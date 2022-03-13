Ooredoo Q P S C : Group Celebrates Successful Return to Mobile World Congress 2022

Ooredoo Qatar concludes promising partnerships, shares latest developments with global telecoms sector

Telco leader continues to enhance customer experience, explores opportunities and prospects for collaboration

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla: "We are moving to a new stage of development and growth in the field of communications and information technology"

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser: "Mobile World Congress is an opportunity to connect with leading technology providers"

Ooredoo, a leading provider of ICT and one of the world's pioneers of the 5G network, will drive forward enhancement of its customer experience thanks to new partnerships and agreements with industry heavyweights cemented at Mobile World Congress 2022.

With key themes of the event being 5G Connect, Advancing AI, Cloud Net, FinTech, Internet of Everything and Tech Horizon, Ooredoo met with several of its established partners as well as new and prospective partners to explore opportunities within these themes.

Ooredoo Group made several high-profile announcements at the event, and signed several top-level partnerships with industry leaders.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, said: "We were delighted to be back at Mobile World Congress, an event we consider key to our business and an unrivalled opportunity to connect with our industry. We are entering a new phase of development and growth in ICT, full of potential, and MWC is the ideal platform via which we can explore new opportunities with leading names from around the world. A key element of our corporate strategy is to seek, establish and develop partnerships with the world's leading names in our industry, and our many meetings and discussions generated exciting partnerships and promising opportunities. We thank the organisers of MWC for such a productive, enjoyable event and look forward to seeing the undoubtedly positive effects in our business as a result."

Group Highlights

An exciting partnership with SAP was announced, with this collaboration seeing SAP consolidating Ooredoo's ERP applications into a centralised cloud platform to improve user experience through integrated end-to-end processes.

The Group drew congratulations from its peers on industry recognition shared at the event; both Asiacell Iraq and Ooredoo Kuwait were lauded by speed and network benchmarker Ookla for their service. Asiacell Iraq was confirmed as having Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage in Iraq, while Ooredoo Kuwait was named as operating the Fastest 5G Network in Kuwait.

Ooredoo and Google Cloud signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic technology partnership that will further advance Ooredoo's digital offerings. The MoU will see Google Cloud play a significant role in enhancing multiple end-user and enterprise services offered by Ooredoo across its global footprint.

Further meetings with industry giants Ericsson, Nokia and HUAWEI related to the recent merger between Indosat Ooredoo and CK Hutchison - forming Indonesia's second largest telco, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison - and the importance of the three entities' contribution to the network integration project of the new company.

Other high-profile meetings included discussions with the Amazon Web Services teams, Nokia, Samsung, ZTE, Google Cloud, Meta, Oracle, Cisco, Microsoft and Tofane/iBasis.

Ooredoo Qatar Highlights

A highlight of the event was the announcement that Ooredoo Qatar has been selected by sports giant FIFA and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy as Official Global Connectivity Services Provider for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, to provide a global network connecting Doha with various points of presence in Europe and Asia.

MWC attendees learned about Ooredoo's collaboration with Ericsson and Nokia through which the telco will provide Qatar's first dedicated LTE network that would provide high-availability voice and data services to support oil and gas applications and operations in such remote locations beyond the normal fixed and mobile network footprint.

Details were also shared of the partnership with Toyota and KDDI via which Ooredoo will be the connectivity provider for connected cars in Qatar.

In keeping with industry excitement over the phenomenal potential of eSports, Ooredoo shared an update on its own eSports brand, Ooredoo Nation - Gamers' Land, with recent developments including the launch of gaming Add-ons for postpaid plans; the launch of Channel 0, a dedicated gaming channel on Ooredoo tv; the latest Ooredoo Arena tournaments; and the collaboration with Dell Technologies to further cement commitment to contribute to the eSports scene in Qatar and the region.

Ooredoo Qatar's Chief Commercial Officer, Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, said: "From a business perspective, Mobile World Congress is a phenomenal opportunity for us to connect with industry-leading providers of technology and innovation, enabling us to build on longstanding partnerships and forge new alliances in order to drive forward our digital transformation and enhance the customer experience. We look forward to reaping the rewards of our efforts, and translating the positive impact into ever better service for our customers."