Ooma : Announces Upcoming Departure of CFO Ravi Narula

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Ravi Narula intends to step down from his position as chief financial officer and treasurer in the second half of the Company’s second fiscal quarter, ending July 31, to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Namrata Sabharwal, vice president and corporate controller, will assume Mr. Narula’s responsibilities on an interim basis upon his departure.

“We have made tremendous progress in developing and expanding Ooma since Ravi joined the Company in 2014,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “We thank Ravi for his many contributions, especially in shepherding our efforts to become a public company and in helping to drive revenue growth. The management team and board of directors of Ooma join me in wishing him well in his future business pursuits. We anticipate effecting a smooth transition over the next few months.”

“It has been a privilege to work with Eric and the entire Ooma team,” said Narula. “While stepping down was a tough decision, and one based solely on personal reasons, I believe in the strength of Ooma’s business and am confident the company is well positioned for future growth under Eric’s leadership.”

Sabharwal joined Ooma in March 2015 as director of SEC reporting and SOX, has served as Ooma’s corporate controller since April 2016 and was promoted to vice president in September 2016. Prior to Ooma, she served as assistant controller and senior director of finance at Gigamon.

Narula and Ooma intend to enter into a consulting agreement that would become effective upon his departure to assist in the transition of his successor.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook:

The Company is reconfirming its previously issued guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as well as for the full 2022 fiscal year. The Company plans to report results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending April 30, on May 27, 2021.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

