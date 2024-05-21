Since the early 2000s, copper thefts have become a growing problem. Deemed by the FBI as a threat to critical U.S. infrastructure, thieves stealing copper wires are causing power and phone outages, exposing live wires and even disrupting emergency services. At the same time, telecommunications companies are facing the copper sunset and copper sunset expenses. This means that plain old telephone service (POTS)-which uses copper wires-is becoming obsolete and increasingly expensive. Let's look at [...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
Ooma Inc. published this content on
21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 19:24:02 UTC.