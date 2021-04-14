Log in
Ooma : Continuous Voice, A Unique Technology Providing Utmost Reliability for Business Phone Calls, Now Available for All Ooma Connect Customers

04/14/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Continuous Voice, a unique and patented technology that automatically provides continuity for business phone calls, is now available at no additional charge to all Ooma Connect customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005055/en/

Ooma today announced that Continuous Voice™, a unique and patented technology that automatically provides continuity for business phone calls, is now available at no additional charge to all Ooma Connect customers. Continuous Voice (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/continuous-voice/) delivers automatic backup for voice calls running through the Ooma Connect base station, so an internet outage won't disrupt calls in progress. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Continuous Voice (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/continuous-voice/) delivers automatic backup for voice calls running through the Ooma Connect base station, so an internet outage won't disrupt calls in progress.

Ooma Connect (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/), consisting of a base station and antenna, delivers primary or backup business internet service through an advanced nationwide wireless network. The solution is easy to get up and running, without professional installation or complex configuration.

Continuous Voice (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/continuous-voice/) provides automatic backup for voice calls running through the Ooma Connect base station. When Continuous Voice is enabled, which only requires flipping a virtual switch in the Ooma Connect mobile app for iOS or Android, all Ooma Office telephone calls are simultaneously transmitted through two links – the organization’s primary broadband connection (such as cable, fiber or T1) and the wireless connection provided by Connect.

Ooma’s software as a service (SaaS) cloud platform constantly monitors both data streams to deliver multipath quality of service (QoS). If digital voice data in one stream is disrupted by congestion, dropped packets or latency, Continuous Voice automatically takes voice data from the other stream to avoid degraded audio quality or dropped calls. If one stream goes offline, all calls in progress continue uninterrupted through the other stream. This failover is automatic and Continuous Voice automatically resumes monitoring both channels when full service is restored.

Continuous Voice was previously only available through select Ooma Connect service plans. Starting now, Continuous voice is provided to all Ooma Connect customers at no additional charge.

“Ooma Connect and Continuous Voice combined are a game-changer for businesses of all sizes, freeing them from the worry that important business calls will stop midstream during an internet outage,” said Thad White, vice president of product management at Ooma. “We are delighted to make the multipath QoS capabilities of Continuous Voice available now at no additional cost to all our Ooma Connect customers.”

In addition, Ooma Connect provides backup for all internet traffic when configured to provide Continuous Voice. If the primary internet connection fails, Ooma Connect automatically switches to wireless internet data for all devices installed downstream of the Ooma Connect base station.

The Ooma Connect base station and wireless adapter are available now in the United States for $599.99, or as a rental at $30 a month. Service plans start at $29.99 a month, with unlimited data plans starting at $99.99 a month. Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/), the award-winning business communications service designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses, starts at $19.95 per extension per month, with no contract required. All pricings are exclusive of taxes and fees.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.


