  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ooredoo Q P S C : Mosaic Tower Transforms Doha Landscape

12/26/2021 | 02:37am EST
Innovative Design Combines Technology and Aesthetics

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, pioneer of high-speed mobile internet, has launched the Mosaic Tower, bringing together modern design, architecture and engineering innovation.

Located close to the Lusail Expressway between Onaiza Park and West Bay Beach, this is the first Mosaic Tower of the Ooredoo network.

It combines technology with aesthetics by making significant changes to the appearance of the traditional antenna tower. This includes 24 colour-changing options that will generate a pleasing night-time glow. On the technical side, the tower has the capacity to incorporate equipment from two separate 5G operators.

Senior representatives of Ooredoo, led by CEO Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, attended a special lighting ceremony on Sunday 19 December 2021.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari - Director PR at Ooredoo - said: "This is a watershed moment in Qatar's telecommunications history. The Mosaic Tower is the perfect structure for high-profile locations on account of its pleasing appearance. Its state-of-the-art design will lead the way in vertical urban architecture for telecommunications."

"Those involved in developing and designing the smart city of the future may wish to learn from and incorporate Mosaic into their plans. Environmentally friendly in alignment with the Qatar 2030 Vision, it embodies the luxury, energy, passion and honesty of the Ooredoo network's modern infrastructure," he added.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 425 M 8 084 M 8 084 M
Net income 2021 -451 M -124 M -124 M
Net Debt 2021 20 545 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,2x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 21 894 M 6 014 M 6 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,84 QAR
Average target price 9,63 QAR
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.-9.11%6 014
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.33%221 139
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.47%124 702
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.00%116 234
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.31%96 994
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.35%86 939