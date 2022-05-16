Log in
    OOMA   US6834161019

OOMA, INC.

(OOMA)
  Report
05/16 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.59 USD   -2.48%
05/09Ooma Schedules Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
BU
05/05Ooma to Attend B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
BU
04/14TRANSCRIPT : Ooma, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Ooma to Attend the Jefferies Software Conference

05/16/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation.

What: Jefferies Software Conference, presentation, and investor meetings

When: Fireside Chat Presentation 10:00 a.m. until 10:25 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with meetings throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: The conference venue in San Francisco

The presentation will be webcast as live video and available for replay for 30 days on the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 210 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,71 M - -
Net cash 2023 14,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -59,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 313 M 313 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Eric B. Stang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeyuki Hamamatsu Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Toby Farrand Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Russ Mann Independent Director
William D. Pearce Lead Independent Director
