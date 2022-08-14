Ooredoo Q P S C : Executive Leadership Visits Microsoft HQ for Top-Level Discussions on Future of Enterprise Cloud and Telco Industry

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading ICT provider, has announced its executive leadership team undertook a tour of Microsoft's Executive Briefing Center and Industry Experience Center at the tech giant's headquarters in Seattle, USA, as part of a top-level visit to its longstanding partner.

The tour came as part of the joint collaboration between Ooredoo and Microsoft, based upon a shared commitment to envisioning the future of a modern digital economy and the role of intelligent telecommunications networks.

In the two-day seminar held at Microsoft's Executive Briefing Center, senior executives from both companies collaborated to discuss strategies and industry best practices in areas of corporate culture transformation; the metaverse; Industry 4.0; edge computing; consumer experience; smart cities; critical infrastructure; and digital cloud services for governments and private enterprises.

As part of the visit, Ooredoo also announced its plans to launch Microsoft Teams Calling as a Service. The launch will make the ICT leader the first Microsoft partner in Qatar to offer this unique service; a calling integration with Microsoft's Teams platform that enables remote work and frontline worker scenarios which will, in turn, improve the digital capabilities of service staff during the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Ooredoo and Microsoft's successful collaboration on Smart Health solutions to be implemented in Qatar was also discussed as an industry best practice, taking into consideration the role modern telecommunications networks are playing in accelerating cloud technology adoption across critical industries.

The tour was concluded with a visit to Microsoft's Industry Experience Center, where Microsoft partner solutions built on top of Microsoft's cognitive cloud and edge services in the fields of healthcare, retail, logistics, sports and the metaverse were showcased in a series of live demonstrations.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said: "This meeting with Microsoft's executive leadership team, boosted by an on-site tour and hands-on encounter with cutting-edge technologies, served to extend the already solid ties between Ooredoo and Microsoft. The visit to Microsoft HQ further cements our partnership and sets the scene for future collaboration and work towards our shared strategy and goals. Digital cloud enablement for social and economic uplift remains a strategic priority area for Ooredoo, and we will continue to play a decisive role along with Microsoft in our markets. We have a strategic commitment to bringing the latest technologies to the Qatar in our drive to support progress towards achievement of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030; to ensure the country remains at the forefront of technological innovation; and to help drive economic growth for our country."

The Ooredoo delegation's visit to Microsoft HQ was the latest in a series of visits to world-leading technology partners in the United States.