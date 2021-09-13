Log in
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
Ooredoo Q P S C : Announces Date to Pay Interest to Bondholders

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces that Ooredoo International Finance Limited (OIFL), its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, will pay its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) holders' interest payment on 08 October 2021.

Below is the announcement in full:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

U.S. $1,000,000,000 @ 2.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 08 April 2031

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74735KAA07, Reg S - XS2311299957)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $13,125,000 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 08 October 2021.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Terms defined in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms.

This Notice is given by Ooredoo International Finance Limited.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Twitter: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
