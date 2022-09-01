Ooma Acquires OnSIP, Expanding Ooma's Base of SMB Customers

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has acquired Junction Networks Inc., which does business as OnSIP, an innovative provider of cloud-based phone and unified communications services for small and mid-sized businesses, from Intrado Corp. for approximately $9.75 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The transaction was completed on July 22, 2022.

The acquisition of OnSIP is expected to be accretive to Ooma’s adjusted EBITDA starting in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year and make increasing contribution to Ooma’s profitability and cash flows as operational synergies are realized in the coming quarters. OnSIP is expected to add slightly more than $10 million in annual revenue to Ooma.

OnSIP (https://www.onsip.com/), founded in 2004, provides UCaaS solutions designed to make cloud communications approachable for small businesses – much like Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/) – allowing customers to utilize modern communications tools to enhance their business while streamlining deployment and ongoing management. OnSIP customers can choose between unlimited monthly plans and metered “pay as you go” plans.

Dedicated to providing white-glove customer support, OnSIP won the Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group – which recognizes companies delivering distinctive customer service focused on setting up customers for success – for the fourth year in a row in 2022.

“We’re delighted to welcome OnSIP into the Ooma portfolio of business solutions,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “OnSIP serves a marquee collection of approximately 50,000 primarily small business users and is well-respected for the ease of use and flexibility of its services and strong customer support. We believe the acquisition of OnSIP is complementary to our strategy to extend our leadership in serving SMB customers and will accelerate overall growth of Ooma Business. We are also thrilled to expand our Ooma team with the addition of OnSIP’s highly experienced employees.”

Ooma will provide more information about the OnSIP acquisition during its fiscal second quarter earnings conference call, scheduled for today at 2 p.m. Pacific time. Please visit Ooma’s website at https://investors.ooma.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx for information to join this call.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to consummation of the OnSIP acquisition and its expected impact, such as OnSIP’s financial impact on and synergies with Ooma, the expected growth of Ooma Business, and the effect on Ooma’s strategy to extend its leadership in serving SMB customers. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Ooma to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 filed on April 8, 2022, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005276/en/