  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-08-10
8.771 QAR   -0.44%
05:13aOOREDOO Q P S C : Executive Leadership Visits Microsoft HQ for Top-Level Discussions on Future of Enterprise Cloud and Telco Industry
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Ooredoo Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27OOREDOO Q P S C : Group announced Revenue of QAR 11 billion for H1 2022 Net Profit turned positive
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooredoo Q P S C : Executive Leadership Visits Microsoft HQ for Top-Level Discussions on Future of Enterprise Cloud and Telco Industry

08/14/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Telco Leaders Tour Executive Briefing Center, Industry Experience Center at Microsoft HQ in Seattle, USA

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading ICT provider, has announced its executive leadership team undertook a tour of Microsoft's Executive Briefing Center and Industry Experience Center at the tech giant's headquarters in Seattle, USA, as part of a top-level visit to its longstanding partner.

The tour came as part of the joint collaboration between Ooredoo and Microsoft, based upon a shared commitment to envisioning the future of a modern digital economy and the role of intelligent telecommunications networks.

In the two-day seminar held at Microsoft's Executive Briefing Center, senior executives from both companies collaborated to discuss strategies and industry best practices in areas of corporate culture transformation; the metaverse; Industry 4.0; edge computing; consumer experience; smart cities; critical infrastructure; and digital cloud services for governments and private enterprises.

As part of the visit, Ooredoo also announced its plans to launch Microsoft Teams Calling as a Service. The launch will make the ICT leader the first Microsoft partner in Qatar to offer this unique service; a calling integration with Microsoft's Teams platform that enables remote work and frontline worker scenarios which will, in turn, improve the digital capabilities of service staff during the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Ooredoo and Microsoft's successful collaboration on Smart Health solutions to be implemented in Qatar was also discussed as an industry best practice, taking into consideration the role modern telecommunications networks are playing in accelerating cloud technology adoption across critical industries.

The tour was concluded with a visit to Microsoft's Industry Experience Center, where Microsoft partner solutions built on top of Microsoft's cognitive cloud and edge services in the fields of healthcare, retail, logistics, sports and the metaverse were showcased in a series of live demonstrations.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said: "This meeting with Microsoft's executive leadership team, boosted by an on-site tour and hands-on encounter with cutting-edge technologies, served to extend the already solid ties between Ooredoo and Microsoft. The visit to Microsoft HQ further cements our partnership and sets the scene for future collaboration and work towards our shared strategy and goals. Digital cloud enablement for social and economic uplift remains a strategic priority area for Ooredoo, and we will continue to play a decisive role along with Microsoft in our markets. We have a strategic commitment to bringing the latest technologies to the Qatar in our drive to support progress towards achievement of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030; to ensure the country remains at the forefront of technological innovation; and to help drive economic growth for our country."

The Ooredoo delegation's visit to Microsoft HQ was the latest in a series of visits to world-leading technology partners in the United States.

Share

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 09:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 038 M 6 053 M 6 053 M
Net income 2022 1 174 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2022 8 709 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 28 095 M 7 717 M 7 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,77 QAR
Average target price 9,66 QAR
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Senior Director-Accounting
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.24.94%7 717
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.11%189 617
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%143 080
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.40%98 023
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.63%95 248
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.67%76 430