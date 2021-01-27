Ooredoo Q P S C : Board of Directors Membership Nominations

The Ooredoo (Q.P.S.C) Board of Directors is pleased to invite the Company's shareholders, and those who satisfy the conditions for the Board Membership in line with stipulations of Article (22) of the Company's Articles of Association, and Article (97) of Qatar Commercial Companies Law number (11) for 2015 and Article number (5) of The Governance Code for Companies and Legal Entities listed on the main market, who wish to nominate themselves for the Board's Membership for the upcoming three years 2021 - 2023 to do so as per below.

Interested parties should collect nomination forms from 16th floor, Ooredoo HQ, West Bay - Doha starting Thursday 28 January 2021 until Sunday 7 February 2021, between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Alternatively, nomination forms for individuals and Companies can be downloaded from the Ooredoo website www.ooredoo.com during the same period.

For more information, please contact Mr. Saleh Dawood Abdulrahman on (4440 0855) or email him on salehd@ooredoo.com.

Board of Directors Membership Nominations' Form