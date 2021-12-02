Ooma : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Ooma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Sunnyvale, Calif., December 2, 2021 -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

• Revenue: Total revenue was $49.2 million, up 14% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $44.7 million from $39.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and was 91% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business.

• Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $3.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.

• Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.

"Ooma delivered strong revenue growth and solid bottom line performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "Revenue grew 14% year-over-year, with key subscription services revenues increasing 24% for business customers and 4% for residential customers. Subscription services revenues from business customers now represent 49% of total subscription services revenue and are on pace to exceed 50% in the near future. Ooma launched several new features for its Office and Office Pro service tiers and recently announced Ooma AirDial, an innovative wireless solution to replace aging and expensive copper lines used in safety and business-critical systems. We believe our growth momentum and investments in new features and products position us well for future business expansion and continued success."

Business Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Ooma expects:

• Total revenue in the range of $49.7 million to $50.2 million.

• GAAP net loss in the range of $0.5 million to $1.0 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.03 to $0.05.

• Non-GAAP net income in the range of $2.3 million to $2.8 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.09 to $0.11.

For the full fiscal year 2022, Ooma expects:

• Total revenue in the range of $191.5 million to $192.0 million.

• GAAP net loss in the range of $2.2 million to $2.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.11 to $0.13.

• Non-GAAP net income in the range of $11.7 million to $12.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.47 to $0.49.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 (unaudited) GAAP net loss ($0.5)-($1.0) ($2.2)-($2.7) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.0 13.1 Amortization of intangible assets 0.3 1.3 Non-GAAP net income $2.3-$2.8 $11.7-$12.2 GAAP net loss per share ($0.03)-($0.05) ($0.11)-($0.13) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.13 0.55 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.09-$0.11 $0.47-$0.49 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic 23.8 23.5 Diluted 25.3 25.0

Conference Call Information:

Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, December 2, 2021. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID 5349715. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID 5349715.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma's investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on December 2, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, December 9, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 5349715. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 5349715.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income tax (if any), depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation and related taxes. Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes and amortization of intangible assets.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under "Business Outlook" and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer regarding future economic performance and financial positions, expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; interruptions to our service; and any continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.comorwww.ooma.ca in Canada.

OOMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

October 31, January 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,440 $ 17,298 Short-term investments 11,597 11,013 Accounts receivable, net 6,285 5,228 Inventories 14,196 12,233 Other current assets 13,595 10,222 Total current assets 65,113 55,994 Property and equipment, net 5,863 5,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,371 6,045 Intangible assets, net 4,534 5,513 Goodwill 4,264 4,264 Other assets 13,953 12,210 Total assets $ 108,098 $ 89,097 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,183 $ 7,499 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,331 22,731 Deferred revenue 16,741 16,426 Total current liabilities 48,255 46,656 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,163 2,815 Other liabilities 87 75 Total liabilities 59,505 49,546 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 177,281 166,577 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (3 ) 7 Accumulated deficit (128,689 ) (127,037 ) Total stockholders' equity 48,593 39,551 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 108,098 $ 89,097

OOMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 44,659 $ 39,633 $ 130,161 $ 115,749 Product and other 4,513 3,334 11,640 8,936 Total revenue 49,172 42,967 141,801 124,685 Cost of revenue: Subscription and services 12,274 11,366 36,939 34,322 Product and other 6,652 4,914 17,231 12,999 Total cost of revenue 18,926 16,280 54,170 47,321 Gross profit 30,246 26,687 87,631 77,364 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 15,078 13,158 43,425 37,383 Research and development 9,467 8,955 28,190 26,851 General and administrative 6,080 5,096 17,819 15,346 Total operating expenses 30,625 27,209 89,434 79,580 Loss from operations (379 ) (522 ) (1,803 ) (2,216 ) Interest and other income, net 53 109 151 370 Net loss $ (326 ) $ (413 ) $ (1,652 ) $ (1,846 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 23,619,406 22,531,047 23,348,529 22,222,659

OOMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (326 ) $ (413 ) $ (1,652 ) $ (1,846 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 3,233 3,121 9,748 9,219 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 780 662 2,328 2,131 Amortization of intangible assets 326 326 978 978 Non-cash operating lease expense 699 799 2,230 2,391 Other 15 17 39 41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,457 ) (726 ) (1,057 ) (399 ) Inventories (369 ) (844 ) (1,969 ) (1,368 ) Other assets (1,355 ) (3,055 ) (4,362 ) (4,873 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 389 2,599 (1,738 ) (4,541 ) Deferred revenue (57 ) 13 327 431 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,878 2,499 4,872 2,164 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 4,330 6,125 14,230 18,111 Purchases of short-term investments (6,007 ) (3,791 ) (14,866 ) (15,804 ) Capital expenditures (1,308 ) (773 ) (3,050 ) (2,281 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,985 ) 1,561 (3,686 ) 26 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 959 919 2,580 2,820 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (479 ) (357 ) (1,624 ) (1,179 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 480 562 956 1,641 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (627 ) 4,622 2,142 3,831 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,067 10,889 17,298 11,680 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,440 $ 15,511 $ 19,440 $ 15,511

OOMA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 49,172 $ 42,967 $ 141,801 $ 124,685 GAAP gross profit $ 30,246 $ 26,687 $ 87,631 $ 77,364 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 210 258 795 797 Amortization of intangible assets 73 73 219 219 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,529 $ 27,018 $ 88,645 $ 78,380 Gross margin on a GAAP basis 62 % 62 % 62 % 62 % Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis 62 % 63 % 63 % 63 % GAAP operating loss $ (379 ) $ (522 ) $ (1,803 ) $ (2,216 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,306 3,183 10,073 9,492 Amortization of intangible assets 326 326 978 978 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,253 $ 2,987 $ 9,248 $ 8,254 GAAP net loss $ (326 ) $ (413 ) $ (1,652 ) $ (1,846 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,306 3,183 10,073 9,492 Amortization of intangible assets 326 326 978 978 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,306 $ 3,096 $ 9,399 $ 8,624 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.14 0.14 0.43 0.43 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per basic share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares 23,619,406 22,531,047 23,348,529 22,222,659 Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares 24,964,822 23,632,203 24,758,489 23,334,980 GAAP net loss $ (326 ) $ (413 ) $ (1,652 ) $ (1,846 ) Reconciling items: Interest and other income, net (53 ) (109 ) (151 ) (370 ) Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 780 662 2,328 2,131 Amortization of intangible assets 326 326 978 978 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,306 3,183 10,073 9,492 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,033 $ 3,649 $ 11,576 $ 10,385

