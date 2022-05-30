oOh media : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM, WAA 05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only 603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme oOh!media Ltd (ASX:OML) ACN/ARSN ACN: 602 195 380 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 26/05/2022 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 30,482,416 30,482,416 5.09% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Annexure C 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) Annexure C 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities interest Cash Non-cash Annexure B For personal use only 603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association n/a 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Refer Annexure A Signature print name Martyn McCathie capacity Head of Operations sign here date 30/05/2022 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Annexure A Wilson Asset Management Group 1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group Name MAM Pty Limited WAM Capital Limited only WAM Research Limited WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund WAM Leaders Limited WAM Microcap Limited WAM Global Limited WAM Strategic Value Limited WAM Alternative Assets Limited 7. Addresses Name Address Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 MAM Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Capital Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Research Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Active Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Leaders Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Microcap Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Alternative Assets Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 useWAM Strategic Value Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Global Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Citigroup Pty Limited Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 personalFor Signed: _______________________ Date: 30/05/2022 ACN / ARSN (ACN 100 276 542) (ACN 086 587 395) (ACN 100 504 541) (ACN 126 420 719) (ACN 081 032 000) (ACN 611 053 751) (ACN 617 838 418) (ACN 624 572 925) (ACN 649 096 220) (ACN 168 941 704) For personal use only ANNEXURE B Date of Change Persons whose relevant interest changed 31-Jan-22 WAM Capital Limited 31-Jan-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 31-Jan-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 01-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 01-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 01-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 02-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 02-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 02-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 03-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 03-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 03-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 04-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 04-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 04-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 07-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 07-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 07-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 11-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 11-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 11-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 15-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 15-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 15-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 16-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 16-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 16-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 17-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 17-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 17-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 18-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 18-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 21-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 21-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 21-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 22-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 22-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 22-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 24-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 24-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 24-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 25-Feb-22 WAM Capital Limited 25-Feb-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 25-Feb-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 09-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 09-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 10-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 10-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 10-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 15-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 15-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 15-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 16-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 16-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 16-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 18-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 18-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 24-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 24-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 24-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 30-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 30-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 30-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 31-Mar-22 WAM Capital Limited 31-Mar-22 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 31-Mar-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 04-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited Consideration given in Number of Securities Class of Securities Persons votes Nature of Change relation to change (9) affected affected affected On Market Purchase (2,351,235.74) 1,475,402 Ordinary Shares 1,475,402 On Market Purchase (205,096.21) 128,698 Ordinary Shares 128,698 On Market Purchase (88,538.54) 55,558 Ordinary Shares 55,558 On Market Purchase (1,550,664.38) 939,943 Ordinary Shares 939,943 On Market Purchase (135,262.43) 81,990 Ordinary Shares 81,990 On Market Purchase (58,392.65) 35,395 Ordinary Shares 35,395 On Market Purchase (242,127.85) 142,518 Ordinary Shares 142,518 On Market Purchase (21,121.07) 12,432 Ordinary Shares 12,432 On Market Purchase (9,118.15) 5,367 Ordinary Shares 5,367 On Market Purchase (2,647,091.93) 1,577,027 Ordinary Shares 1,577,027 On Market Purchase (230,904.03) 137,563 Ordinary Shares 137,563 On Market Purchase (99,679.69) 59,385 Ordinary Shares 59,385 On Market Purchase (3,324.64) 1,964 Ordinary Shares 1,964 On Market Purchase (289.46) 171 Ordinary Shares 171 On Market Purchase (125.27) 74 Ordinary Shares 74 On Market Purchase (4,560,162.88) 2,678,030 Ordinary Shares 2,678,030 On Market Purchase (384,203.90) 225,630 Ordinary Shares 225,630 On Market Purchase (164,048.24) 96,340 Ordinary Shares 96,340 On Market Purchase (1,524,628.73) 877,301 Ordinary Shares 877,301 On Market Purchase (147,549.76) 84,903 Ordinary Shares 84,903 On Market Purchase (65,684.26) 37,796 Ordinary Shares 37,796 On Market Purchase (612,624.70) 368,429 Ordinary Shares 368,429 On Market Purchase (55,178.44) 33,184 Ordinary Shares 33,184 On Market Purchase (23,134.57) 13,913 Ordinary Shares 13,913 On Market Purchase (225,238.32) 132,916 Ordinary Shares 132,916 On Market Purchase (20,431.69) 12,057 Ordinary Shares 12,057 On Market Purchase (8,518.71) 5,027 Ordinary Shares 5,027 On Market Purchase (208,175.93) 122,666 Ordinary Shares 122,666 On Market Purchase (18,573.01) 10,944 Ordinary Shares 10,944 On Market Purchase (7,859.25) 4,631 Ordinary Shares 4,631 On Market Purchase (4,621,550.61) 2,791,838 Ordinary Shares 2,791,838 On Market Purchase (403,250.38) 243,600 Ordinary Shares 243,600 On Market Purchase (174,293.23) 105,289 Ordinary Shares 105,289 On Market Purchase (6,165,876.13) 3,619,776 Ordinary Shares 3,619,776 On Market Purchase (539,486.24) 316,714 Ordinary Shares 316,714 On Market Purchase (232,425.32) 136,449 Ordinary Shares 136,449 On Market Purchase (747,445.90) 444,387 Ordinary Shares 444,387 On Market Purchase (65,361.38) 38,860 Ordinary Shares 38,860 On Market Purchase (28,178.06) 16,753 Ordinary Shares 16,753 On Market Purchase (291,962.78) 179,506 Ordinary Shares 179,506 On Market Purchase (25,376.33) 15,602 Ordinary Shares 15,602 On Market Purchase (12,349.85) 7,593 Ordinary Shares 7,593 On Market Purchase (290,499.58) 174,722 Ordinary Shares 174,722 On Market Purchase (25,248.83) 15,186 Ordinary Shares 15,186 On Market Purchase (12,288.56) 7,391 Ordinary Shares 7,391 On Market Sale 1,445,904.98 902,758 Ordinary Shares 902,758 On Market Sale 117,984.16 73,664 Ordinary Shares 73,664 On Market Sale 53,839.57 33,615 Ordinary Shares 33,615 On Market Sale 1,486,135.51 887,387 Ordinary Shares 887,387 On Market Sale 130,860.22 78,138 Ordinary Shares 78,138 On Market Sale 57,736.39 34,475 Ordinary Shares 34,475 On Market Purchase (834,109.90) 522,419 Ordinary Shares 522,419 On Market Purchase (75,319.43) 47,174 Ordinary Shares 47,174 On Market Purchase (32,582.43) 20,407 Ordinary Shares 20,407 On Market Purchase (85,031.71) 53,127 Ordinary Shares 53,127 On Market Purchase (7,679.37) 4,798 Ordinary Shares 4,798 On Market Purchase (3,321.11) 2,075 Ordinary Shares 2,075 On Market Purchase (594,605.95) 358,297 Ordinary Shares 358,297 On Market Purchase (49,540.40) 29,852 Ordinary Shares 29,852 On Market Purchase (19,667.13) 11,851 Ordinary Shares 11,851 On Market Purchase (3,395,780.82) 2,169,442 Ordinary Shares 2,169,442 On Market Purchase (297,266.73) 189,913 Ordinary Shares 189,913 On Market Purchase (128,224.48) 81,918 Ordinary Shares 81,918 On Market Purchase (1,217,920.92) 751,886 Ordinary Shares 751,886 On Market Purchase (111,487.43) 68,827 Ordinary Shares 68,827 On Market Purchase (47,439.71) 29,287 Ordinary Shares 29,287 On Market Purchase (149,895.18) 91,995 Ordinary Shares 91,995 On Market Purchase (3.25) 2 Ordinary Shares 2 On Market Purchase (9,769.79) 5,996 Ordinary Shares 5,996 On Market Purchase (141,579.56) 88,883 Ordinary Shares 88,883 For personal use only 04-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (12,359.13) 7,759 Ordinary Shares 7,759 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 04-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (5,348.87) 3,358 Ordinary Shares 3,358 07-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (139,483.84) 88,861 Ordinary Shares 88,861 07-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (12,196.45) 7,770 Ordinary Shares 7,770 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 07-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (5,288.27) 3,369 Ordinary Shares 3,369 08-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (207,666.53) 131,869 Ordinary Shares 131,869 08-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (17,577.85) 11,162 Ordinary Shares 11,162 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 08-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (7,840.90) 4,979 Ordinary Shares 4,979 11-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (468,104.46) 301,739 Ordinary Shares 301,739 11-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (39,623.17) 25,541 Ordinary Shares 25,541 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 11-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (17,673.05) 11,392 Ordinary Shares 11,392 12-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,295,391.21) 851,296 Ordinary Shares 851,296 12-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (103,386.79) 67,943 Ordinary Shares 67,943 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 12-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (47,001.34) 30,888 Ordinary Shares 30,888 13-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (194,832.98) 127,482 Ordinary Shares 127,482 13-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (15,550.63) 10,175 Ordinary Shares 10,175 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 13-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (7,068.47) 4,625 Ordinary Shares 4,625 14-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (208,537.91) 134,397 Ordinary Shares 134,397 14-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (16,644.62) 10,727 Ordinary Shares 10,727 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 14-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (7,565.87) 4,876 Ordinary Shares 4,876 27-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (140,451.05) 91,863 Ordinary Shares 91,863 27-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (9,150.57) 5,985 Ordinary Shares 5,985 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 27-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (3,290.24) 2,152 Ordinary Shares 2,152 29-Apr-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (113,640.11) 71,733 Ordinary Shares 71,733 29-Apr-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (5,669.89) 3,579 Ordinary Shares 3,579 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 29-Apr-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (1,387.77) 876 Ordinary Shares 876 06-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (437,276.88) 263,319 Ordinary Shares 263,319 06-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (24,776.68) 14,920 Ordinary Shares 14,920 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 06-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (13,394.69) 8,066 Ordinary Shares 8,066 09-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,735,861.58) 1,119,354 Ordinary Shares 1,119,354 09-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (104,307.95) 67,262 Ordinary Shares 67,262 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (48,581.00) 31,327 Ordinary Shares 31,327 10-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,286,758.18) 843,417 Ordinary Shares 843,417 10-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (87,904.83) 57,618 Ordinary Shares 57,618 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 10-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (39,613.47) 25,965 Ordinary Shares 25,965 11-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (138,816.77) 90,882 Ordinary Shares 90,882 11-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (9,683.97) 6,340 Ordinary Shares 6,340 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 11-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (4,243.23) 2,778 Ordinary Shares 2,778 13-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,319,149.03) 894,381 Ordinary Shares 894,381 13-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (108,712.64) 73,707 Ordinary Shares 73,707 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 13-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (47,067.96) 31,912 Ordinary Shares 31,912 16-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (322,738.93) 216,916 Ordinary Shares 216,916 16-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (26,596.84) 17,876 Ordinary Shares 17,876 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 16-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (11,515.97) 7,740 Ordinary Shares 7,740 18-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,013,780.16) 670,713 Ordinary Shares 670,713 18-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (73,206.29) 48,433 Ordinary Shares 48,433 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (31,516.20) 20,851 Ordinary Shares 20,851 19-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (400,935.97) 264,575 Ordinary Shares 264,575 19-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (25,060.11) 16,537 Ordinary Shares 16,537 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 19-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (11,338.20) 7,482 Ordinary Shares 7,482 20-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (31,677.66) 21,015 Ordinary Shares 21,015 20-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (2,068.13) 1,372 Ordinary Shares 1,372 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 20-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (924.02) 613 Ordinary Shares 613 23-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,080,062.85) 718,178 Ordinary Shares 718,178 23-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (70,825.84) 47,095 Ordinary Shares 47,095 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 23-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (31,596.79) 21,010 Ordinary Shares 21,010 24-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,428,202.40) 960,621 Ordinary Shares 960,621 24-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (93,656.27) 62,994 Ordinary Shares 62,994 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 24-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (41,780.63) 28,102 Ordinary Shares 28,102 25-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,302,653.30) 912,560 Ordinary Shares 912,560 25-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (86,242.11) 60,416 Ordinary Shares 60,416 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 25-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (38,751.56) 27,147 Ordinary Shares 27,147 26-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (844,012.06) 592,978 Ordinary Shares 592,978 26-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (55,879.09) 39,259 Ordinary Shares 39,259 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 26-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (25,107.80) 17,640 Ordinary Shares 17,640 27-May-22 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (207,178.01) 148,967 Ordinary Shares 148,967 27-May-22 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (14,216.39) 10,222 Ordinary Shares 10,222 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 27-May-22 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (6,158.31) 4,428 Ordinary Shares 4,428 This is an excerpt of the original content. 