Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooredoo Q P S C : Group Leads the Way in Developing Agile…

08/21/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a move that continues its recent pilot initiative to adopt and support a more agile digital corporate culture, Ooredoo Group has confirmed a raft of changes to its working practices that will be in effect from September. Results of the trial will be evaluated by the end of the year, when Ooredoo's management will decide if these changes will become permanent.

This comes as part of the company's continuous efforts to reinforce and live its core values of caring and connecting, which are guiding every initiative across all the Group's operations.

Having carefully analysed the impact of workplace changes enforced by the pandemic situation, learned from the invaluable experiences gained and listened to feedback from Ooredoo Family members, the company made the strategic decision to continue the pilot initiative with the aim of leveraging insights gained to further develop a more agile, modern digital working culture and create greater competitive advantage for the Group.

A leader in technology and innovation within telecommunications, and an employer of choice in the industry, Ooredoo Group is one of the first in Qatar to implement such changes with the aim of permanently changing its working environment. The planned changes include an option to work from home two days a week; flexibility in daily working hours; and the opportunity to extend working hours at the start of the week to enable a shorter working day on Thursday.

With the Group's headquarters in Doha and its ten operating companies spread across its global footprint as far away as Algeria and Indonesia, a key factor driving the changes was a real need for flexibility due to the diverse time zones. Differences of up to four hours could previously mean potential issues with alignment of working hours, and the Group's decision to implement greater flexibility is intended to facilitate more effective operations and enable a better work/life integration and balance.

Fatima Sultan Al-Kuwari, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Ooredoo Group said: 'While the pandemic situation necessitated many of the changes with which we are now working, the extension of our pilot initiative is driven by overall market and industry development and our aim of capitalising on recent experience gained to create greater competitive advantage for our business. The adoption and development of a more agile, modern, digital working culture aligns with our strategy - a forward-thinking, future-proof strategy devised long before the pandemic hit - of complete digitalisation and of ensuring our organisational culture is fast-moving, innovative, efficient and imaginative enough to stay ahead of the demand curve.'

The changes to working practice will continue until the end of December, when impact will be reviewed in order to decide on further implementation and permanency.

- END-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 29 billion as of 31 December 2020. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 14:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
08/17CK Hutchison and Ooredoo Extend Exclusivity Period for Negotiations on a Comb..
AQ
08/16OOREDOO Q P S C : Group and CK Hutchison Extend Exclusivity Period…
PU
07/28OOREDOO Q P S C : Group announced Revenue of QAR 14.5 billion…
PU
07/15Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/15OOREDOO Q P S C : Group Announces the Resignation of its Chief…
PU
07/13Atos, Ooredoo to Partner on Cybersecurity for Qatar's Smart-City Program
DJ
07/08OOREDOO Q P S C : to disclose its 1H 2021 Financial Results…
PU
07/05OOREDOO Q P S C : Announces Date to Pay Interest to Bondholders
PU
07/01Norway's Telenor eyeing sale of Myanmar unit - report
RE
07/01CK Hutchison and Ooredoo Extend Exclusivity Period for Negotiations on a Comb..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 29 090 M 7 992 M 7 992 M
Net income 2021 896 M 246 M 246 M
Net Debt 2021 19 402 M 5 330 M 5 330 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 22 422 M 6 159 M 6 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,00 QAR
Average target price 8,81 QAR
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.-6.91%6 159
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.75%229 859
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.03%145 971
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.48%133 002
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG25.80%104 256
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.50%93 821