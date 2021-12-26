Ooredoo Q P S C : Mosaic Tower Transforms Doha Landscape

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, pioneer of high-speed mobile internet, has launched the Mosaic Tower, bringing together modern design, architecture and engineering innovation.

Located close to the Lusail Expressway between Onaiza Park and West Bay Beach, this is the first Mosaic Tower of the Ooredoo network.

It combines technology with aesthetics by making significant changes to the appearance of the traditional antenna tower. This includes 24 colour-changing options that will generate a pleasing night-time glow. On the technical side, the tower has the capacity to incorporate equipment from two separate 5G operators.

Senior representatives of Ooredoo, led by CEO Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, attended a special lighting ceremony on Sunday 19 December 2021.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari - Director PR at Ooredoo - said: "This is a watershed moment in Qatar's telecommunications history. The Mosaic Tower is the perfect structure for high-profile locations on account of its pleasing appearance. Its state-of-the-art design will lead the way in vertical urban architecture for telecommunications."

"Those involved in developing and designing the smart city of the future may wish to learn from and incorporate Mosaic into their plans. Environmentally friendly in alignment with the Qatar 2030 Vision, it embodies the luxury, energy, passion and honesty of the Ooredoo network's modern infrastructure," he added.