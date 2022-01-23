Ooredoo Q P S C : ONE Proves Popular with Customers

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced that more than 25,000 subscribers have already signed up to the latest version of its unique and innovative Ooredoo ONE service, which combines access to high-speed Wi-Fi 6 with an exclusive flexible channel package plan that customers can tailor to their specific needs and interests.

Ooredoo ONE's new plans are loaded with benefits that new and migrating customers can enjoy. Customers will be able to onboard to the highest-speed plans yet; plan speeds now start at 100Mbps, with options up to 10Gbps, catering to properties of all sizes from studio apartments to large villas.

Additionally, each Ooredoo ONE plan now comes with a free Wi-Fi 6 device that offers the latest Wi-Fi technology to meet customers' daily streaming demands.

To ensure true flexibility and freedom of choice, customers are given credits to choose the content they prefer, with channels catering for all nationalities and interests. The current Ooredoo ONE offering has eight new TV entertainment packages offering a vast range of channels categorised by genre, including Arabic, Bollywood, Lollywood, Filipino, kids' options and more.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari - Director PR at Ooredoo - said: "We welcome each and every one of these 25,000 new customers to Ooredoo ONE with Wi-Fi 6, where they can enjoy streaming 8K ultra high-definition movies, smart home deployments and the Internet of Things. This service was designed with the most novel customer trends and behaviours in mind, and we're delighted so many customers are already enjoying the benefits."