

88,861

Ordinary Shares

88,861

07-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(12,196.45)

7,770

Ordinary Shares

7,770

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

07-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(5,288.27)

3,369

Ordinary Shares

3,369

08-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(207,666.53)

131,869

Ordinary Shares

131,869

08-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(17,577.85)

11,162

Ordinary Shares

11,162

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

08-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(7,840.90)

4,979

Ordinary Shares

4,979

11-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(468,104.46)

301,739

Ordinary Shares

301,739

11-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(39,623.17)

25,541

Ordinary Shares

25,541

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

11-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(17,673.05)

11,392

Ordinary Shares

11,392

12-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,295,391.21)

851,296

Ordinary Shares

851,296

12-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(103,386.79)

67,943

Ordinary Shares

67,943

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

12-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(47,001.34)

30,888

Ordinary Shares

30,888

13-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(194,832.98)

127,482

Ordinary Shares

127,482

13-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(15,550.63)

10,175

Ordinary Shares

10,175

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

13-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(7,068.47)

4,625

Ordinary Shares

4,625

14-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(208,537.91)

134,397

Ordinary Shares

134,397

14-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(16,644.62)

10,727

Ordinary Shares

10,727

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

14-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(7,565.87)

4,876

Ordinary Shares

4,876

27-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(140,451.05)

91,863

Ordinary Shares

91,863

27-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(9,150.57)

5,985

Ordinary Shares

5,985

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

27-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(3,290.24)

2,152

Ordinary Shares

2,152

29-Apr-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(113,640.11)

71,733

Ordinary Shares

71,733

29-Apr-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(5,669.89)

3,579

Ordinary Shares

3,579

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

29-Apr-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(1,387.77)

876

Ordinary Shares

876

06-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(437,276.88)

263,319

Ordinary Shares

263,319

06-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(24,776.68)

14,920

Ordinary Shares

14,920

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

06-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(13,394.69)

8,066

Ordinary Shares

8,066

09-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,735,861.58)

1,119,354

Ordinary Shares

1,119,354

09-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(104,307.95)

67,262

Ordinary Shares

67,262

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(48,581.00)

31,327

Ordinary Shares

31,327

10-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,286,758.18)

843,417

Ordinary Shares

843,417

10-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(87,904.83)

57,618

Ordinary Shares

57,618

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

10-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(39,613.47)

25,965

Ordinary Shares

25,965

11-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(138,816.77)

90,882

Ordinary Shares

90,882

11-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(9,683.97)

6,340

Ordinary Shares

6,340

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

11-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(4,243.23)

2,778

Ordinary Shares

2,778

13-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,319,149.03)

894,381

Ordinary Shares

894,381

13-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(108,712.64)

73,707

Ordinary Shares

73,707

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

13-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(47,067.96)

31,912

Ordinary Shares

31,912

16-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(322,738.93)

216,916

Ordinary Shares

216,916

16-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(26,596.84)

17,876

Ordinary Shares

17,876

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

16-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(11,515.97)

7,740

Ordinary Shares

7,740

18-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,013,780.16)

670,713

Ordinary Shares

670,713

18-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(73,206.29)

48,433

Ordinary Shares

48,433

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(31,516.20)

20,851

Ordinary Shares

20,851

19-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(400,935.97)

264,575

Ordinary Shares

264,575

19-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(25,060.11)

16,537

Ordinary Shares

16,537

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

19-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(11,338.20)

7,482

Ordinary Shares

7,482

20-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(31,677.66)

21,015

Ordinary Shares

21,015

20-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(2,068.13)

1,372

Ordinary Shares

1,372

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

20-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(924.02)

613

Ordinary Shares

613

23-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,080,062.85)

718,178

Ordinary Shares

718,178

23-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(70,825.84)

47,095

Ordinary Shares

47,095

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

23-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(31,596.79)

21,010

Ordinary Shares

21,010

24-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,428,202.40)

960,621

Ordinary Shares

960,621

24-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(93,656.27)

62,994

Ordinary Shares

62,994

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

24-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(41,780.63)

28,102

Ordinary Shares

28,102

25-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,302,653.30)

912,560

Ordinary Shares

912,560

25-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(86,242.11)

60,416

Ordinary Shares

60,416

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

25-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(38,751.56)

27,147

Ordinary Shares

27,147

26-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(844,012.06)

592,978

Ordinary Shares

592,978

26-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(55,879.09)

39,259

Ordinary Shares

39,259

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

26-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(25,107.80)

17,640

Ordinary Shares

17,640

27-May-22

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(207,178.01)

148,967

Ordinary Shares

148,967

27-May-22

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(14,216.39)

10,222

Ordinary Shares

10,222

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

27-May-22

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(6,158.31)

4,428

Ordinary Shares

4,428

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

oOh!media Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
10:09aOOH MEDIA : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM, WAA
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : OOh!media Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/10VMO acquired Office tower assets of oOh!media from Office tower assets of oOh!media.
CI
04/22FINGER ON THE PULSE : March Edition
PU
04/20OOH MEDIA : Digital native Gen Z skips online ads and installs adblockers but trusts OOH
PU
04/20OOH MEDIA : ! appoints Out of Home leader Emma Hegg in new role
PU
04/13OOH MEDIA : Big milestone for businesses looms – End of Financial Year.
PU
04/10OOh!media Limited Announces Resignation of Mick Hellman as A Non-Executive Director
CI
04/07OOH MEDIA : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Voting Form/Question Form
PU
03/30OOH MEDIA : The return to retail – elevating the customer experience
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 603 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 34,3 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2022 662 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 841 M 602 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
oOh!media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,39 AUD
Average target price 1,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
CATHERINE J. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sheila A. Lines Chief Financial Officer
Tony Faure Non-Executive Chairman
Mat Yelavich Chief Technology & Information Officer
Noel Cook Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOH!MEDIA LIMITED-17.75%595
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.2.36%15 430
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-12.57%14 055
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-13.81%12 707
WPP PLC-17.25%12 706
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.55%12 439