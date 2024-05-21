Ooma, Inc. is a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers. The Company creates connected experiences for businesses, consumers, and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, it delivers advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing. It offers a range of solutions to fit each business needs, along with personalized support to resolve any issues in deploying and maintaining Ooma services. The Company's solutions include Ooma Office, Ooma Enterprise, Ooma AirDial and OnSIP collectively as Ooma Business. Ooma Office is a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses designed to manage communications in and out of the office. Ooma Office Pro offers HD video conferencing (Ooma Meetings), call recording, call analytics and caller info match, among others.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services