Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OOh!media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OML   AU000000OML6

OOH!MEDIA LIMITED

(OML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

oOh media : ! extends long term partnership with Qantas

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

oOh!media has extended its partnership with Qantas under a new long-term agreement that connects advertisers to premium Qantas customers across their entire travel journey.

Building on the successful relationship which has spanned more than two decades, oOh! will deliver advertising, targeted flight information and customised content to Qantas passengers across key travel touchpoints including:

  • Qantas Clubs (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra)
  • Qantas Business Lounges (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra)
  • Inflight Qantas entertainment both on screens and within the Qantas app (Domestic & International)
  • Digital signage in foyers and entry points at Qantas Lounges and Clubs
  • Non-skippable pre-rolls on inflight Qantas Wi-Fi domestic networks

The renewed agreement enables oOh!'s advertising partners to capture the attention of premium Qantas business professionals and leisure travellers as they move throughout Australia's airports, through the terminals, into the Qantas lounges, on the aircraft, and when they land - creating opportunities for consistent messaging at every stage of the journey and for extended periods of time.

oOh!'s inventory of digital advertising assets will be best in market, integrated into the design and theme of each lounge and reflective of the quality and premium nature of the Qantas environment and brand.

oOh! Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Robbie Dery commented: "As one of the country's most trusted brands, Qantas has once again demonstrated their trust in oOh! as Australia's leading Out of Home media company.

"At a time when advertisers are prioritising attention, and it's become harder to find high-value audiences than ever before, this unique platform has the ability to not only reach them at scale but hold their attention throughout their end to end journey.

"This renewed partnership is a strong endorsement of the oOh! Airport network and expertise shown by our team. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Qantas and its customers under this new long-term partnership."

oOh! is the leader in Out of Home media across the Australian aviation sector, with multiple networks across 16 cities, 20 terminals, 11 Qantas Lounges and Clubs and Qantas Inflight entertainment.

More from oOh! News.

Disclaimer

oOh!media Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
03:37aOOH MEDIA : ! extends long term partnership with Qantas
PU
02/01OOH MEDIA : Outdoor industry launches its second annual health and wellbeing campaign acro..
PU
2021RACAT Group acquired Junkee Media Pty Ltd from oOh!media Limited.
CI
2021OOH MEDIA : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT
PU
2021OOH MEDIA : Creative campaigns to make you thirsty
PU
2021Outdoor industry unites to present first-ever OUT-FRONT
PU
2021HT&E Records $23 Million Investment Gain from oOh!media Stake Sale
MT
2021An unknown buyer acquired an unknown stake in oOh!media Limited from HT&E Limited.
CI
2021OOH MEDIA : Fast 5 With Lucia Elliott – Marketing Director Boomtown
PU
2021OOH MEDIA : Fast 5 with Kate Silver – General Manager Leo Burnett Melbourne
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 503 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2021 -5,10 M -3,63 M -3,63 M
Net Debt 2021 102 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 474x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 1 015 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
oOh!media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,70 AUD
Average target price 1,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cathy O'Connor Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sheila A. Lines Chief Financial Officer
Tony Faure Non-Executive Chairman
Mat Yelavich Chief Technology & Information Officer
Noel Cook Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOH!MEDIA LIMITED0.30%723
WPP PLC6.61%18 799
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA6.93%18 674
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.74%17 723
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-6.33%13 758
CYBERAGENT, INC.-19.70%6 703