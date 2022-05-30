oOh media : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM, WAA
603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
oOh!media Ltd (ASX:OML)
ACN/ARSN
ACN: 602 195 380
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
26/05/2022
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
30,482,416
30,482,416
5.09%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Annexure C
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
Annexure C
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
interest
Cash
Non-cash
Annexure B
603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
n/a
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer Annexure A
Signature
print name
Martyn McCathie
capacity
Head of Operations
sign here
date
30/05/2022
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
Annexure A
Wilson Asset Management Group
1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group
Name
MAM Pty Limited
WAM Capital Limited
only
WAM Research Limited
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
WAM Leaders Limited
WAM Microcap Limited
WAM Global Limited
WAM Strategic Value Limited
WAM Alternative Assets Limited
7. Addresses
Name
Address
Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
MAM Pty Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Capital Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Research Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Active Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Leaders Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Microcap Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Alternative Assets Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
useWAM Strategic Value Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Global Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Citigroup Pty Limited
Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000
personalFor
Signed: _______________________
Date: 30/05/2022
ACN / ARSN
(ACN 100 276 542) (ACN 086 587 395) (ACN 100 504 541) (ACN 126 420 719) (ACN 081 032 000) (ACN 611 053 751) (ACN 617 838 418) (ACN 624 572 925) (ACN 649 096 220) (ACN 168 941 704)
ANNEXURE B
Date of Change
Persons whose relevant interest changed
31-Jan-22
WAM Capital Limited
31-Jan-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
31-Jan-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
01-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
01-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
01-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
02-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
02-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
02-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
03-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
03-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
03-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
04-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
04-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
04-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
07-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
07-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
07-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
11-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
11-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
11-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
15-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
15-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
15-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
16-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
16-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
16-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
17-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
17-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
17-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
18-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
18-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
18-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
21-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
21-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
21-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
22-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
22-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
22-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
24-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
24-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
24-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
25-Feb-22
WAM Capital Limited
25-Feb-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
25-Feb-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
09-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
09-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
09-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
10-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
10-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
10-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
15-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
15-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
15-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
16-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
16-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
16-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
18-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
18-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
18-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
24-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
24-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
24-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
30-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
30-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
30-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
31-Mar-22
WAM Capital Limited
31-Mar-22
WAM Active Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
31-Mar-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
04-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
Consideration given in
Number of Securities
Class of Securities
Persons votes
Nature of Change
relation to change (9)
affected
affected
affected
On Market Purchase
(2,351,235.74)
1,475,402
Ordinary Shares
1,475,402
On Market Purchase
(205,096.21)
128,698
Ordinary Shares
128,698
On Market Purchase
(88,538.54)
55,558
Ordinary Shares
55,558
On Market Purchase
(1,550,664.38)
939,943
Ordinary Shares
939,943
On Market Purchase
(135,262.43)
81,990
Ordinary Shares
81,990
On Market Purchase
(58,392.65)
35,395
Ordinary Shares
35,395
On Market Purchase
(242,127.85)
142,518
Ordinary Shares
142,518
On Market Purchase
(21,121.07)
12,432
Ordinary Shares
12,432
On Market Purchase
(9,118.15)
5,367
Ordinary Shares
5,367
On Market Purchase
(2,647,091.93)
1,577,027
Ordinary Shares
1,577,027
On Market Purchase
(230,904.03)
137,563
Ordinary Shares
137,563
On Market Purchase
(99,679.69)
59,385
Ordinary Shares
59,385
On Market Purchase
(3,324.64)
1,964
Ordinary Shares
1,964
On Market Purchase
(289.46)
171
Ordinary Shares
171
On Market Purchase
(125.27)
74
Ordinary Shares
74
On Market Purchase
(4,560,162.88)
2,678,030
Ordinary Shares
2,678,030
On Market Purchase
(384,203.90)
225,630
Ordinary Shares
225,630
On Market Purchase
(164,048.24)
96,340
Ordinary Shares
96,340
On Market Purchase
(1,524,628.73)
877,301
Ordinary Shares
877,301
On Market Purchase
(147,549.76)
84,903
Ordinary Shares
84,903
On Market Purchase
(65,684.26)
37,796
Ordinary Shares
37,796
On Market Purchase
(612,624.70)
368,429
Ordinary Shares
368,429
On Market Purchase
(55,178.44)
33,184
Ordinary Shares
33,184
On Market Purchase
(23,134.57)
13,913
Ordinary Shares
13,913
On Market Purchase
(225,238.32)
132,916
Ordinary Shares
132,916
On Market Purchase
(20,431.69)
12,057
Ordinary Shares
12,057
On Market Purchase
(8,518.71)
5,027
Ordinary Shares
5,027
On Market Purchase
(208,175.93)
122,666
Ordinary Shares
122,666
On Market Purchase
(18,573.01)
10,944
Ordinary Shares
10,944
On Market Purchase
(7,859.25)
4,631
Ordinary Shares
4,631
On Market Purchase
(4,621,550.61)
2,791,838
Ordinary Shares
2,791,838
On Market Purchase
(403,250.38)
243,600
Ordinary Shares
243,600
On Market Purchase
(174,293.23)
105,289
Ordinary Shares
105,289
On Market Purchase
(6,165,876.13)
3,619,776
Ordinary Shares
3,619,776
On Market Purchase
(539,486.24)
316,714
Ordinary Shares
316,714
On Market Purchase
(232,425.32)
136,449
Ordinary Shares
136,449
On Market Purchase
(747,445.90)
444,387
Ordinary Shares
444,387
On Market Purchase
(65,361.38)
38,860
Ordinary Shares
38,860
On Market Purchase
(28,178.06)
16,753
Ordinary Shares
16,753
On Market Purchase
(291,962.78)
179,506
Ordinary Shares
179,506
On Market Purchase
(25,376.33)
15,602
Ordinary Shares
15,602
On Market Purchase
(12,349.85)
7,593
Ordinary Shares
7,593
On Market Purchase
(290,499.58)
174,722
Ordinary Shares
174,722
On Market Purchase
(25,248.83)
15,186
Ordinary Shares
15,186
On Market Purchase
(12,288.56)
7,391
Ordinary Shares
7,391
On Market Sale
1,445,904.98
902,758
Ordinary Shares
902,758
On Market Sale
117,984.16
73,664
Ordinary Shares
73,664
On Market Sale
53,839.57
33,615
Ordinary Shares
33,615
On Market Sale
1,486,135.51
887,387
Ordinary Shares
887,387
On Market Sale
130,860.22
78,138
Ordinary Shares
78,138
On Market Sale
57,736.39
34,475
Ordinary Shares
34,475
On Market Purchase
(834,109.90)
522,419
Ordinary Shares
522,419
On Market Purchase
(75,319.43)
47,174
Ordinary Shares
47,174
On Market Purchase
(32,582.43)
20,407
Ordinary Shares
20,407
On Market Purchase
(85,031.71)
53,127
Ordinary Shares
53,127
On Market Purchase
(7,679.37)
4,798
Ordinary Shares
4,798
On Market Purchase
(3,321.11)
2,075
Ordinary Shares
2,075
On Market Purchase
(594,605.95)
358,297
Ordinary Shares
358,297
On Market Purchase
(49,540.40)
29,852
Ordinary Shares
29,852
On Market Purchase
(19,667.13)
11,851
Ordinary Shares
11,851
On Market Purchase
(3,395,780.82)
2,169,442
Ordinary Shares
2,169,442
On Market Purchase
(297,266.73)
189,913
Ordinary Shares
189,913
On Market Purchase
(128,224.48)
81,918
Ordinary Shares
81,918
On Market Purchase
(1,217,920.92)
751,886
Ordinary Shares
751,886
On Market Purchase
(111,487.43)
68,827
Ordinary Shares
68,827
On Market Purchase
(47,439.71)
29,287
Ordinary Shares
29,287
On Market Purchase
(149,895.18)
91,995
Ordinary Shares
91,995
On Market Purchase
(3.25)
2
Ordinary Shares
2
On Market Purchase
(9,769.79)
5,996
Ordinary Shares
5,996
On Market Purchase
(141,579.56)
88,883
Ordinary Shares
88,883
04-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(12,359.13)
7,759
Ordinary Shares
7,759
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
04-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(5,348.87)
3,358
Ordinary Shares
3,358
07-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(139,483.84)
88,861
Ordinary Shares
88,861
07-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(12,196.45)
7,770
Ordinary Shares
7,770
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
07-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(5,288.27)
3,369
Ordinary Shares
3,369
08-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(207,666.53)
131,869
Ordinary Shares
131,869
08-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(17,577.85)
11,162
Ordinary Shares
11,162
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
08-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(7,840.90)
4,979
Ordinary Shares
4,979
11-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(468,104.46)
301,739
Ordinary Shares
301,739
11-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(39,623.17)
25,541
Ordinary Shares
25,541
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
11-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(17,673.05)
11,392
Ordinary Shares
11,392
12-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,295,391.21)
851,296
Ordinary Shares
851,296
12-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(103,386.79)
67,943
Ordinary Shares
67,943
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
12-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(47,001.34)
30,888
Ordinary Shares
30,888
13-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(194,832.98)
127,482
Ordinary Shares
127,482
13-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(15,550.63)
10,175
Ordinary Shares
10,175
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
13-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(7,068.47)
4,625
Ordinary Shares
4,625
14-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(208,537.91)
134,397
Ordinary Shares
134,397
14-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(16,644.62)
10,727
Ordinary Shares
10,727
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
14-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(7,565.87)
4,876
Ordinary Shares
4,876
27-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(140,451.05)
91,863
Ordinary Shares
91,863
27-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(9,150.57)
5,985
Ordinary Shares
5,985
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
27-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(3,290.24)
2,152
Ordinary Shares
2,152
29-Apr-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(113,640.11)
71,733
Ordinary Shares
71,733
29-Apr-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(5,669.89)
3,579
Ordinary Shares
3,579
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
29-Apr-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(1,387.77)
876
Ordinary Shares
876
06-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(437,276.88)
263,319
Ordinary Shares
263,319
06-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(24,776.68)
14,920
Ordinary Shares
14,920
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
06-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(13,394.69)
8,066
Ordinary Shares
8,066
09-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,735,861.58)
1,119,354
Ordinary Shares
1,119,354
09-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(104,307.95)
67,262
Ordinary Shares
67,262
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
09-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(48,581.00)
31,327
Ordinary Shares
31,327
10-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,286,758.18)
843,417
Ordinary Shares
843,417
10-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(87,904.83)
57,618
Ordinary Shares
57,618
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
10-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(39,613.47)
25,965
Ordinary Shares
25,965
11-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(138,816.77)
90,882
Ordinary Shares
90,882
11-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(9,683.97)
6,340
Ordinary Shares
6,340
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
11-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(4,243.23)
2,778
Ordinary Shares
2,778
13-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,319,149.03)
894,381
Ordinary Shares
894,381
13-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(108,712.64)
73,707
Ordinary Shares
73,707
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
13-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(47,067.96)
31,912
Ordinary Shares
31,912
16-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(322,738.93)
216,916
Ordinary Shares
216,916
16-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(26,596.84)
17,876
Ordinary Shares
17,876
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
16-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(11,515.97)
7,740
Ordinary Shares
7,740
18-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,013,780.16)
670,713
Ordinary Shares
670,713
18-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(73,206.29)
48,433
Ordinary Shares
48,433
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
18-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(31,516.20)
20,851
Ordinary Shares
20,851
19-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(400,935.97)
264,575
Ordinary Shares
264,575
19-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(25,060.11)
16,537
Ordinary Shares
16,537
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
19-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(11,338.20)
7,482
Ordinary Shares
7,482
20-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(31,677.66)
21,015
Ordinary Shares
21,015
20-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(2,068.13)
1,372
Ordinary Shares
1,372
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
20-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(924.02)
613
Ordinary Shares
613
23-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,080,062.85)
718,178
Ordinary Shares
718,178
23-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(70,825.84)
47,095
Ordinary Shares
47,095
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
23-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(31,596.79)
21,010
Ordinary Shares
21,010
24-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,428,202.40)
960,621
Ordinary Shares
960,621
24-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(93,656.27)
62,994
Ordinary Shares
62,994
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
24-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(41,780.63)
28,102
Ordinary Shares
28,102
25-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,302,653.30)
912,560
Ordinary Shares
912,560
25-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(86,242.11)
60,416
Ordinary Shares
60,416
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
25-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(38,751.56)
27,147
Ordinary Shares
27,147
26-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(844,012.06)
592,978
Ordinary Shares
592,978
26-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(55,879.09)
39,259
Ordinary Shares
39,259
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
26-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(25,107.80)
17,640
Ordinary Shares
17,640
27-May-22
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(207,178.01)
148,967
Ordinary Shares
148,967
27-May-22
WAM Active Limited
On Market Purchase
(14,216.39)
10,222
Ordinary Shares
10,222
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
27-May-22
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(6,158.31)
4,428
Ordinary Shares
4,428
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
oOh!media Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Sales 2022
603 M
431 M
431 M
Net income 2022
34,3 M
24,5 M
24,5 M
Net Debt 2022
662 M
474 M
474 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,5x
Yield 2022
3,14%
Capitalization
841 M
602 M
602 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,49x
EV / Sales 2023
2,17x
Nbr of Employees
1 800
Free-Float
99,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
1,39 AUD
Average target price
1,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target
37,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.