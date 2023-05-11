Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ooma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OOMA   US6834161019

OOMA, INC.

(OOMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-11 pm EDT
12.86 USD   -0.23%
04:21pOoma to Attend the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
05/09Ooma Schedules Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
BU
05/09Ooma Office Extends Its Leadership in Business Phone Service with New Advanced Capabilities Including Call Screening and Distinctive Ringtones
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooma to Attend the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

05/11/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference of physical 1-on-1 meetings (no public presentation or webcast)
When: May 25, 2023, with meetings throughout the day
Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu
Where: Beverly Hills, California

Interested parties should contact their B. Riley Securities sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OOMA, INC.
04:21pOoma to Attend the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
05/09Ooma Schedules Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
BU
05/09Ooma Office Extends Its Leadership in Business Phone Service with New Advanced Capabili..
BU
05/09Ooma Office Extends Its Leadership in Business Phone Service with New Advanced Capabili..
CI
04/25Ooma AirDial, the Innovative POTS Replacement Solution, Adds Powerful Management Featur..
BU
04/25Ooma AirDial, the Innovative Pots Replacement Solution, Adds Powerful Management Featur..
CI
04/07OOMA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
03/29Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Achieves Compliance Milestones for Reliability a..
BU
03/13PCMag Readers Select Ooma Office as the Best Business VoIP Phone Service for the 10th S..
BU
03/03JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Ooma to $18 From $20, Maintains Market Outperfor..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OOMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 238 M - -
Net income 2024 -1,66 M - -
Net Debt 2024 23,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -368x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
EV / Sales 2025 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 454
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart OOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ooma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,89 $
Average target price 21,70 $
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric B. Stang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeyuki Hamamatsu Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Toby Farrand Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Russ Mann Independent Director
William D. Pearce Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOMA, INC.-5.36%326
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.72%184 662
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.64%158 196
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.01%115 993
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.38%106 154
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED44.30%83 438
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer