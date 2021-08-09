Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ooma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OOMA   US6834161019

OOMA, INC.

(OOMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooma : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

08/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on September 2, 2021. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID 5264798. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID 5264798.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma’s investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com, for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on September 2, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, September 9, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 5264798. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 5264798.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OOMA, INC.
04:16pOOMA : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
07/28OOMA : to Offer UJET Contact Center Solutions, Bringing Together Unified Communi..
BU
07/28Ooma to Offer UJET Contact Center Solutions
CI
07/14OOMA : Partners with AppSmart to Offer Business Phone and Unified Communications..
BU
07/14Ooma Partners with Appsmart to Offer Business Phone and Unified Communication..
CI
07/08OOMA : Adds Remote Control in Videoconferences, Enabling Instant Collaboration a..
BU
07/01OOMA : Partners with Jazzware to Bring Customized Connectivity Solutions to Hote..
BU
07/01Ooma Partners with Jazzware to Bring Customized Connectivity Solutions to Hot..
CI
06/25OOMA, INC.(NYSE : OOMA) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/25OOMA, INC.(NYSE : OOMA) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OOMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 186 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,45 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -76,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart OOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ooma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,51 $
Average target price 24,60 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric B. Stang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Toby Farrand Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Russ Mann Independent Director
William D. Pearce Lead Independent Director
Pete J. Goettner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOMA, INC.21.60%406
AT&T INC.-2.78%199 630
T-MOBILE US5.47%177 498
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-15.98%105 175
KDDI CORPORATION8.84%68 313
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.29%55 452