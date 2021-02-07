Ooredoo Q P S C : Group FY 2020 Financial Results

14 February: Release of Financial Results

15 February: Investor Call

Monday, 15 February 2021 Time: 14:00 Doha / 15:00 UAE / 11:00 UK / 06:00 NYC

Chairperson: Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Group Investor Relations

Pre-registration and webcast link:

https://ooredoo.zoom.us/j/98935045673

By pre-registering for the webcast, you can gain direct access to the presentation without having to enter your details again, type out your questions, and listen to the call from any connected device (laptop or smartphone).

The presentation will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website approx. one hour before the call. A replay version and the transcript will also be uploaded a couple of days later.

We are also taking questions during the call via Twitter: please follow us @OoredooIR

Conference bridge details are also available on the Ooredoo Group Investor Relations website:

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Ooredoo Group's FY 2020 results will be filed with the Qatar Exchange on Sunday 14 February 2021 and on the Ooredoo IR website.