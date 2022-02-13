Ooredoo Q P S C : Renews Sponsorship Agreement with Qatar Tennis Federation

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced it has renewed its sponsorship agreement with Qatar Tennis Federation for a further two years.

As part of the agreement, the telecommunications operator will be sponsoring the Qatar ExxonMobil Open being held 14-19 February and the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, which is scheduled for 20-26 February 2022.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open - part of the ATP 250 Tour - is an annual men's tennis tournament first held in 1993. The Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the WTA 1000 Tour, is an annual women's event founded in 2011. Both events regularly attract the top-ranking names in tennis.

The agreement was officially renewed at a press conference held on 10 February 2021 at Ooredoo Tower, with Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, and Mr. Tariq Zainal - General Secretary, Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation - attending the signing ceremony. Senior representatives of both entities were also in attendance.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said: "We're delighted to have renewed our partnership with Qatar Tennis Federation. Supporting events that promote a healthy, active lifestyle is a key goal of our corporate social responsibility strategy, and having the Ooredoo name associated with such respected Tour events is a high-profile example of our commitment to this goal. We are equally as committed to supporting our country in hosting major sporting events such as the two exciting tennis tournaments coming up. We look forward to seeing some incredible tennis at the upcoming events, and wish all the players the very best of luck on the courts!"

Mr. Tariq Zainal - General Secretary, Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation - said: "I'm honored today that QTF and Ooredoo will be signing an agreement by which Ooredoo will be a sponsor of the ATP and WTA events for 2 years. I take this opportunity to extend sincere thanks to Ooredoo for their support in uplifting tennis and major sport events in the country. The Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Qatar TotalEnergies Open are the two most important tennis tournaments in the region and through the cooperation with our partners, we hope both tournaments will reach a new level of success."