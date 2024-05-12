Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, Qatar's premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider, has begun a platinum partnership with Data Direct Networks (DDN Storage), one of the world's largest private data storage companies and leading providers of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration underscores Ooredoo's commitment to integrating the most advanced technologies to enhance its services.

For two decades, DDN Storage has been at the forefront of the fields of HPC and AI, offering solutions specifically tailored for HPC/AI/Virtual workloads, Surveillance At Scale and Sovereign Cloud applications. By entering this partnership, Ooredoo aligns itself with a pioneer in data storage, poised to revolutionise the storage solutions landscape and set new benchmarks in technology and service excellence.

Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar commented on the partnership, emphasising, "This strategic alliance with DDN Storage is a testament to Ooredoo's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and services that meet the increasingly nuanced needs of our customers. Leveraging DDN's expertise and innovative technologies, we are set to transform Qatar's digital infrastructure, enabling our business customers to achieve higher productivity, efficiency, and adaptability in an ever-evolving market. This partnership not only enhances our position as an integrated ICT provider but also solidifies our commitment to upgrading the world of our customers with the latest advancements in HPC, AI, and Sovereign Cloud Storage solutions."

The collaboration with DDN Storage is poised to benefit customers across numerous sectors, providing them with the ability to harness the power of pioneering solutions and high-performance technology. Ooredoo's partnership with DDN Storage marks a significant milestone in its ongoing journey to offer innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions, reinforcing its role as a leader in the ICT sector and its commitment to enhancing operations for customers in Qatar and beyond.

"DDN is proud to partner with Ooredoo Qatar to deliver AI infrastructure and At Scale applications into production faster and more safely," said Ankur Arora, regional director for Middle-East and Africa, at DDN. "AI is changing the game across markets and access to efficient and cost-effective infrastructure will allow Ooredoo's customers to accelerate and maximize their market opportunities. Partners like Ooredoo understand the sophisticated requirements of their customers and drive us to continuously innovate and refine our technology and service delivery."

Such alliances underscore Ooredoo's dedication to excellence and innovation, as it continues to be a primary driver of Qatar's digital transformation journey.