    OOMA   US6834161019

OOMA, INC.

(OOMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
11.68 USD   -11.92%
04:17pOoma to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 22
BU
06/08OOMA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06/02OOMA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Ooma to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 22

06/13/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: The 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference, fireside discussion and one-on-one investor meetings
When: Audio webcast of the fireside discussion to be released at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 22, 2022 and meetings will be held throughout the day
Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu
Where: Virtual/webcast via the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com

The webcast will also be available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

Interested parties should contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com for further details and meeting opportunities.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 212 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,25 M - -
Net cash 2023 10,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -63,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 322 M 322 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
Eric B. Stang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeyuki Hamamatsu Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Toby Farrand Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Russ Mann Independent Director
William D. Pearce Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOMA, INC.-35.13%322
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.19%213 426
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.84%136 078
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.11%104 008
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.35%94 960
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-27.27%76 215