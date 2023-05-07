Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-05-03
10.90 QAR   +2.83%
02:11aOoredoo Q P S C : Launches Promotion Offering 20% Discount for New ONE Customers
PU
05/04Transcript : Ooredoo Q.P.S.C., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/03Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ooredoo Q P S C : Launches Promotion Offering 20% Discount for New ONE Customers

05/07/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ooredoo Launches Promotion Offering 20% Discount for New Ooredoo ONE Customers

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, the leading digital service provider in Qatar, announced today an exciting promotion for new Ooredoo ONE customers.

Starting from 2 May and until 2 August 2023, new customers who join Ooredoo ONE can enjoy a 20% discount for eight months and a FREE service installation worth QR 300.

Ooredoo ONE offers a unique service that caters to all nationalities, with superior internet speeds, flexible TV entertainment options, multi-room experience, and a Wi-Fi 6 device included.

By joining Ooredoo ONE, new customers can experience all these benefits at a discounted price.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director PR, Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Our Ooredoo ONE promotion is an excellent opportunity for new customers to enjoy our unique digital services, which come with superior internet speeds and an upgraded entertainment experience."

Customers can now subscribe to Ooredoo ONE via our website, our Ooredoo App, or by visiting the nearest Ooredoo shop.

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
02:11aOoredoo Q P S C : Launches Promotion Offering 20% Discount for New ONE Customers
PU
05/04Transcript : Ooredoo Q.P.S.C., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/03Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/03Ooredoo Q P S C : Launches Push-to-Talk Service for Small and Medium Enterprises to Enable..
PU
04/19Ooredoo Q P S C : Upgrades Travel Experience with Roam Like Home on Qatarna+
PU
04/19Ooredoo Q P S C : Launches the Nation League, Upgrades Qatar's Esports Experience
PU
04/12Ooredoo Q P S C : Launches Cloud-Based Unified Communications Offering with Webex by Cisco
PU
03/16Ooredoo Q P S C : A FIRST in Qatar, Ooredoo upgrades how people connect from Home with Fib..
PU
03/08ZTE Corporation Corporation and Ooredoo Group Extend Partnership Agreement for Further ..
CI
03/08OOREDOO Q.P.S.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 23 028 M 6 326 M 6 326 M
Net income 2023 2 596 M 713 M 713 M
Net Debt 2023 6 684 M 1 836 M 1 836 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 34 915 M 9 591 M 9 591 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,90 QAR
Average target price 11,10 QAR
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aziz Ahemd Al-Uthman Fakhroo CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Abdulla Ahmed Al-Zaman Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nigel Thomas Byrne Group Chief Technology & Information Officer
Yousef Abdullah Al-Kubaisi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.18.48%9 591
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED32.27%186 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.20%159 037
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.87%117 304
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 785
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.67%81 998
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer