Ooredoo Q P S C : Becomes First Metallic Data Management Service Provider in Qatar

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, a leading regional data centre and cloud services provider, is partnering with Commvault. This partnership will make Ooredoo the first managed service provider in Qatar to provide Metallic Data Management as a service (DMaaS).

The new partnership expands Ooredoo's capabilities in providing a SaaS-based data protection service on the Microsoft Azure cloud. By collaborating with Commvault, Ooredoo will enrich its data protection services for enterprises, since Commvault's Metallic portfolio includes cloud-based solutions for safeguarding SaaS workloads such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics, virtual machines, endpoints, enterprise databases and more.

Thani Ali Al-Malki - Executive Director Business at Ooredoo - said: "We look forward to working with Commvault, providing a solution that enables customers to meet their backup SLA, retention and recovery requirements; to mitigate ransomware and cyber threats; and to reduce or remove capital, hardware and infrastructure expenditures."

Fady Richmany - Regional Vice President & General Manager of Commvault, SEEMEA - added: "This partnership is another step forward in Commvault's mission to provide our state-of-the-art solutions to the Middle East region. Together with Ooredoo, we will be supplying companies with Commvault's world-class data protection against cyber-attacks and helping them make the best use of their data. Ooredoo is now a strategic partner for us in building on the incredible reception of Metallic in the region. We look forward to continuing working closely with our partners, to bring real value and impact to our customers."

Nader Kassir - Country Manager, Qatar at Commvault - declared: "We are proud to have a leading telecommunications partner such as Ooredoo become the first Metallic Managed Service Provider in Qatar. Through this partnership we are providing Commvault's latest solutions to the market and helping local companies to accelerate their move to the cloud, protect their data from ransomware attacks and maximise efficiency. Metallic is part of Commvault's Intelligent Data Services Platform, enabling companies to simplify proactively and manage the complexity of enterprise data."

Metallic has been engineered to offer industry-leading data protection in support of customers' Data Sovereignty and compliance with the Qatar Data Protection Law. To be compliant, companies must meet strict standards for accountability, security, confidentiality, and resilience. Metallic offerings can monitor compliance policies and the amount and types of data stored, providing users with the expertise and capabilities to fulfil stringent compliance obligations.

Through a tight engineering collaboration with Microsoft, Metallic can integrate Microsoft Azure's secure and compliant platform offerings and tools that help to address data compliance at a foundational level.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business', thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.