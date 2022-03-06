Ooredoo Q P S C : Announces Major Partnership with KDDI APAC to Provide IoT Connectivity for Lexus Cars in Qatar

Ooredoo Announces Major Partnership with KDDI APAC to Provide IoT Connectivity for Lexus Cars in Qatar

Barcelona, Spain; Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, the leading national contributor to Qatar's Internet of Things (IoT), is now the IoT connectivity enabler for Toyota's new Lexus connected car services in Qatar provided by Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros.

The exciting news was announced during Mobile World Congress 2022 and is the result of the partnership with Japanese telecommunications and solution provider KDDI APAC, the global connectivity partner for Toyota Motor Corporation.

Grounded in Ooredoo IoT Connect platform services, this solution includes specialised SIM technologies together with an advanced management solution and support services. It took shape alongside a KDDI APAC project that includes the development, testing and operational preparation of the solution for use with Toyota cars and their innovative new connected car services.

This project represents another key milestone for Ooredoo, demonstrating the capabilities of its growing portfolio of IoT products and solutions. The IoT continuously expands by building upon the connected product concept, as part of an ongoing digital transformation of daily life and across industries.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani - Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo - said: "We are very proud that Ooredoo's IoT Connect product was announced as the Internet of Things connectivity enabler for the Toyota's innovative connected car services in Qatar, as part of our new partnership with KDDI APAC. Such dynamic technical and commercial arrangements demonstrate our growing role in the global car industry and its connected car initiatives."

"This inspiring development shows how Ooredoo can help our international industry partners to build and deploy IoT solutions in Qatar and the wider region," he added.

Hiroyuki Kimura - Managing Director at KDDI Asia Pacific - said: "It is exciting that our global communication platform, combined with the Ooredoo network technology, will not only make driving easier but also make it safer for Qatari citizens and residents."

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business', thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.