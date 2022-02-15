oOh media : ! extends long term partnership with Qantas

oOh!media has extended its partnership with Qantas under a new long-term agreement that connects advertisers to premium Qantas customers across their entire travel journey.

Building on the successful relationship which has spanned more than two decades, oOh! will deliver advertising, targeted flight information and customised content to Qantas passengers across key travel touchpoints including:

Qantas Clubs (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra)

Qantas Business Lounges (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra)

Inflight Qantas entertainment both on screens and within the Qantas app (Domestic & International)

Digital signage in foyers and entry points at Qantas Lounges and Clubs

Non-skippable pre-rolls on inflight Qantas Wi-Fi domestic networks

The renewed agreement enables oOh!'s advertising partners to capture the attention of premium Qantas business professionals and leisure travellers as they move throughout Australia's airports, through the terminals, into the Qantas lounges, on the aircraft, and when they land - creating opportunities for consistent messaging at every stage of the journey and for extended periods of time.

oOh!'s inventory of digital advertising assets will be best in market, integrated into the design and theme of each lounge and reflective of the quality and premium nature of the Qantas environment and brand.

oOh! Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Robbie Dery commented: "As one of the country's most trusted brands, Qantas has once again demonstrated their trust in oOh! as Australia's leading Out of Home media company.

"At a time when advertisers are prioritising attention, and it's become harder to find high-value audiences than ever before, this unique platform has the ability to not only reach them at scale but hold their attention throughout their end to end journey.

"This renewed partnership is a strong endorsement of the oOh! Airport network and expertise shown by our team. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Qantas and its customers under this new long-term partnership."

oOh! is the leader in Out of Home media across the Australian aviation sector, with multiple networks across 16 cities, 20 terminals, 11 Qantas Lounges and Clubs and Qantas Inflight entertainment.

