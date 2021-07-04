Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar's junta bans executives from leaving

07/04/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A confidential order from Myanmar's Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorisation to leave the country, the person said.

A week later, telecom companies were sent a second letter telling them they had until Monday July 5 to fully implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls, messages and web traffic and to track users by themselves, the source said. Reuters has not seen the orders.

The directives follow pressure on the companies from the junta, which is facing daily protests from its opponents and a growing number of insurgencies to activate the spyware technology.

A spokesman for the military did not answer multiple requests for comment. The junta has never commented on the electronic surveillance effort, but announced soon after seizing power its aim to pass a cybersecurity bill that would require telecoms providers to provide data when requested and remove or block any content deemed to be disrupting "unity, stabilisation, and peace". It also amended privacy laws to free security forces to intercept communications.

The travel ban comes after intensified pressure from military officials to finish the implementation of the surveillance equipment. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said the ban was meant to pressure telecoms firms to finish activating the spyware technology, although the order itself does not specify a reason.

Three other telecoms sources, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the authorities had stepped up pressure on the companies to implement the intercept, but declined to elaborate further. Two sources said companies had been warned repeatedly by junta officials not to speak publicly or to the media on the intercept.

Telenor declined to comment. There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ooredoo, state-owned MPT and Mytel, a joint venture between Vietnam's Viettel and a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate.

Months before the Feb. 1 coup, telecom and internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware to allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, Reuters reported in May.

Reuters was not able to establish how broadly the surveillance technology has been installed and deployed, but four sources said Norway's Telenor ASA and Qatar's Ooredoo QPSC had yet to comply in full.

Among the military's first actions on Feb. 1 was to cut internet access and it has still not been fully re-established, with telecoms given regular lists of websites and activist phone numbers to block.

The moves have left the future unclear for Myanmar's telecom sector, which had been one of the fastest-growing globally. Telenor said on Friday it is evaluating the future of its operations in the country, with a source telling Reuters it is eying a sale of its Myanmar unit.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Additional reporting by Poppy McPherson in Bangkok; Editing by Matthew Tostevin, William Mallard and Daniel Wallis)

By Fanny Potkin


© Reuters 2021
All news about OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
07/01TELENOR  : Norway's Telenor eyeing sale of Myanmar unit - report
RE
07/01CK Hutchison and Ooredoo Extend Exclusivity Period for Negotiations on a Comb..
AQ
07/01OOREDOO Q P S C  : Group Extends Exclusivity Period of MOU with…
PU
06/24OOREDOO Q P S C  : Group and Ericsson Discuss Trending Topics at…
PU
06/24OOREDOO Q P S C  : Deputy Group CEO Participates in Major Regional…
PU
05/20OOREDOO APPOINTS NEW CEOS IN OMAN AN : First ever Ooredoo female CEO appointed t..
PU
05/19OOREDOO Q P S C  : Announces Date to Pay Interest to Bondholders
PU
05/18How Myanmar's military moved in on the telecoms sector to spy on citizens
RE
04/28Ooredoo extends exclusivity period with CK Hutchison on Indonesia deal
RE
04/28OOREDOO Q P S C  : Group Extends Exclusivity Period of MOU with…
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 285 M 8 045 M 8 045 M
Net income 2021 927 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2021 18 259 M 5 016 M 5 016 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 23 883 M 6 560 M 6 561 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,46 QAR
Average target price 8,77 QAR
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.-0.27%6 389
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.64%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.26%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.16%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.88%94 734