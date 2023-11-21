Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Group, a pioneering telecommunications company, announced today the launch of its Ooredoo Learning Academy (OLA) - a visionary initiative reaffirming the company's commitment to nurturing talent, driving growth and proactively adapting to the ever-evolving industry landscape.

This initiative builds upon and complements existing learning methods, including on-the-job learning and collaborative methods such as coaching and mentoring - creating a comprehensive 360-degree approach for employee learning and development.

In line with Ooredoo's strategy to invest in its people, OLA is set to become the Group's learning arm, bridging skill gaps, meeting future business-critical needs, and creating a strong internal talent marketplace. The Academy will ultimately act as the core enabler in achieving the company's strategic goals, championing the distinctive Ooredoo way of working and supporting a culture of continuous learning and performance excellence.

Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Ooredoo, said: "In an era of rapid technological advancement and evolving industry landscapes, learning and development play a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation. OLA underscores our commitment to equipping our employees with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing world."

Scaling for Success

One of OLA's primary objectives is to provide easily scalable learning and development programmes across the Group and operating companies. This scalability aims to maximise operational and cost efficiencies, ensuring consistent, high-quality education for all learners.

Currently offering courses spanning digital, technology, business, procurement, finance, human resources, leadership development and more, OLA can be easily accessed by employees at their convenience.

Uniting Knowledge, Fostering Collaboration

As Ooredoo's collective learning arm, OLA will also serve as a bridge between the Group and its operating companies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing that transcends traditional silos. This collaborative approach ensures consistent and cohesive learning experiences, upgrading the capabilities of the company's entire workforce.

While serving as a central learning hub for the entire Group, OLA will adapt to the specific talent development needs of employees within its operating companies, ensuring that localised learning requirements are addressed effectively.

Upgrading Learning through Strategic partnerships

The Ooredoo Learning Academy has been holistically co-created with the invaluable contributions of over one hundred internal stakeholders across all seniority levels.

In our commitment to providing Ooredoo learners with world-class learning and growth opportunities, we have joined forces with renowned national and international strategic partners.

Together, these partnerships will enable Ooredoo to deliver innovative learning methodologies and ensure that our learners have access to the very best in their educational journeys.

Fatima concluded: "We envision OLA as a unifying force, bringing together the diverse L&D entities under one roof. This consolidation harnesses the 'Power of the Whole', promoting synergy and unity across the company."