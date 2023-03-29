Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Achieves Compliance Milestones for Reliability and Safety

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the company’s Ooma AirDial solution for Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) replacement has achieved several compliance milestones that attest to its reliability and safety in providing a wireless connection for mission-critical devices such as fire alarm panels, elevator phones, building entry systems, and blue light safety phones.

Ooma AirDial (https://www.ooma.com/airdial) is a leading turnkey replacement for POTS lines that combines the Ooma AirDial device with a wireless cellular network connection.

Building owners, facility directors, IT teams and network managers transitioning legacy devices off analog copper-wire service need confidence their POTS replacement solution is safe, reliable and can meet regulatory requirements.

Compliance and design milestones for Ooma AirDial include:

California State Fire Marshall listing for Fire Alarm Control Unit Accessories / Misc. Devices (https://calfire.govmotus.org/GOVFirePublicReport/ReportPublic?AppNum=CF23000981BML), approving Ooma AirDial “as a cellular communicator for use with . . . compatible fire alarm control units.”

UL 864 certification by an independent third-party testing firm for meeting this standard for fire alarm system control units and accessories.

Wireless carrier certifications from T-Mobile, AT&T and UScellular, assuring compatibility with multiple national wireless networks, as well as PTCRB certification, which verifies compliance with global industry standards for wireless cellular devices.

UL2054 and UL62368-1 certification by an independent third-party testing firm for meeting applicable battery and electrical safety requirements under such standards.

Designed with life-safety regulatory codes, such as NFPA 72 for fire alarm systems and ASME A17.1 for elevator phones, in mind.

One of the most important features for meeting strict provisions of some life-safety codes is that Ooma AirDial is able to connect through a Managed Facility Voice Network (MFVN) without ever traversing the public internet. Ooma partners closely with cellular carriers to create a direct wired connection from the carrier network to the Ooma cloud in a shared data center before terminating at the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN).

“We strive to make Ooma AirDial the best choice for organizations looking to migrate away from overpriced POTS lines,” said Toby Farrand, vice president of engineering and operations at Ooma. “A big part of this is focusing on product design and certifications that enable Ooma AirDial to comply with requirements of fire marshals, elevator inspectors, insurers and others who are responsible for keeping organizations safe and secure.”

