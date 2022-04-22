Ookami : Update - Proposed issue of securities - OOK

Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

Entity name

OOKAMI LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

22/4/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement Removal of issue price on free attaching options.

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

OOKAMI LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

Registration Number 67009081770

1.3 ASX issuer code OOK

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Removal of issue price on free attaching options.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update 22/4/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 22/4/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is:+ Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description OOK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise?

Yes

No

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

OOK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities

to be issued 1

held 10

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

3,794,667

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be What is the offer price per +security made? for the retail offer? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.18000 Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

No

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class ofof the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

+Security descriptionOOKAM

+Security type

Options

+securities on ASX?

Yes

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued 1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Offer price details for retail security holdersIn what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued 3

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

1,264,889

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

No

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

