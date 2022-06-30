Log in
    OOK   AU000000OOK4

OOKAMI LIMITED

(OOK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.1500 AUD   +11.11%
Ookami : Cancel - Proposed issue of securities - OOK

06/30/2022 | 12:22am EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Cancellation Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

OOKAMI LIMITED

Announcement Type

Cancellation of previous announcement

Date of this announcement

30/6/2022

Reason for cancellation of previous announcement

Cancellation of Entitlement Offer

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

OOKAMI LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

67009081770

1.3

ASX issuer code

OOK

1.4 The announcement is

Cancellation of previous announcement

1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement

Cancellation of Entitlement Offer

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this cancellation

31/5/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

30/6/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

OOK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

OOK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

10

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

personal use only

What will be done with fractional

Maximum number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued (subject to

rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next

3,794,667

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.18000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Eligible shareholders are able to apply for Shortfall shares in accordance with Section 2.9 of the Company's Prospectus.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The allocation policy will be applied in accordance with Section 2.9 of the Prospectus and at the Director's discretion.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

For

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

only

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

OOKAM

use

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

3

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

1,264,889

For personal

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

Eligible shareholders are able to apply for Shortfall shares in accordance with Section 2.9 of the Company's Prospectus.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The allocation policy will be applied in accordance with Section 2.9 of the Prospectus and at the Director's discretion.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ookami Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 04:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -0,85 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,14 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 4 052x
EV / Sales 2021 918x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart OOKAMI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ookami Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOKAMI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. J. van den Elsen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Ciganek Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOKAMI LIMITED-20.59%4
INTUIT INC.-39.94%108 964
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.63%57 311
ADYEN N.V.-38.70%46 189
WORLDLINE-22.89%11 172
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-34.35%7 854