Ooredoo Q P S C : Launches Promotion Offering 20% Discount for New ONE Customers

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, the leading digital service provider in Qatar, announced today an exciting promotion for new Ooredoo ONE customers.

Starting from 2 May and until 2 August 2023, new customers who join Ooredoo ONE can enjoy a 20% discount for eight months and a FREE service installation worth QR 300.

Ooredoo ONE offers a unique service that caters to all nationalities, with superior internet speeds, flexible TV entertainment options, multi-room experience, and a Wi-Fi 6 device included.

By joining Ooredoo ONE, new customers can experience all these benefits at a discounted price.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director PR, Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Our Ooredoo ONE promotion is an excellent opportunity for new customers to enjoy our unique digital services, which come with superior internet speeds and an upgraded entertainment experience."

Customers can now subscribe to Ooredoo ONE via our website, our Ooredoo App, or by visiting the nearest Ooredoo shop.