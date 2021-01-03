Ooredoo Q P S C : Maldives Rolls Out 5G Services & 5G…

Ooredoo Maldives has announced the commercial launch of its 5G services in the Maldives, with the initial rollout covering a large percentage of the capital city of Male, including key business hubs, hospitals, public spaces and more.

At a special event held to celebrate the kickstart of the 5G era for the company, Ooredoo Maldives also launched 5G AirFibre - the first 5G powered Home Broadband services in the Maldives providing speeds that are tenfold.

The event was attended by the Minister of Communication, Science & Technology, Hon. Mohamed Maleeh Jamal who officially launched Ooredoo 5G services in the Maldives, the Minister of Economic Development, Uz. Fayyaz Ismail, Chief Executive of CAM, Ilyas Ahmed, Chief Technology Officer of Presidents Office, Mr. Hamid Shafeeu, as well as the Chairman of Ooredoo Maldives, Mr. Andrew Kvalseth, the Board of Directors and employees of Ooredoo Maldives who joined the event virtually to be part of this historic moment for the company.

5G technology not only promises a fundamental boost in speed, but offers significantly lower latencies, increased capacities and is much more reliable. Paired with IoT Technologies, this unlocks a wave of advances such as intelligent homes, smart cars, drone deliveries and much more than can transform life as we know it and power healthcare services, education and even entertainment such as sporting events & gaming.

Available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, Ooredoo 5G covers a large percentage of the capital city, on certified handsets. With the official launch of 5G, the company is working with global operators to certify the network on additional handsets as soon as possible. The coverage map for Ooredoo 5G is available on Ooredoo Maldives website.

In addition to 5G mobile services, customers in the capital city can also experience the superfast speeds of 5G via 5G AirFibre Home Broadband. The enhanced connectivity with 5G AirFibre will provide incredibly high speeds which is extremely positive news for local communities and businesses; especially for small and medium business working remotely or working from homes. Customers in Male' can now check the eligibility of their area and pre-book their 5G AirFibre devices via Ooredoo Maldives website.

Ooredoo Maldives also announced 5G Experience zones, for customers who are curious to test out 5G and 5G AirFibre services. This includes the first 5G powered VR Café' in the Maldives and Ooredoo Club Premier Lounge.

About Ooredoo Maldives

Ooredoo Maldives provides an innovative range of voice, data, broadband, content and enterprise services tailored to the growing needs of today's consumers and businesses. Guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential, Ooredoo has transformed the digital lives of communities across the Maldives.

Ooredoo Maldives generated revenues of MVR 2,038 million and a Profit after Tax of MVR 599 million as of 31st December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Maldives Stock Exchange.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31st December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

