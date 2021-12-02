Log in
    OOMA   US6834161019

OOMA, INC.

(OOMA)
Ooma : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

12/02/2021 | 04:22pm EST
Ooma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Sunnyvale, Calif., December 2, 2021 -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue was $49.2 million, up 14% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $44.7 million from $39.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and was 91% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business.

Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $3.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.

"Ooma delivered strong revenue growth and solid bottom line performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "Revenue grew 14% year-over-year, with key subscription services revenues increasing 24% for business customers and 4% for residential customers. Subscription services revenues from business customers now represent 49% of total subscription services revenue and are on pace to exceed 50% in the near future. Ooma launched several new features for its Office and Office Pro service tiers and recently announced Ooma AirDial, an innovative wireless solution to replace aging and expensive copper lines used in safety and business-critical systems. We believe our growth momentum and investments in new features and products position us well for future business expansion and continued success."

Business Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $49.7 million to $50.2 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $0.5 million to $1.0 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.03 to $0.05.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $2.3 million to $2.8 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.09 to $0.11.

For the full fiscal year 2022, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $191.5 million to $192.0 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $2.2 million to $2.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.11 to $0.13.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $11.7 million to $12.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.47 to $0.49.

1

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range

Three Months Ending

Fiscal Year Ending

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022

(unaudited)

GAAP net loss

($0.5)-($1.0)

($2.2)-($2.7)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3.0

13.1

Amortization of intangible assets

0.3

1.3

Non-GAAP net income

$2.3-$2.8

$11.7-$12.2

GAAP net loss per share

($0.03)-($0.05)

($0.11)-($0.13)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

0.13

0.55

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

0.05

Non-GAAP net income per share

$0.09-$0.11

$0.47-$0.49

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:

Basic

23.8

23.5

Diluted

25.3

25.0

Conference Call Information:

Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, December 2, 2021. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID 5349715. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID 5349715.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma's investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on December 2, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, December 9, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 5349715. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 5349715.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income tax (if any), depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation and related taxes. Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes and amortization of intangible assets.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

2

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under "Business Outlook" and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer regarding future economic performance and financial positions, expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; interruptions to our service; and any continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

3

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.comorwww.ooma.ca in Canada.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693

4

OOMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

October 31,

January 31,

2021

2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,440

$

17,298

Short-term investments

11,597

11,013

Accounts receivable, net

6,285

5,228

Inventories

14,196

12,233

Other current assets

13,595

10,222

Total current assets

65,113

55,994

Property and equipment, net

5,863

5,071

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,371

6,045

Intangible assets, net

4,534

5,513

Goodwill

4,264

4,264

Other assets

13,953

12,210

Total assets

$

108,098

$

89,097

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

9,183

$

7,499

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,331

22,731

Deferred revenue

16,741

16,426

Total current liabilities

48,255

46,656

Long-term operating lease liabilities

11,163

2,815

Other liabilities

87

75

Total liabilities

59,505

49,546

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

177,281

166,577

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(3

)

7

Accumulated deficit

(128,689

)

(127,037

)

Total stockholders' equity

48,593

39,551

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

108,098

$

89,097

5

OOMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:

Subscription and services

$

44,659

$

39,633

$

130,161

$

115,749

Product and other

4,513

3,334

11,640

8,936

Total revenue

49,172

42,967

141,801

124,685

Cost of revenue:

Subscription and services

12,274

11,366

36,939

34,322

Product and other

6,652

4,914

17,231

12,999

Total cost of revenue

18,926

16,280

54,170

47,321

Gross profit

30,246

26,687

87,631

77,364

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

15,078

13,158

43,425

37,383

Research and development

9,467

8,955

28,190

26,851

General and administrative

6,080

5,096

17,819

15,346

Total operating expenses

30,625

27,209

89,434

79,580

Loss from operations

(379

)

(522

)

(1,803

)

(2,216

)

Interest and other income, net

53

109

151

370

Net loss

$

(326

)

$

(413

)

$

(1,652

)

$

(1,846

)

Net loss per share of common stock:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic and diluted

23,619,406

22,531,047

23,348,529

22,222,659

6

OOMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(326

)

$

(413

)

$

(1,652

)

$

(1,846

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Stock-based compensation expense

3,233

3,121

9,748

9,219

Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

780

662

2,328

2,131

Amortization of intangible assets

326

326

978

978

Non-cash operating lease expense

699

799

2,230

2,391

Other

15

17

39

41

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(1,457

)

(726

)

(1,057

)

(399

)

Inventories

(369

)

(844

)

(1,969

)

(1,368

)

Other assets

(1,355

)

(3,055

)

(4,362

)

(4,873

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

389

2,599

(1,738

)

(4,541

)

Deferred revenue

(57

)

13

327

431

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,878

2,499

4,872

2,164

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

4,330

6,125

14,230

18,111

Purchases of short-term investments

(6,007

)

(3,791

)

(14,866

)

(15,804

)

Capital expenditures

(1,308

)

(773

)

(3,050

)

(2,281

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,985

)

1,561

(3,686

)

26

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

959

919

2,580

2,820

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(479

)

(357

)

(1,624

)

(1,179

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

480

562

956

1,641

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(627

)

4,622

2,142

3,831

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

20,067

10,889

17,298

11,680

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

19,440

$

15,511

$

19,440

$

15,511

7

OOMA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

49,172

$

42,967

$

141,801

$

124,685

GAAP gross profit

$

30,246

$

26,687

$

87,631

$

77,364

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

210

258

795

797

Amortization of intangible assets

73

73

219

219

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

30,529

$

27,018

$

88,645

$

78,380

Gross margin on a GAAP basis

62

%

62

%

62

%

62

%

Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis

62

%

63

%

63

%

63

%

GAAP operating loss

$

(379

)

$

(522

)

$

(1,803

)

$

(2,216

)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3,306

3,183

10,073

9,492

Amortization of intangible assets

326

326

978

978

Non-GAAP operating income

$

3,253

$

2,987

$

9,248

$

8,254

GAAP net loss

$

(326

)

$

(413

)

$

(1,652

)

$

(1,846

)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3,306

3,183

10,073

9,492

Amortization of intangible assets

326

326

978

978

Non-GAAP net income

$

3,306

$

3,096

$

9,399

$

8,624

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.08

)

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

0.14

0.14

0.43

0.43

Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.04

Non-GAAP net income per basic share

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.40

$

0.39

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.38

$

0.37

GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares

23,619,406

22,531,047

23,348,529

22,222,659

Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares

24,964,822

23,632,203

24,758,489

23,334,980

GAAP net loss

$

(326

)

$

(413

)

$

(1,652

)

$

(1,846

)

Reconciling items:

Interest and other income, net

(53

)

(109

)

(151

)

(370

)

Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures

780

662

2,328

2,131

Amortization of intangible assets

326

326

978

978

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3,306

3,183

10,073

9,492

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,033

$

3,649

$

11,576

$

10,385

8

Disclaimer

Ooma Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 21:20:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
