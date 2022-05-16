Ooma to Attend the Jefferies Software Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation.

What: Jefferies Software Conference, presentation, and investor meetings

When: Fireside Chat Presentation 10:00 a.m. until 10:25 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with meetings throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: The conference venue in San Francisco

The presentation will be webcast as live video and available for replay for 30 days on the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

